Bethlehem, CT

SEEN HER? Missing Lehigh Valley Girl Ran Away From Home, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXIHC_0gw9oVKy00
Kylie Ridgeway Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a missing Lehigh Valley girl who ran away from home.

Kylie Ridgeway, 16, was reported missing in Bethlehem on Thursday, July 28, police said.

Kylie stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, and has dark hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Kylie’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bethlehem Police Tipline at 610-997-6660, or send an email to bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

