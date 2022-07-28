Gun Sales Spiked During The Pandemic: What We Know About Gun Ownership In Texas

The gun industry cost Texas an extra half billion dollars this year, and it’s just a part of the effect they have on everyone’s lives. In the previous legislative sessions, the Republican-controlled government banned banks from doing business with Texas cities and towns unless the banks asserted they don’t discriminate against guns. Reminder: guns are not people and cannot be discriminated against. That bit of political theater has already dearly cost everything from airport construction to school district funding. One study found that in the eight months since the bill’s passage, cities and towns have lost up to $500 million in funding thanks to interest rates.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO