Third 'Kasino World' rapper sentenced to prison for role in Corpus Christi drug scheme

New York Murder Suspect Last Seen Heading To Brownsville
Brownsville police are keeping an eye out for a murder suspect from New York who was last seen in Corpus Christi boarding a bus to Brownsville. A murder warrant is out for 47-year-old Larry Hicks who is accused of killing a woman in the upstate New York town of Plattsburgh July 14th. The victim was found stabbed to death inside a vehicle in a bank parking lot.
A Texas blueprint for converting the 'abortion-minded': Lattes and a view
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - Jana Pinson leaned over the table at the architect's office, craning for a better look at the textures and patterns that would bring her post-Roe dreams to life. At a meeting in mid-July, three weeks after the Supreme Court retracted the constitutional right to abortion, Pinson...
Aransas Pass Police kill man after kidnapping, car chase, shootout
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — An Aransas Pass Police officer shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after what police described as a violent car chase that led to shots fired and a deadly confrontation behind a local bar. Joseph Torres, 35, died at a nearby hospital in Portland....
Are you eligible for a water exemption waiver? Residents could qualify depending on criteria
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people may not know that under the City's Stage 1 drought restrictions you can make a request for an exemption. Residents need to detail how the drought restrictions will cause unnecessary hardship, damage, harm or be a threat to health and safety. Since the...
Aggravated kidnapping suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Ingleside
The driver, who was later identified as Joseph Torres, continued to flee from the officer in his Ford Mustang and began shooting at the officer.
Longtime South Texas leader Loyd Neal passes away, county judge says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales posted to social media today that former judge Loyd Neal has passed away. "Our family’s deepest condolences to the Neal family on the passing of former Mayor and County Judge Loyd Neal," Canales wrote on Facebook. "His contributions were many to our community and his impact felt in any room."
Local rappers sent to prison on drug charges
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — United States attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced in a news release that one of three men in a hip-hop group was sent to prison for his role in a "large-scale narcotics distribution operation" involving multiple properties in Corpus Christi. According to a release, 41-year-old Javon...
Former Mayor and County Judge, Loyd Neal dies 85
Neal was proactive in the community and devoted his time to various organizations in the city of Corpus Christi.
Former colleagues reflect on Loyd Neal's legacy
Neal has had a hand in shaping how you see Corpus Christi today. The people that were a part of that success are reflecting on their time with him.
Stabbing on North Beach leaves one in hospital and another in jail
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An argument between two employees at a beach side hotel left one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another in jail. Early Friday morning, Corpus Christi police were called to the 3100 block of Surfside on North Beach for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found one employee of a hotel with a stab wound to the neck. The employee was rushed to SPOHN-Shoreline with life-threatening injuries, officials with the CCPD said.
CLEAR Alert out of Aransas Pass discontinued
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas Pass Police put an alert out Thursday night regarding a woman last seen late Wednesday night, who may have possibly been abducted. The missing person's alert was discontinued at 2:42 a.m. There are no other details at this time.
Hotel assessment fee to go toward marketing tourism in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An extra two percent assessment fee on hotel rooms in the city starts being collected as of Monday. The extra money, agreed on by hotel operators, will help in marketing Corpus Christi around the world. "This assessment will be for any hotel in the city...
Corpus Christi gets millions in federal funding to help with housing for low-income residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi now has $5.2 million in federal funding to provide stable housing for those with a low-income. But it goes behind that, providing minor home repairs for seniors and those with disabilities. "Making walk-in showers, putting grab bars in bathrooms, putting...
Child molester sentenced to life in prison
According to a post on Aransas County Attorney’s Office Facebook page, Roberto Perez Hernandez Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Corpus Christi family looks for answers after father of two was found dead inside burned SUV in San Antonio
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local family is desperate for answers after their loved one was found dead inside his burned SUV in San Antonio. The body of Justin Vodrey was discovered in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July holiday. The initial police report said the vehicle fire was intentionally set.
CCPD hosts Operation Safe Return to provide students with necessary supplies, safety information
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Back to school season is in full swing with Operation Safe Return kicking off for the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District. The goal for the event is to get as many kids as possible ready to get back to school by providing backpacks filled with the necessary school supplies to start off the year.
Driscoll Children's Hospital patients trade hospital beds for water slides
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was all fun in the sun Sunday for two patients from Driscoll Children's Hospital! They got to spend the afternoon at Hurricane Alley Waterpark. The experience was made possible through a live-auction item from this year's Fiesta de los Ninos event. A Patient Play Day allows patients receiving long-term treatment at the hospital the chance to enjoy summer fun.
City of Corpus Christi gets $5.2 million in federal funds for housing and development
The City of Corpus Christi now has $5.2 million in federal funding to provide stable housing for those with a low-income. But it goes behind that.
Fire took crews hours to extinguish at Gregory recycling company
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire took crews more than 7 hours to put out at a local recycling company late Friday night. Several area fire departments were called to Dawson Recycling and Disposal in Gregory around 10:45 p.m. Friday to help put out the flames including Gregory, Taft, Rockport, Ingleside and Odem fire crews. The business was not open at the time but the president of the company told 3NEWS a piece of machinery somehow caught on fire and the flames spread.
Nearly 300 tickets issued for violating water restrictions in Corpus Christi this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of Corpus Christi residents have received citations this week for violating water restrictions, according to city leaders. 292 citations have been issued between Monday, July 25 until noon on Friday, officials with the water, the water utilities office told 3NEWS. 311, the city's new...
