Rehabilitation Continues on NC’s First African American Masonic Lodge

August program calendar for the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort
Students entering grades 5 and 6 will investigate estuarine habitats, plants, and animals through field and lab studies. This three-day course includes a field trip to the Rachel Carson National Estuarine Research Reserve, water quality testing, plankton identification, and many more activities. Advance registration required. Cost is $120 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Mike Parker: Time to support ‘Wings Over the Neuse’ once again
I was not part of the CSS Neuse Foundation Board when the first “Wings Over the Neuse” fundraiser occurred. In 2009, board members decided to do something special to raise funds needed to place a monument for Alton “Doc” Stapleford to recognize and honor all the work and supervision he provided during the construction of the CSS Neuse II. That fundraiser proved successful. The next time you visit the Neuse II, check out the memorial honoring Alton.
Wayne Hardee Law gives away over 1,500 backpacks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More children are prepared to go back to school in a few weeks thanks to a special backpack giveaway on Saturday. Wayne Hardee Law held an event where over 1,500 backpacks were given away for children in grades K-5th. School supplies and other necessities were included in the backpack along with […]
Bear With Us as We Take a Respite to Regroup
Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are taking a short respite to reflect and regroup so we can continue to provide you with valuable news and information about our community of New Bern and surrounding areas. If you send us information, we will publish it at our earliest convenience. The Podsquad...
This Month in New Bern History
On August 31, 1908, the lights were turned on and a society wedding was conducted in a newly constructed religious institution in New Bern. The completion of that structure, Temple B’Nai Sholem at 505 Middle Street, as well as the Jewish history of New Bern, is quite interesting and a story many know nothing about.
Martin General Hospital ICU closed starting Monday due to staffing shortages
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One hospital here in the East is closing its ICU unit starting Monday due to staffing shortages. The Williamston hospital’s staff said staffing difficulties have forced them to close their ICU. The medical-surgical and emergency departments will still be open and functional. According to...
Washington native helps small businesses owners
Dionne Griffin McGee reflected on her time at P.S. Jones Middle School and wondered how different her life would have been if an entrepreneurial class was offered by the school. McGee did not doubt she (still) would have worked in corporate America, but the class could have helped her realize her passion for entrepreneurship and working in corporate America.
Smithfield’s marks grand reopening
Smithfield’s Chicken N’ Bar-B-Q officials, along with employees, celebrate the grand reopening of the location at 1101 Gum Branch
Wastewater service approved by Atlantic Beach council; town enters agreement with Raleigh-based company
ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach Town Council announced Friday, July 29 approval to reserve a limited amount of wastewater capacity for the town's Commercial Corridor Zoning District. Overseeing the operation is Red Bird Utility Operating Company LLC, based out of Raleigh. The district encompasses many of the town's businesses...
'Calmest I've ever seen' | Dare County pilot makes emergency landing onto NC highway
A pilot going from Dare County to Plymouth, N.C. experienced a loss of power and had to make a belly landing on Highway 64 near Creswell. The pilot was unhurt.
Protesters call for release of convicted murderer in Greenville 2009 double homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - “Free James Richardson” was one of many chants heard outside of the Pitt County Courthouse on Saturday. In 2009, Andrew Kirby and Landon Blackley were shot and killed during a drive-by shooting outside of a Greenville bar called The Other Place. Richardson, who...
Greenville police chief celebrates last day Friday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville police chief is working his last day on the job Friday. Chief Mark Holtzman made the announcement of his resignation, effective July 29, in May. Deputy Chief Ted Sauls will assume the role of interim police chief. Holtzman took over as Chief of Police...
2 Mega Millions tickets sold in North Carolina win $1 million
Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each were sold in the Charlotte area.
More than $4,000 donated to injured sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County was presented with $4,240 in donations from the Sheriff’s Office. The money came from a raffle of two handguns and private donations. Deputy Shoyka Tillmon was on patrol back in April when she was hit head-on by...
Roadways closed in Craven & Carteret Counties for pipe replacement
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Carteret and Craven Counties might have to change their travel plans this week while crews replace equipment. Monday through Wednesday Merrimon Road South of it’s intersection with Laurel Road will be closed while crews replace pipes. Drivers can use Highway 101 and Laurel...
61 counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID map of NC. Did yours?
North Carolina has more than 15 times as many counties facing the highest level of COVID-19 in their communities now than it did a month ago.
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m. The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.
Area Death Notices - July 25, 26 & 27
Teresa Gillikin, 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Robert King, Havelock. Robert Wayne King, 74, of Havelock, passed away Monday,...
