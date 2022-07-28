Weekend weather: Cooler temps, but chance of showers, thunderstorms every day

clarksvillenow.com
Work week weather: Expect soggy start on Monday, then clear skies
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re likely to have a soggy start to the week, but things should dry off Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s a 50 percent chance of storms Monday, dropping to 30 percent on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will clear Tuesday...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck has traffic at standstill on Warfield Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck had traffic on Warfield Boulevard at a standstill Monday afternoon. The wreck was near the Red River bridge. As of 5:15 p.m., traffic was blocked and backed up to Dunbar Cave Road. This article will be updated.
Montgomery County Fair in full swing at Clarksville Speedway | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Fair was in full swing this past weekend at the Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds. People from all over the county came to enjoy the rides, games and carnival food. Among this year’s events are Flat Track Bike Racing, the Enduro Race, and live pig and duck races. As usual, there are rides, food, games and vendors like ax-throwing and a bull-riding machine.
Fort Campbell dietitian shares importance of proper hydration
FORT CAMPBELL, KY – With temperatures reaching higher and higher lately, one of the most important things to keep in mind is proper hydration. Despite the variety of consequences dehydration has, it can be all too easy to forget to drink enough water. “Water is the primary component of...
UPDATE: Fire destroys house on Marrast Drive, 2 firefighters injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house east of Clarksville was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. At about 11:30 a.m., a house on Marrast Drive caught fire, according to Montgomery County EMA Director Ed Baggett. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The homeowners were out of...
Nominate your favorite local restaurants and shops for Clarksville’s Best
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Who has Clarksville’s best burger? Who is Clarksville’s best real estate agent? Which school is Clarksville’s best? That’s up to you, and best of all, it’s free to enter, free to vote and free to win!. Starting Monday, Aug....
Women of Clarksville expo returns for second year
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Women of Clarksville Expo returns to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for its second year on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m-3 p.m.. This free event invites everyone to shop, eat and learn about women’s health issues. The Expo will include cooking workshops, home & garden demos and free health screenings. Food trucks and other local vendors will also be in attendance.
Enter our Dog Days of Summer photo contest for shot at $200 gift card
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – How does your dog enjoy the summer? Swimming? Playing ball? Catching bubbles?. Share a photo of your dog enjoying the summer for a chance to win a $200 Visa gift card. Here’s how:
UPDATE: Madison Street back open after motorcycle crashes with car
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A motorcycle crashed with a car on Madison Street Monday afternoon, and Madison was shut down. At about 2:28 p.m., the vehicles crashed near Hillcrest Drive, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone,...
Pets of the Week
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
Lee Ann Brandon
Lee Ann Brandon unexpectedly went home to the arms of Jesus on July 31, following a brief illness. Lee Ann was born on June 9, 1956 in Memphis Tennessee to Eugene and Mary Catherine ( Kacky) Lendermon. She was a graduate of Overton High School in Memphis, Tennessee, and later became a proud alumni of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. Lee Ann was touched by anyone with special needs and after receiving a degree in special education at UT, began her career as a special education teacher.
Wesley Leonard Parker
Wesley Leonard Parker, age 66, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Southern California, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Wesley was born July 19, 1956, in Santa Rosa, California; the son of the late Luther and Alice Parker of Santa Rosa, California, and brother, Curtis Parker. Survivors...
ChemoGuardians says ‘no one fights alone’ when help is needed for cancer | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those who suffer from cancer, it can sometimes feel like they are battling the disease all by themselves, even when they have the support of family and friends. There is a group of caring people ready to step up to help, and the nonprofit organization is known as ChemoGuardians.
John Joseph Nowak
John Joseph Nowak, age 63, of Fort Campbell, KY passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Spring Meadows Nursing Home in Clarksville, TN. He was born on December 18, 1958, in South Bend, IN to the late Frank Nowak and Bonnie Woolverton Nowak. John enjoyed fishing with his children,...
Larry Shelton
Larry Robert Shelton, age 71, of Cunningham, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Slayden Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, August 5, and again on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police looking for runaway 15-year-old girl
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Sydney Bankston. She was last seen on July 27 around 1:45 a.m. at her residence on Barrywood Circle wearing a pink top and pink shorts. Family friend Kara...
William Johnston
William Johnston, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away July 23, 2022 at Ahava Healthcare. Private family services will held. William entered this life on August 22, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to the late William and Josephine Waughan Johnston. He was a Veteran of The United States Air Force. In addition...
Janice Sue (Stewart) Hollis
A Celebration of Life service for Janice Sue Hollis, 85, will be on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Brother Mike Madewell will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Janice...
Margaret Arinda Cook
Margaret Arinda Cook, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on July 31, 2022. She was born on August 2, 1951, in Omar, WV. Margaret retired from Civil Services as an air traffic controller. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her family, traveling, and was an avid quilter.
Kent Griffy will do what it takes to protect not just gun rights but all rights | OPINION
Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by Terry Miksic endorsing Kent Griffy:. Being both an NRA and a TFA...
