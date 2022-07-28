Evacuations: Pound, Coeburn respond to flash floods

www.wfxrtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. Dabbs
Southwest Virginia and Kentucky experiencing significant floodingCheryl E PrestonKentucky State
Fun Fest Balloon Rally Continues to Please Crowds Saturday Morning in KingsportJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Feeling Hungry and Lucky? We Tried Mr. Lucky's at The Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
WSAZ
Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages
FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
wcyb.com
Power restored in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
Pound residents speak on flooding experiences
POUND, Va. (WJHL) – After recent flooding affected different counties in Wise, some residents of Pound, Va. are left to pick up the pieces. On Friday afternoon, a crew hired by neighbors worked to restore the washed-out bridge that caused five families to be trapped, including Tracy Barker. Barker spoke with News Channel 11 about […]
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
Youngkin declares state of emergency for Southwest Virginia flooding
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency over the latest round of flooding to impact Southwest Virginia. Flooding impacted several Southwest Virginia counties on Thursday, especially Wise and Dickenson counties. “Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” Youngkin said in a […]
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman identifies cause of power outage
KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co.’s July 22 power outage was due to the flow of feedwater into its updated boiler system, officials said. The company released an update on Monday saying an investigation into the power outage points to the company’s changeover to the control system software program for its “largest powerhouse” at its Kingsport site.
Power outages to affect Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge tree-trimming contractors will be performing maintenance on power lines resulting in temporary outages for downtown Johnson City on Monday, a press release from the company says. According to the release, power will be disconnected from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, August 1, with approximately 25 homes in the […]
spectrumnews1.com
Whitesburg clinic in desperate need of supplies after flash flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. — For 31 years, Dr. Van Breeding has taken care of the people of Whitesburg, but when floodwaters came rushing into Eastern Kentucky, no one was prepared for the devastation they would soon face. “Nothing compared to what patients experienced. They’ve lost their homes and lost their...
wcyb.com
Evacuations underway in Coeburn due to flooding
COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — Evacuations are underway Thursday in Coeburn due to flooding. The evacuations are along Route 72 north toward Clintwood. The road is closed due to high water. Coeburn Middle School is being opened as an emergency shelter. We'll have updates as they become available.
wcyb.com
Flash flooding impacts Southwest Virginia, parts of U.S. Route 23 closed
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Flooding is impacting US Route 23 in Wise County Thursday morning. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the passing lane of the northbound roadway between mile marker 54 and 55.5 is closed due to flooding. Additionally, Business Route 23 is closed about a half mile from Bold Camp Road.
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
wcyb.com
Local State of Emergency is declared in Wise County
(WVVA) Wise County, VA — The Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management has declared a local State of Emergency in response to flooding in parts of Wise County. According to a news release, the following areas of Wise County are experiencing significant flooding:. The Town of Pound, primarily Pound Bottom/Main...
wymt.com
‘We’re homeless.’ People in Letcher County feel despair following flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in Letcher County are faced with destroyed homes and businesses as flood waters begin to recede. One of the hardest hit communities was Upper Bottom in Whitesburg, which is covered in mud and rocks. Sandy Banks, who lives in the Upper Bottom community, had to...
Virginia nonprofits ask for help with Kentucky flood relief efforts
(WFXR) — From Southside to central Virginia, nonprofit organizations are turning to community members to support their disaster relief efforts following the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. The chief operating officer of God’s Pit Crew, Brandon Knuckles, says the team that was in Buchanan County following the devastating flooding from mid-July didn’t get back home […]
wcyb.com
Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed
The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County officials approve use of federal funds for key projects
Washington County commissioners voted last week to allocate more than $2.8 million of the county’s American Recovery Plan Act funds on educational and public safety programs. The county has $25.1 million in ARPA funds earmarked from the federal government. Commissioners approved resolutions on Monday to designate a combined $2,336,669...
WTVQ
City of Hazard battling major flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Hazard is undergoing severe flooding. According to the Hazard Fire Department says as of 4:15 A.M. Thursday, the agency is working on 20 to 30 rescues, dealing with four to five feet of water in most areas. The agency reports that many...
WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky flooding: At least 25 people dead, including 4 children
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — The death toll from eastern Kentucky flooding is up to at least 25 people. "Our death toll has risen to 25 lost, and that number is likely to increase," Gov. Andy Beshear said on Saturday. Beshear previously stated that 6 children were believed to have...
wymt.com
Pike County officials update locals on flooding relief efforts
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Widespread devastation,” is how Ray Jones, Pike County Judge-Executive referred to the damage from the flooding in the Big Sandy region. During a news conference Friday, Jones said several homes and businesses were flooded and cleanup efforts will most likely be long-term. But, he said, there are positive things to find in the situation, as rescue efforts seem to have been successful.
