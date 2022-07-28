Vacant lots being sold by city of Jackson for home construction

www.mlive.com
TOLEDO, Ohio — The redevelopment of the former North Towne Square Mall property took another step forward Friday. The city of Toledo announced the property has officially been sold to Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development, a move that was first announced last October. NorthPoint plans to invest $85 million to create the city's next industrial park.
JACKSON, MI -- If you want to relax inside or outside, this home has you covered. The home at 3403 Stonewall Road in Jackson was built in 1900 of granite fieldstone and has more than 6,000 square feet of living space on an acre lot on a picturesque road close to Ella Sharp Park.
ADRIAN, MI - The displacement of dozens of senior residents from a Michigan high rise has led to the creation of an emergency assistance fund, according to a release. The Lenawee Community Foundation is accepting monetary donations on behalf of the city of Adrian to assist residents evacuated from Riverview Terrace on Monday, July 25, according to a city release.
ADRIAN, MI - Lenawee County announced a state of emergency over the Adrian senior living high rise that engineers deemed was unsafe earlier this week. All residents of the Riverview Terrace apartment complex were evacuated late Monday after engineers deemed the high rise “unsafe” due to multiple instances of the walls being separated from the floor, city officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Funding for an addition to a Jackson County jail facility could come from a millage recently approved for the Nov. 8 general election ballot. If passed, the millage would provide funding for ongoing operational costs for the Jackson County Jail site at 1995 Chanter Road, as well as for a construction project for an addition to the facility.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Work is making progress along eastbound I-94 as well as the interchanges at U.S. 127/West Avenue and Elm Road in Jackson County. Grading and concrete paving are progressing along eastbound I-94 between Airport Road and M-106 (Cooper Street), Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. In early August, eastbound I-94 traffic will be shifted onto the new eastbound roadbed and work will resume in the median of I-94.
As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
While many are excited for the new General Motors battery plant, those who must live next door to it aren’t exactly thrilled.
Whitmer announces second round of ARPA funds for Michigan communities, Branch County to get $8.4 million
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Wednesday that more than 1,650 communities in Michigan will receive more than $321 million as part of the second batch of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) payments. The U.S. Department of Treasury is responsible for directly distributing $1.8 billion to 49...
Jackson County prosecutor vows to enforce abortion cases if they come to his office
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka appealed to make Michigan’s 1931 abortion law valid. On Monday, the Court of Appeals granted him and other county prosecutors the leeway to enforce the law, but it did not overrule an injunction. The Aug. 1 decision by the three-judge...
Major Lansing road shut down as inspect aftermath of semitruck crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Zoo has been shut down while emergency crews work on the aftermath of a semitruck crash. The Lansing Police Department was called Friday afternoon to assist when a semitruck collided with a bridge near Potterpark Zoo. It’s a bridge that stands only 12′ tall, and the truck that collided with it appears to be a rental truck from Star Rentals.
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
Police share safety tips for upcoming Jackson County Fair
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Being mindful of the high summer heat and potentially stormy weather are some of the most important things attendees can do to stay safe at the upcoming Jackson County fair, police said. The 2022 fair event will take place between Sunday, Aug. 7 and Saturday,...
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
Allegan County man found dead, suspect steals lottery tickets, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of July 24. Storms knock out power for more than 65,000 Consumers Energy customers. Severe storms moved through parts of West Michigan Saturday night, causing numerous power outages. As of just 4:00 a.m. Sunday, over 65,000...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Michigan History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
DNR: Girl, 11, dies after struck by boat in southern MI lake
An 11-year-old girl died after she fell off of an inflatable banana boat and was struck by the motorized vessel towing it, authorities said Thursday.
One dead after collision with utility pole
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department say one person is dead after losing control of their car. It happened at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96. Police say after the driver lost control, they hit a large utility pole on the eastside […]
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
Nearly half a million dollars going to rebrand ‘racist’ mascots, increase cultural awareness in Michigan schools
Six Michigan schools districts and colleges across the state are rebranding racially insensitive mascots and improving school curriculum related to the state’s 12 federally recognized Native American tribes. The changes are part of an initiative of the Native American Heritage Fund (NAHF), which distributed nearly $480,000 in funds to...
