ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Clearance Alienware gaming laptop deals drop below $1,000 at Dell

By Tabitha Baker
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Clearance gaming laptop deals are offering some particularly strong prices at Dell right now, with the previous generation Alienware M15 R6 taking a heavy $700 discount. This is an RTX 3060 configuration and it's clocking in at just $999 (was $1,699.99) - a stunning offer. We rarely see gaming laptops of this calibre dropping to prices like that - especially with a mid-range GPU under the hood.

This was one of the best gaming laptops of the previous generation, offering excellent all-rounder specs at a far more affordable price point than we usually see from the high-flying brand. However, we wouldn't wait too long to grab this offer. Since the Alienware M15 R7 hit the shelves these gaming laptop deals have been running off the shelves faster and faster and considering this is a clearance offer nothing is guaranteed.

If you manage to score this discount, you're getting excellent value for money here. We don't see RTX 3060 laptop deals of this quality dropping below $1,000 every day - those prices are usually reserved for budget models like the MSI Katana or Gigabyte G5. With luxury engineering, an Alienware pedigree, and a gorgeous chassis, you're getting value well above what we usually see here.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more cheap gaming laptop deals further down the page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uj3mS_0gw9swOz00

Alienware M15 R6 RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,699.99 $999.99 at Dell
Save $700 - This is a huge discount on an RTX 3060 configuration of the Alienware M15 R6 - leaving us with the lowest price we've seen on such a rig at Dell. We've only ever spotted this machine at $1,099 at its lowest point in the past, but we'd recommend moving fast here. This is a clearance sale, which means when this gaming laptop deal is gone - it's gone. You'll find an i5-11400H processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD under the hood.
View Deal

More of today's best gaming laptop deals

Even the best Alienware laptops are seeing some serious discounts right now, so if the above offer doesn't work out for you there are plenty more savings available across the line. You'll find all these latest gaming laptop deals from a range of brands just below.

Of course, we've always got our eye on cheap Alienware laptop deals , but we're also rounding up budget friendly RTX 3050 laptop deals and all the latest discounts on more premium RTX 3070 laptops and RTX 3080 laptops as well.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The best laptops in 2022

Here are our picks for the best laptops you can buy right now, whether you need an all-arounder for everyday use, a versatile 2-in-1 or a powerful gaming laptop.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Dell back to school sale - save up to $700 on the latest Inspiron and XPS laptops

TechRadar's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. Dell has now joined in with this year's back to school sales and has an impressive selection of laptop deals available including up to $700 off its powerful Inspiron and XPS devices. And, as a bonus, all the Inspiron laptops come with six months of Disney Plus for free.
EDUCATION
CNET

Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only

Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry! This great back-to-school Chromebook is 40% off at Lenovo

Depending on what type of student you are, this is either your favorite or least favorite time of year. Either way, it doesn’t change the fact that everyone is heading back to school, and you are going to need the right tools to get all of your school work done. That’s why we’re on top of all of the Chromebook deals and laptop deals that are happening right now, and today Lenovo is offering one that is definitely worth checking out. The 15-inch Lenovo 3i Chromebook is on sale today for 40%, saving you $140 off the original price of $350, meaning you can bring one home for yourself or for the student in you life for only $210.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Dell Alienware#Dell Laptops#Gpu#Dell Save
Apple Insider

Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Sorry Amazon, But Best Buy Has You Beat With Its 58% Off Echo Show 5 Smart Display Deal

Click here to read the full article. The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s smallest smart display, but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch. The device is quite the powerhouse and perfect for small spaces in the home (like on top of the microwave for setting timers, following recipes, and more). Right now, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is 58% off at Best Buy for a price of just $35. Something odd is definitely going on, because yesterday we found Target undercutting Amazon on the price of Blink Security Cameras. Whatever the reason for this discount, it’s an opportunity for us to...
RECIPES
Digital Trends

AMD just gave your GPU a 92% performance boost — for free

AMD gave us another reason to choose Team Red over Nvidia’s Team Green with a powerful driver update earlier today. The Adrenaline 22.7.1 driver update gives AMD Radeon GPUs a whopping 92% performance boost, along with some quality-of-life improvements. The news was dropped without warning by AMD in a...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: LG’s OLED A1 Series smart TV, Google Pixel 6a, and more

