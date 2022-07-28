2023 Chevrolet Colorado Debuts With Multiple Off-Road-Focused Trims

www.motor1.com
2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed For Sept. 14 Debut At Detroit Auto Show
Just 24 hours after hearing a rumor about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang debuting in September, the word is official. Ford has confirmed the 2024 Mustang will debut on September 14, and the gala is happening in the Motor City at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. The news...
Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV Brings 580 Electric HP To Police Force
Soon, there will be another Ford ready for duty on the local police beat. The electric F-150 Lightning will gain a few factory tweaks to become the F-150 Lightning Pro SSV, which stands for Special Service Vehicle. It also gains something you wouldn't normally find on the entry-level Lightning Pro – an extended-range battery with 580 horsepower.
Toyota Hilux AT44 Is A Six-Wheeled Monster Truck Made For The Extremes
Arctic Trucks has gained notoriety for making hardcore rigs for equally extreme purposes. However, the Icelandic company faced challenges during its expedition in Antarctica in 2008. To get back to the challenge, Arctic Trucks made a rig out of a Toyota Hilux. It's an AT44 rig, which was named after...
2023 Chevy Colorado; Cross-Country Motorcycle Road Trip: RAC #82
It's podcast time! This week, RideApart Editor-In-Chief Jason Marker joins us to discuss his cross-country adventure on a Ural motorcycle. Plus, we talk about some new pickup trucks. We kick the show off by checking out the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. The new generation of the pickup has an extensive array...
2023 Chevrolet Colorado Won't Get GM Defense ISV Version For Military
The outgoing Chevrolet Colorado lives a second life with the U.S. Army as a gnarly Infantry Squad Vehicle. Fusing the bones of the aggressive ZR2 model with off-road upgrades from Multimatic, GM Defense built an all-terrain machine capable of carrying nine soldiers and their gear. Now, there's a new Colorado in the mix but it won't be drafted for military service. Not right away, at least.
Chevy Corvette E-Ray Interior Spied For The First Time
Chevrolet continues work on the first electrified Corvette in history and is currently testing prototypes in Southern Europe. We have new photos of a prototype spied in broad daylight, finally giving us an early preview of the model's interior, which has virtually zero camouflage. The steering wheel may be on the wrong side, but the layout is identical between right-hand and left-hand models.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Wood Carving Looks Ready To Conquer Moab
The attention to detail on this wood-carved model is astonishing. When Jeep started selling the Wrangler Rubicon 392 in 2021, it was a coveted vehicle. After all, it's the first Wrangler that comes equipped with a V8 engine right off the factory. There's just one problem though – it's very...
Mustang Vs Camaro Drag Race Proves Age-Old Rivalry Is Alive And Well
Find a list of the all-time top automotive rivalries and you'll surely see the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro. These cars have defined an era and made the world a better place for car nuts. If not for these two, the '60s and the '70s would have been less interesting.
New Toyota Supra Surprises Dodge Challenger Hellcat In Drag Race
There's very little in common between the Toyota Supra and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Both cars feature engines in the front driving wheels at the back, and these specific vehicles run eight-speed automatic transmissions. At a glance, that seems like plenty of common ground. But we all know the Toyota doesn't stand a chance in a straight-line race. And yet, here it is.
Kingsley Coach Motorhome Fuses Posh RV Living With A Peterbilt Rig
Compact motorhomes and trailers are so handy. Imagine having a living space in a small footprint, just enough to fit a typical garage. But not everyone's into small RVs. There are those who prefer Class A motorhomes that come with a lot of living space, practically bringing a house on road trips. For those people, this 1990 Kingsley Coach Motorhome should fit the bill. It's got a luxurious cabin with amenities anyone might need away from home. Even better, it's built atop a grunty Peterbilt semi.
Airstream, REI Collaborate On Special Edition Basecamp Travel Trailer
Airstream, the legendary American caravan manufacturer famous for the distinctive shape of its rounded and polished aluminum coachwork, has decided to partner with REI, an outdoor retailer headquartered near Seattle, on a new special edition Basecamp travel trailer. The new product is already available to order, though it doesn’t come cheap. We will get to the price in a minute, but first, let’s see what new features this trailer has.
2024 Chevy Corvette Test Mule Devoured By Fire [UPDATE]
[UPDATE 2] Added video of the incident sent to Motor1.com by CarPix. [UPDATE] Chevrolet has issued a statement regarding the fiery incident. In an e-mail to Motor1.com, Trevor Thompkins, Senior Manager, Chevrolet Passenger Cars, Performance and Motorsports Communications at General Motors, said:. "A Corvette development vehicle undergoing extreme testing by...
GM To Penalize Flippers Of Corvette Z06, Hummer EV SUV, Escalade-V
GM continues its hunt for unauthorized dealers and resellers that do not adhere to the automaker's standards. In a letter obtained by Autoblog, GM North America President Steve Carlisle has presented a reminder to its dealers about their contractual requirements and GM's policies on selling new vehicles for resale. The...
New Ford Raptor Pickups Stolen From Storage Lot, Three Arrested
The Ford Raptor is a popular pickup that makes it a big target for thieves. Last night, would-be robbers stole multiple Raptors from a Ford storage lot near the Dearborn-Detroit border. Michigan State Police pursued one of the vehicles, and officers were able to make several arrests and recover the truck along with a stolen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
Nissan Navara SL Warrior Debuts To Take On Australian Outback
The Nissan Navara SL Warrior is a special version of the pickup for the Australian market that has a bounty of off-road-focused parts. Prices start at $58,000 AUD ($40,413 USD at current exchange rates) with the six-speed manual gearbox or $60,500 AUD ($42,155 USD) with the seven-speed automatic. Nissan partners...
Honda Civic Type R Wagon Rendering Imagines The Impossible
Ever since the Honda Civic Type R's introduction in 1997, the red-badged performance car has always been available as a hatchback – mostly as a three-door then as a five-door from 2015 onward. That's, of course, with the exception of the FD2 in 2007. For the first time, the Civic Type R was sold as a sedan based on the eighth-generation model, exclusively available in Japan.
Hyundai Launching Minature Models Of Its N Cars
If BMW has a BMW M, Hyundai has its Hyundai N. The high-performance division of the Korean marque has made headlines last month with the unveiling of two concepts, plus an announcement of the production version of the Ioniq 5 N, coming in 2023. Now, Hyundai N Worldwide shared another news through its Instagram page involving its current N models.
Porsche Carrera GT Dances On Grass Before BMW i3 Police Car Arrives
A slippery surface and a supercar are typically not a great combination since less-than-ideal traction can easily cause the high-powered machine to spin out of control. However, power sliding on the grass in an enclosed area is a lot safer, especially if the person behind the wheel knows what they're doing. Some high-end vehicles did a bit of dancing, but the police weren't too happy about their driving shenanigans.
Bugatti Highlights Quad-Turbo W16 Engine’s Complex Development
The W16 engine that powers the Bugatti Chiron today is nearing its 20th birthday. The engineering marvel set a new standard for performance when the Veyron arrived in 2005, and the car has undergone serious revisions since then that have only increased its power and dominance. Development for what would...
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Revealed With Mechanical Off-Road Upgrades
After the Ranger, F-150, and Super Duty, Ford is downsizing the Tremor recipe once again for a new Maverick flavor featuring an assortment of upgrades. The compact truck gets more than just visual tweaks as the Blue Oval has reworked the suspension to accommodate different springs and shocks at both front and rear axles. It now rides one inch (25 millimeters) higher and has received beefier half-shafts as well as a heavy-duty transmission cooler.
