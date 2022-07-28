ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third 'Kasino World' rapper sentenced to prison for role in Corpus Christi drug scheme

 4 days ago
kurv.com

New York Murder Suspect Last Seen Heading To Brownsville

Brownsville police are keeping an eye out for a murder suspect from New York who was last seen in Corpus Christi boarding a bus to Brownsville. A murder warrant is out for 47-year-old Larry Hicks who is accused of killing a woman in the upstate New York town of Plattsburgh July 14th. The victim was found stabbed to death inside a vehicle in a bank parking lot.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
#Prison#Guns#Rapper#The Department Of Justice#Doj
KRIS 6 News

Local rappers sent to prison on drug charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — United States attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced in a news release that one of three men in a hip-hop group was sent to prison for his role in a "large-scale narcotics distribution operation" involving multiple properties in Corpus Christi. According to a release, 41-year-old Javon...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Stabbing on North Beach leaves one in hospital and another in jail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An argument between two employees at a beach side hotel left one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another in jail. Early Friday morning, Corpus Christi police were called to the 3100 block of Surfside on North Beach for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found one employee of a hotel with a stab wound to the neck. The employee was rushed to SPOHN-Shoreline with life-threatening injuries, officials with the CCPD said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CLEAR Alert out of Aransas Pass discontinued

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas Pass Police put an alert out Thursday night regarding a woman last seen late Wednesday night, who may have possibly been abducted. The missing person's alert was discontinued at 2:42 a.m. There are no other details at this time.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Driscoll Children's Hospital patients trade hospital beds for water slides

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was all fun in the sun Sunday for two patients from Driscoll Children's Hospital! They got to spend the afternoon at Hurricane Alley Waterpark. The experience was made possible through a live-auction item from this year's Fiesta de los Ninos event. A Patient Play Day allows patients receiving long-term treatment at the hospital the chance to enjoy summer fun.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Fire took crews hours to extinguish at Gregory recycling company

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire took crews more than 7 hours to put out at a local recycling company late Friday night. Several area fire departments were called to Dawson Recycling and Disposal in Gregory around 10:45 p.m. Friday to help put out the flames including Gregory, Taft, Rockport, Ingleside and Odem fire crews. The business was not open at the time but the president of the company told 3NEWS a piece of machinery somehow caught on fire and the flames spread.
GREGORY, TX
