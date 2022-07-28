ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Vermonters accused of kidnapping woman from New Hampshire airport

By Valley News
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
The Lebanon Municipal Airport in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Photo via Lebanon Municipal Airport Facebook

Editor’s Note: This story by Nora Doyle-Burr first appeared in the Valley News on July 28.

Three Vermonters face charges in an alleged kidnapping at the Lebanon (New Hampshire) Municipal Airport on July 5, Lebanon police announced in a Wednesday news release.

One suspect, 37-year-old Kurtis Marcy, of Thetford, was arrested in Orange County on Tuesday, but police are still looking for 32-year-old Adam Adolph, of Thetford, and 37-year-old April Arnold, of South Royalton.

Adam Adolph. Lebanon Police photograph

The trio is alleged to have kidnapped a woman at the airport, where she was trying to rent a car, on the afternoon of July 5. Lebanon police responded at 4:30 p.m. that day to a call from a man who said his fiancee had been kidnapped in a small blue car with Vermont temporary license plates.

April Arnold. Lebanon Police photograph

The next morning, Lebanon police, with assistance from the Vermont State Police and the Royalton Police Department, located the woman in the Hampton Inn in White River Junction, Lebanon Police Chief Phil Roberts said Wednesday. Roberts declined to name the alleged victim “at this time.”

“She wasn’t harmed,” he said. “It had been a long night for sure.”

Roberts said all three suspects were known to the victim and to police. The kidnapping and robbery, involving some amount of cash, is believed to be drug-related, he said.

Roberts said the investigation was complex, so it has taken some time to get the necessary warrants for the three suspects. All face felony charges of kidnapping and robbery.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marcy and he is slated to be extradited to New Hampshire, Roberts said. An email to Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohnyak on Wednesday afternoon seeking more information about the arrest was not returned by deadline.

Meanwhile, police are seeking assistance locating Adolph and Arnold. Those with information about their whereabouts can call 603-448-1212. Information can also be submitted anonymously via the department’s tip line 603-448-CLUE or online at LebanonNH.gov/CLUE.

“These are all local folks,” Roberts said. “I think people will know where they’re at for sure.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermonters accused of kidnapping woman from New Hampshire airport .

Layla-Lou
3d ago

They were arrested yesterday in New Hampshire, Someone phoned in a tip they found one behind a fake wall and one of them under a pile of clothes LMAO, couple of Einstein's here......Someone should update this story tho

