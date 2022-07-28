'The Santa Clauses': Bernard the Elf Officially Returning for Disney+ Show

popculture.com
Santa Clause Fan Favorite Returning for Sequel Series
Watch: Tim Allen's "The Santa Clause": Live From E! Rewind. This casting news makes it feel like Christmas came early. David Krumholtz, who played grumpy, but effective Bernard the Elf in 1994's The Santa Clause and the film's 2002 sequel, is reprising his role for upcoming Disney+ series The Santa Clauses, according to Deadline.
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek' Icon, Dead at 89
Star Trek actress and television icon Nichelle Nichols has died at 89. The original series star would return for the animated series and the first six films, but her impact on the franchise and television history enhances her impact beyond the comms seat on the Enterprise. The actress' passing was...
'The Talk' EP Heather Gray Dead After 'Brave Battle'
CBS staffers of the Emmy-award-winning daytime talk show The Talk has lost a beloved member of their work family. Deadline reports that the show's executive producer Heather Gray has died. Staffers were notified in a letter the publication obtained. Though the cause of death is unknown, the letter reveals that she fought a "brave battle" against an "unforgivable disease." Gray joined the show midway through its first season as senior supervising producer before being promoted to co-executive producer in August 2011, and executive producer in Aug. 2019.
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
Virgin River season 5 showrunner on Charmaine's baby drama and other burning questions
Warning: This article contains spoilers about season 4 of Virgin River. The Virgin River season 4 finale ended with a major cliffhanger — the revelation that Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) has been lying to Jack (Martin Henderson): her twins are not actually his babies. But exactly who is the baby...
Katy Perry Reportedly 'Obsessed' With Being a Mom Ahead of Impending Return to 'American Idol'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly want to expand their family. The American Idol judge and the actor are proud parents to almost 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove and are so obsessed with her that they want to add another child right away. A source recently told ET Online that the couple is "very in love and would love to expand their family," adding: "Katy and Orlando are doing really well and amazing. Their relationship is very strong and they have parenting down. They also have figured out how to balance their busy schedules, but also make time for each other." A source says the 37-year-old "is obsessed with being a mom."
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Raves Over Wife Hilarie Burton as They Match in Formal Black: 'Love This Woman'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton have mastered the art of couple's style. The Walking Dead star, 56, gushed over Burton, 40, on Twitter Thursday as he shared a throwback photo of the happy couple from last month at her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush's wedding to Grant Hughes in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Bradley Cooper hosts small gathering at his NYC home on Huma Abedin’s birthday
Bradley Cooper hosted a small gathering of friends and family at his New York City home Thursday — which also happened to be new suitor Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday. Photos show the “Silver Linings Playbook” star’s mother, Gloria Campano, arriving at his house for the intimate soiree, as well as two other mystery guests. Abedin was not spotted at the bash. It was a bustling week at the 47-year-old “Hangover” star’s house, as chef Kristin O’Connor was spotted dropping off flowers there on Wednesday. Cooper’s good friend, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was also seen at his pad one day before the gathering....
'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin Just Got Married
Jodie Sweetin is a married woman. The Full House star wed fiance Mescal Wasilewski in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, on July 30. The two dated for five years before they tied the knot. Wasilewski is a clinical social worker. The couple met through mutual friends and began dating long-distance in 2017. At the time, he lived in New York and she was in Los Angeles. He moved to LA in 2020. Their wedding guest list was small, with just 50 in attendance. But her TV family were in attendance. Castmates who watched them say "I Do" were John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE Magazine exclusively reports. "I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me," Sweetin, 40, told the publication. "And I couldn't be more grateful."
Netflix Canceled Another Show Without You Realizing It
Netflix has a tendency to just stop making the shows you love without news ever formally revealing that the company canceled it. The company doesn't want to share that a project failed by having it plastered in Hollywood trades, and creators just want to move on to what's next without the rejection being advertised. U.S. fans of the show Standing Up might be wondering when Season 2 is coming out, but we're sad to report that, despite word not making it to major American outlets, the show was quietly canceled earlier in 2022.
‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2: The Cast, Release Date & More You Need To Know
The Gilded Age will return with more glitz, glamour, and drama in season 2. The HBO series was renewed for a second season on February 14, 2022. Production on season 2 got underway in May 2022 and will film in both New York state and Rhode Island. The period drama,...
Flowers In the Attic: The Origin - Jemima Rooper Teases Finale, Offers Viewing Tips
With one episode left, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin is about to make the final steps that led to the events from the well-known blockbuster Flowers in the Attic. It's been an absolutely crazy ride so far, but you haven't seen anything yet. Jemima Rooper was kind enough to...
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Movie Team on Changes From Book to the Big Screen and Final Twist
[This story contains spoilers from Where the Crawdads Sing, both the book and movie.] With Sony’s film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, writer Lucy Alibar and director Olivia Newman faced the challenge of turning Delia Owens’ nearly 400-page best-selling novel into a two-hour movie that would connect with audiences.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller SeriesAshton Kutcher, John Mayer on Collaborating With B.J. Novak for 'Vengeance'Events of the Week: 'Nope,' San Diego Comic-Con and More While reviews have been poor (Where the Crawdads Sing currently has 34 percent freshness rating on...
'Big Brother' Alum Gives Birth to Second Child: 'Welcome to the Family'
There's a new Big Brother baby in the house! It's been a busy time for Big Brother alums expanding their families. Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson recently welcomed their third child and Bayleigh Dayton and Chris "Swaggy-C" Williams are expecting their first. However, one of the more low-key BB alums, Bridgette Dunning, surprised fans this week when she revealed the birth of her second baby. Dunning, of Big Brother 18 fame, announced the amazing news via Instagram on July 23, with the update soon being shared around Twitter and the show's Reddit community.
A murderously controversial serial killer classic lashes out on streaming
The “video nasty” era saw filmmakers lodged in a constant battle with either the MPAA or its various international counterparts, with regulators stamping down on the levels of excessive gore and violence to be allowed onscreen. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer wasn’t even a horror movie in the strictest sense, but it faced plenty of controversies on the way to an eventual theatrical release.
Andy Cohen Shared the Cutest Picture of His Daughter Lucy & Hinted at Where She Got Her Name
Click here to read the full article. Andy Cohen’s daughter Lucy just turned 3 months old, and she has an adorable little personality. We already know she isn’t the biggest fan of her dad’s singing voice and she loves her older brother Ben, 3. But in a new picture for her 3-month-old birthday, we finally get a hint where her name comes from! “3 months! ♥️” the Watch What Happens Live! host captioned the picture of Lucy. In it, she’s sitting propped up in her crib (on pink-heart sheets!) with a wide-eyed expression. Her big blue eyes are open at the...
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Shares Sweet Photo of 'Two Most Important Ladies' in His Life
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe shared a picture of the two "most important" women in his life, his mother Rita Wolfe, and his daughter Charlie. Wolfe, 58, published the photo on Friday, just a few days after he shared an update on his former co-star Frank Fritz. Back on July 21, Wolfe said Fritz was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.
An adulterous mystery thriller airs dirty secrets on the streaming Top 10
It’s no surprise that Giles Alderson’s mystery thriller The Stranger in Our Bed has become an unassuming smash hit on streaming this week, when it ticks so many boxes that appeal directly to a huge number of subscribers to any platform. Operating as part of a reliable genre,...
Here Are the 150+ Best Dog Names of All Time
You can't go wrong with naming your pup one of these top-tier options. Humans and dogs have shared their lives together for thousands of years. In fact, archaeologists have evidence of people in Siberia with (somewhat) domesticated dogs approximately 23,000 years ago. So choosing from the best dog names of all time means you're simply following the path of a long and storied relationship.
