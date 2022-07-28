ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perris, CA

After 2 Foster Homes, Jordan Turpin Walked an Hour to New Job at Taco Bell 'in the Middle of the Night'

By Melody Chiu
 4 days ago
Lets Go Brandon!!
4d ago

This is so sad. This young lady has been through terror upon more terror, yet she walks an hour to get to her job at night?? I hope they sue the state of California and all the millions she’s owed, can buy her a car, a life coach, and a financial director, teacher etc. this is madness to watch these kids struggle just to live.

Rogelio Zepeda
4d ago

This young lady is struggling so much to keep going in her life, it would be great if she became a Motivational Speaker. Best wishes for this young lady, and She is Very Beautiful too. Keep going "Princess" 🌹🌺🌹

Lynnerbug
4d ago

I'm praying for this American Hero. Anyone who has been through all the HELL that she and her siblings have endured, and are still kind and caring people says a lot about their strength and love for each other. These are the sort of people we need in this world. You are a true American Hero!!

