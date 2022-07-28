Ann Arbor Art Center will showcase mural-making process with new exhibition

www.mlive.com
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Should Lead Detective Recuse Himself from the Dee Ann Warner Missing Person Case?Tracy Stengel
Ann Arbor, Michigan is Home to the "Creature Conservancy"InyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
5 great places for meals under $10 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor is home to plenty of fine dining, a keen eye can can find deal-seekers delicious cheap eats. Check out these restaurants with dishes under $10. Jerusalem Garden. Jerusalem Garden, 314 E. Liberty St., is a popular Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor, and...
Ann Arbor ‘super pair’ schools prepare for new curriculum program this fall
ANN ARBOR, MI - Parent Joe Johnson remains in wait-and-see mode as he watches the elementary schools unveil a new school design on Ann Arbor’s southeast side. Johnson, who has six children, said he’s been happy with the work of teachers and administrators at Bryant and Pattengill elementaries, but he wonders if all of the $7.6 million in building improvements will make a difference.
Chelsea’s downtown welcomes food, art and music
CHELSEA, MI -- Chelsea’s downtown was filled with laughing children and dancing visitors as they enjoyed food trucks, children’s play places, live music and art. Bright sun and clear skies marked a fun-filled afternoon for many to enjoy. Chelsea’s Sounds and Sights Festival 2022 kicked off with their car show on Friday, July 29, and continued through Saturday with a weekly farmers market, local food trucks, art activities for all ages, as well as vendors selling home goods and art pieces. For those over 21, there was live music and drinks.
Historic Ypsilanti building in Depot Town to host University of Michigan arts presenter
YPSILANTI, MI - A renowned performing arts presenter that regularly hosts music, theater and artists from around at the world at the University of Michigan will be taking up residency twice a year in a historic building in Ypsilanti’s Depot Town beginning in 2023. The Ypsilanti Freighthouse will be...
Nicola’s Books in Ann Arbor renamed Schuler Books amid expansion
ANN ARBOR, MI — The long-time Ann Arbor bookstore, Nicola’s Books, has officially changed its name to Schuler Books, the namesake of its West Michigan owners. The new name for the well-known store in the Westgate Shopping Center comes years after a change in ownership. Nicola Rooney, the location’s former owner, sold the store to Grand Rapids-based Schuler Books in 2014.
Beer brewing major at Eastern Michigan is training next generation of biermiesters
YPSILANTI, MI - If you thought organic chemistry was a dry subject, think again. A pair of Eastern Michigan University professors are taking dryness out of the subject in more ways than one. Professors Cory Emal and Gregg Wilmes are the academic wing of a partnership teaching students and local...
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
Temporary voting location changes in effect for Aug. 2 primary in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Ann Arbor clerk’s office is reminding city voters of temporary polling location changes for the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2. Separate from redistricting, some residents will vote in different locations Tuesday due to construction at some Ann Arbor school buildings that normally serve as polling places.
Michigan historical home features a backyard summer house
JACKSON, MI -- If you want to relax inside or outside, this home has you covered. The home at 3403 Stonewall Road in Jackson was built in 1900 of granite fieldstone and has more than 6,000 square feet of living space on an acre lot on a picturesque road close to Ella Sharp Park.
Ann Arbor mayoral candidates at polar opposites on downtown central park
ANN ARBOR, MI — When Ann Arbor voters last reelected Mayor Christopher Taylor in 2018, they also narrowly approved a ballot proposal saying they wanted a downtown central park. Four years later, the Center of the City park envisioned on the Library Lane parking lot next to the downtown...
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
Ann Arbor schools hires new human resources director from Farmington Hills
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has hired John Randle Sr. as its new assistant superintendent of human resources and employee relations. Randle’s appointment was announced by Superintendent Jeanice Swift Thursday, July 28. Randle previously was the human resources director for the City of Farmington Hills for more than a decade. He replaces former AAPS Director of Human Resources and Employee Relations Shonta Langford, who recently took a position as the chief human resource officer of Plymouth-Canton Community Schools.
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
Nearly half a million dollars going to rebrand ‘racist’ mascots, increase cultural awareness in Michigan schools
Six Michigan schools districts and colleges across the state are rebranding racially insensitive mascots and improving school curriculum related to the state’s 12 federally recognized Native American tribes. The changes are part of an initiative of the Native American Heritage Fund (NAHF), which distributed nearly $480,000 in funds to...
17% salary increase part of first-ever librarian union deal with University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan and its union of librarians, archivists and curators reached its first-ever bargaining deal Friday after months of negotiation. GLAM, the librarians, archivists and curators branch of UM’s Lecturers’ Employee Organization, announced a deal with UM through 2025, according to a July 29 release. GLAM joined LEO in 2021, making this its first ever contract with UM.
11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories
As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
Bomb threat evacuates Michigan State University lecture hall
EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan State University’s Fee Hall on the East Lansing Campus was evacuated Monday afternoon after school officials received a suspected fake bomb threat, police say. The threat was reported to police shortly at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, causing campus police to order the...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, July 31
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures in the week. Maiden Lane between Broadway Street and Island Drive: A section of Maiden Lane will be completely closed until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 while contractors install utilities for a new building.
State of emergency announced over Michigan city’s unsafe senior living high rise
ADRIAN, MI - Lenawee County announced a state of emergency over the Adrian senior living high rise that engineers deemed was unsafe earlier this week. All residents of the Riverview Terrace apartment complex were evacuated late Monday after engineers deemed the high rise “unsafe” due to multiple instances of the walls being separated from the floor, city officials said.
E. coli bacteria closes Washtenaw County beach for second time in July
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For the second time in July, Independence Lake Beach has been closed due to an E. coli bacteria outbreak. The beach at Independence Lake County Park in Webster Township northeast of Dexter saw high bacteria levels detected through routine testing, said the Washtenaw County Health Department and Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission in a joint release on Thursday, July 28.
