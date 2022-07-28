ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeburn, VA

Evacuations: Pound, Coeburn respond to flash floods

By Mackenzie Moore
wfxrtv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages

FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

Power restored in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Pound residents speak on flooding experiences

POUND, Va. (WJHL) – After recent flooding affected different counties in Wise, some residents of Pound, Va. are left to pick up the pieces. On Friday afternoon, a crew hired by neighbors worked to restore the washed-out bridge that caused five families to be trapped, including Tracy Barker. Barker spoke with News Channel 11 about […]
POUND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pound, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Coeburn, VA
City
Pound, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Appalachia, VA
wymt.com

Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared

MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
MCROBERTS, KY
WJHL

Youngkin declares state of emergency for Southwest Virginia flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency over the latest round of flooding to impact Southwest Virginia. Flooding impacted several Southwest Virginia counties on Thursday, especially Wise and Dickenson counties. “Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” Youngkin said in a […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Eastman identifies cause of power outage

KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co.’s July 22 power outage was due to the flow of feedwater into its updated boiler system, officials said. The company released an update on Monday saying an investigation into the power outage points to the company’s changeover to the control system software program for its “largest powerhouse” at its Kingsport site.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Power outages to affect Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge tree-trimming contractors will be performing maintenance on power lines resulting in temporary outages for downtown Johnson City on Monday, a press release from the company says. According to the release, power will be disconnected from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, August 1, with approximately 25 homes in the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides#High Water#Standing Water
spectrumnews1.com

Whitesburg clinic in desperate need of supplies after flash flood

WHITESBURG, Ky. — For 31 years, Dr. Van Breeding has taken care of the people of Whitesburg, but when floodwaters came rushing into Eastern Kentucky, no one was prepared for the devastation they would soon face. “Nothing compared to what patients experienced. They’ve lost their homes and lost their...
WHITESBURG, KY
wcyb.com

Evacuations underway in Coeburn due to flooding

COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — Evacuations are underway Thursday in Coeburn due to flooding. The evacuations are along Route 72 north toward Clintwood. The road is closed due to high water. Coeburn Middle School is being opened as an emergency shelter. We'll have updates as they become available.
COEBURN, VA
wcyb.com

Flash flooding impacts Southwest Virginia, parts of U.S. Route 23 closed

WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Flooding is impacting US Route 23 in Wise County Thursday morning. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the passing lane of the northbound roadway between mile marker 54 and 55.5 is closed due to flooding. Additionally, Business Route 23 is closed about a half mile from Bold Camp Road.
WISE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wcyb.com

Local State of Emergency is declared in Wise County

(WVVA) Wise County, VA — The Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management has declared a local State of Emergency in response to flooding in parts of Wise County. According to a news release, the following areas of Wise County are experiencing significant flooding:. The Town of Pound, primarily Pound Bottom/Main...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Virginia nonprofits ask for help with Kentucky flood relief efforts

(WFXR) — From Southside to central Virginia, nonprofit organizations are turning to community members to support their disaster relief efforts following the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. The chief operating officer of God’s Pit Crew, Brandon Knuckles, says the team that was in Buchanan County following the devastating flooding from mid-July didn’t get back home […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wcyb.com

Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed

The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County officials approve use of federal funds for key projects

Washington County commissioners voted last week to allocate more than $2.8 million of the county’s American Recovery Plan Act funds on educational and public safety programs. The county has $25.1 million in ARPA funds earmarked from the federal government. Commissioners approved resolutions on Monday to designate a combined $2,336,669...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WTVQ

City of Hazard battling major flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Hazard is undergoing severe flooding. According to the Hazard Fire Department says as of 4:15 A.M. Thursday, the agency is working on 20 to 30 rescues, dealing with four to five feet of water in most areas. The agency reports that many...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Pike County officials update locals on flooding relief efforts

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Widespread devastation,” is how Ray Jones, Pike County Judge-Executive referred to the damage from the flooding in the Big Sandy region. During a news conference Friday, Jones said several homes and businesses were flooded and cleanup efforts will most likely be long-term. But, he said, there are positive things to find in the situation, as rescue efforts seem to have been successful.
PIKE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy