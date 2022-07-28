Third 'Kasino World' rapper sentenced to prison for role in Corpus Christi drug scheme

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An argument between two employees at a beach side hotel left one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another in jail. Early Friday morning, Corpus Christi police were called to the 3100 block of Surfside on North Beach for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found one employee of a hotel with a stab wound to the neck. The employee was rushed to SPOHN-Shoreline with life-threatening injuries, officials with the CCPD said.

