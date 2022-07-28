Sun Prairie West senior Avree Antony commits to Colorado State women's basketball

One of Sun Prairie’s most highly touted recent athletes has found her home for her collegiate playing days. Avree Antony, a 5’10” standout on the basketball court, announced her commitment to Colorado State University on Friday, June 24.

Antony, who will play ball at Sun Prairie West this winter for her senior season, made her decision just one week after taking her first official visit to Fort Collins to check out the Rams. The slashing guard had standing Division 1 offers from the likes of South Dakota, Monmouth, Butler, Oakland, Valparaiso, Evansville, Saint Louis, Northern Iowa, Northern Illinois, Green Bay, IUPUI, among many others. For Antony, the CSU staff made the decision easy.

“The coaching staff really emphasized my fit in their system,” Antony said. “They showed me exactly what I’d be doing. They even showed some film to make it clear. On top of that, it’s a beautiful campus in a good conference. The team has players from all over the world. I just thought it was an opportunity to get new experiences and continue to develop.”

Colorado State had an uphill climb in securing a commitment from Antony. Originally, she had no intentions of straying far from home for her collegiate career. But, Antony couldn’t deny that Colorado State was the place for her.

The Rams should feel lucky to land such a stellar athlete, as well. Antony has starred on the Sun Prairie varsity for the past three seasons. The culmination of her hard work came this past winter, her junior season. She led the Cardinals in scoring with a 12.8 points per game average.

She shot an impressive 43% from the field thanks to her ability to get to the rim about anytime she wanted to. This also resulted in her hitting a team-high in free throws with 82.

Antony was the driving force behind Sun Prairie’s Big Eight conference co-championship (shared with Verona) in 2021-22 and led the Cardinals to a regional championship. She was named 1st team all-conference and honorable mention all-state for her efforts.

A year’s worth of hard work came with a price, however. Antony suffered a major knee injury in Sun Prairie’s regional championship win against Watertown. The Cardinals would bow out in the next round against Arrowhead without her. Antony is working hard on the rehab process, but the injury also helped shine some light on her college commitment.

“My injury showed who really wanted me,” Antony said. “The belief from Colorado State was still there. They were only concerned with making sure I was OK, they had my back.”

Antony said it’s a weight off of her back to have her college decision done as she heads into her senior season. Now, she can focus entirely on her recovery and returning to the court for the West Wolves in the winter.

“The rehab is going well,” Antony said. “It was slow at the beginning, which was tough mentally. Thankfully, it’s going faster now. It feels more like a workout than physical therapy now. It’s exciting.”

West inherits the bulk of Sun Prairie’s returning production from last season, including class of 2023 standouts like Antionique Auston, Marie Outlay, and Makiah Hawk. Paired with a recovered Antony as well as new head coach Ronda McLin, who’s worked with Auston, Outlay, and Hawk on the AAU circuit, West could be an immediate contender in the state in its first season of competition.