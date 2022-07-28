WATCH: Body camera video shows chaos after car destroys toll booth, hits 5-year-old at Daytona Beach

www.clickorlando.com
Purple Alert issued for man who went missing at Daytona Speedway, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Purple Alert was issued Monday for a man last seen more than a week ago in Daytona Beach, according to the police. Police said they are still looking for 50-year-old James Williams, who was last sighted July 23 at the Daytona International Speedway. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Dog bites girl, dad refused to take her to hospital, Daytona Beach officers say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man suspected of child neglect was arrested after refusing to take his daughter to the hospital when a dog bit her, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Florida Department of Children and Families investigators and Daytona Beach officers said the girl was bit...
WESH
1 dead after car, semi collide on I-4
SANFORD, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in Seminole County. It happened around 6 a.m. on I-4 just west of CR-46A. Traffic was being diverted at Lake Mary Boulevard. Officials say a car and a semitrailer collided, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal collision on Interstate 4
An Apopka man avoided injury when a Chevy Suburban crashed into the back of his tractor-trailer on Interstate 4 in Seminole County this morning as he sat still in traffic. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of the Suburban driver.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Orlando man killed in crash that shut down I-4 for hours in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 4 in Seminole County early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer stopped eastbound on I-4 near County Road 46A for...
click orlando
Man found dead in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
1 dead in Brevard mobile home fire, officials say
PALM SHORES, Fla. – One person was killed Monday in a mobile home fire in Brevard County, officials said. The fatal fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rocway Drive in Palm Shores. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Jason Mattern said he...
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man accused of stealing pickup truck with child in back seat
A 39-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a pickup truck with a child in the back seat. On Thursday, July 28, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Circle K gas station located at 5182 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala in reference to a stolen vehicle.
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
click orlando
‘Grateful that we’re all alive:’ Victim in downtown Orlando shooting demands change
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 spoke with one of the victims who said she was shot in downtown Orlando Sunday morning after a gunman fired into a crowd, injuring seven near Orange Avenue and Wall Street. The woman, who only wants to go by Jaimy, said that she and...
click orlando
Woman shows up at Tavares police department covered in blood; suspect with criminal history arrested
TAVARES, Fla. – A suspect with a criminal history was arrested after a woman walked into the Tavares Police Department covered in blood, officers said. Oren Warren, 58, was arrested Saturday morning. He is accused of stabbing and beating a friend, who is his ex-girlfriend from 20 years ago, according to an arrest affidavit.
click orlando
2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
click orlando
Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation. [TRENDING: Become a...
click orlando
How can I check the status of my driver’s license?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday addressed the question, “I am just outside my 30-day timeframe for paying my...
click orlando
Search for shooter continues after 7 wounded in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is asking for help in the ongoing search for the person who opened fire on a crowd early Sunday and injured at least seven people. In a news release, police asked for witnesses in the shooting to come forward by calling 911...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies ask public for help in locating missing Flagler County teen
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen who was last seen on July 29. Pedro Mondejar was seen wearing a black FPC soccer hoodie, blue jeans and black boots. Mondejar is described to be approximately 5 feet...
click orlando
7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting; shooter at large, police say
ORLANDO, Fla – The Orlando Police Department is searching for the person it said shot into a crowd, injuring at least seven people early Sunday morning. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at 2:22 a.m., a large fight broke out on South Orange and Wall Street. During the fight, a person pulled out a handgun and began firing into the crowd, Smith said.
click orlando
Palm Coast man arrested in human trafficking investigation, Flagler deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man suspected of child molestation was arrested Thursday in a human trafficking investigation, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Peter Strickland, 32, is suspected of having sexual relations with victims ranging from 13 to 17 years of age. [TRENDING: Become...
orangeobserver.com
URGENT: West Orange Realtor Jane Dunkelberger reported missing
Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, is missing. Dunkelberger was last seen Friday, July 29. She and her daughter went to a local bank to run some errands, and Dunkelberger later was dropped off at home. That was the last time her family has seen her or even heard from her.
WESH
Officials respond to Lake County crash on Florida Turnpike
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials responded to the scene of a Lake County crash. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon near mile marker 282 on Florida Turnpike South. No details about injuries have been provided at this time.
