After 2 Foster Homes, Jordan Turpin Walked an Hour to New Job at Taco Bell 'in the Middle of the Night'

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO