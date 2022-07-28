JoJo Siwa Opened Up Further About Her “Rough” Encounter With Candace Cameron Bure After Going Viral For Labeling Her The “Rudest Celebrity” She’s Ever Met

The original reality television show, Big Brother, is set to return to UK screens next year.News of the reboot was revealed in an advert break during the final episode of Love Island tonight (1 August) on ITV2.Big Brother – which was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 – will now be airing on ITV2 and ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX . The last season of the iconic show was broadcast in 2018. The show sees a host of strangers living together under one roof and undertaking tasks. Contestants are voted out...

TV SHOWS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO