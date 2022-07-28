Carroll County Bridge Projects on US 24

The Chillicothe Police Report for the Weekend includes a Theft Investigation, Special Detail and investigations. Items reported stolen from a vehicle in Chillicothe Friday were recovered Saturday in Caldwell County. Chillicothe Police report they began investigating the incident late Friday. By early Saturday, with the assistance of the victim, officers tracked some of the items to Hamilton. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the recovery of the items. The report indicates the investigation has led to multiple suspects. Charges are pending.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO