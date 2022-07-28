Carroll County Bridge Projects on US 24

kchi.com
Tax Rate Hearings Scheduled For Health Center & Nursing Home Boards
Public hearings are scheduled for the Livingston County Health Center & Nursing Home Boards. A tax rate hearing for the Livingston County Nursing Home Board will be August 18th in the conference room at Morning Side Center. The board members will conduct the hearing at Noon to consider setting the personal property and real estate tax rate at .1495 per $100 valuation.
Two Injured In Daviess County Crash
Two Kansas City residents had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 25-year-old Jacob T Lewis was northbound on I-35, north of Winston, when he ran off the left shoulder, lost control, and his car overturned. The car traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to rest. Lewis and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie A Dickson of Kansas City, had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
Carrollton Town Board Meets Tonight
The Carrollton Town Board meets this evening at Carrollton City Hall. The agenda includes reports from the Wastewater Supervisor, Street Director, Planning and Zoning, and from the Administrative assistant. There are no action items on the agenda. A closed executive session is planned.
Chillicothe Police Report For The Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Report for the Weekend includes a Theft Investigation, Special Detail and investigations. Items reported stolen from a vehicle in Chillicothe Friday were recovered Saturday in Caldwell County. Chillicothe Police report they began investigating the incident late Friday. By early Saturday, with the assistance of the victim, officers tracked some of the items to Hamilton. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the recovery of the items. The report indicates the investigation has led to multiple suspects. Charges are pending.
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 7:05 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 48-year-old Scott E Lord of Kansas City for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. Sunday...
Humphreys Man Arrested By Troopers
A Humphreys man was arrested in Sullivan County on several charges Friday afternoon. State Troopers arrested 36-year-old Charlie A McGowan at about 3:05 pm for alleged delivery of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon, no insurance, and on a Sullivan County warrant for alleged delivery of marijuana. McGowan was taken to the Sullivan County Jail pending the posting of bond.