We have a massive selection of deals for you today, starting with a couple of smart TVs from LG that are receiving massive discounts, where you will find the LG OLED A1 Series 4k Smart TV, which is currently seeing an insane 42 percent discount on its 48-inch model. This version of the LG OLED A1 Series 4k Smart TV usually sells for $1,200, meaning you can score more than $500 savings if you choose to take one home.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
makeuseof.com

How to Use the Xbox App's Game Performance Fit Indicator for PC

Console gamers don't have to worry if the title they want to play is compatible with their device. As long as the game is designed for their console's brand and generation, it will work. However, this isn't true when it comes to PCs. That's because of the many PC models...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

13 Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals of the Summer: Save Some Cash Before the Semester Starts

Click here to read the full article. Between buying new books, college backpacks, student loans, rent, food and clothes, there’s a lot of stuff students have to spend their money on to prepare for the new school year. One place where students can save a little coin on their back-to-school shopping list is on their laptops. But the best laptops are expensive, right? They don’t have to be. Not all laptops are crazy expensive, and, depending on your needs, you may be able to get away with a Chromebook for under $200 instead of $1,000-plus for a new Apple MacBook Pro....
COMPUTERS
Popculture

Amazon Rolls out Long-Awaited Update to Prime Video

Amazon might have great shows on Prime Video like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but the app's interface has been less than great for a few years now. Thankfully, that's about to change. The internet giant announced plans to roll out a new interface earlier this month. It's the biggest change for Prime Video in a decade.
NFL
TechSpot

Asus and MSI start offering desktops with Intel Arc A380 and A310 GPUs

In context: Since Intel released the Arc A380 in China in June, the international market has eagerly waited for it to become available elsewhere. Now, Intel's marketing drive is culminating and system integrators like Asus and MSI are preparing for its release. Asus has updated its US website with the...
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

Grab a Windows 10 Pro lifetime license for $15, Office for $28 and more July deals

This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In a special offer as July turns to August, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The HP Omen gaming PC is $500 off with today’s deal

HP is mostly known for business and student laptops, but if you’re browsing gaming PC deals looking for a good desktop, this Omen 45L may surprise you. In fact, this deal from HP discounts it down to $1,500 from $2,000, saving you a bit of money or opening the opportunity for you to do a couple of upgrades.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Intel Arc GPUs don't natively support HDMI 2.1

Intel's openness about its GPU's capabilities is certainly refreshing. Intel has released a new video on its Arc GPU mini-site (opens in new tab) with an overview of what display tech its soon-to-be-released cards will support. Along with stating that adaptive sync gets a tick on the feature list, it also confirms that HDR support is present and correct, and that it natively supports DisplayPort 2.0. What it doesn't do though is support HDMI 2.1, at least not without some extra magic.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Make Your Life Easier

Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest software update, and while many of the features and settings are still the same as they were on Windows 10, there are several new additions -- and that includes a few unique keyboard shortcuts to perform tasks faster and improve your overall productivity. : Windows...
COMPUTERS
SPY

This Feels Personal: Target Is Undercutting Amazon on Blink Security Cameras — $35 Video Doorbells, BOGO Deals

Click here to read the full article. Target is having a stellar savings event on Amazon’s Blink Security Cameras and video doorbells, with prices so low it almost feels personal. For obvious reasons, we expect Amazon to offer the lowest prices on Blink products. After all, Blink is one of Amazon’s house brands, but through Friday, July 29, you can get BOGO discounts. These deals are so good it feels like Target is practically giving them away. We obsessively covered Amazon Prime Day 2022, and these Blink device deals are actually better than the prices available during Prime Day.  If you’ve been...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Zotac Zbox PI336 Pico review

The PI336 is caught between a performance rock and a thermally challenged hard place. As impressive as a PC this small is, Zotac appears to have ejected practicality along with the cooling fan, making this SoC even slower than it usually is. Zotac has been making small systems for some...
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy