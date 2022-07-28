Gun Sales Spiked During The Pandemic: What We Know About Gun Ownership In Texas

www.reformaustin.org
Legal Questions Shroud Gov. Greg Abbott’s Move To Bus Migrants Back To The Border
EAGLE PASS — On a cloudy recent Friday morning, the Moncada Baseball Park near the U.S.-Mexico border was empty, save for one young man practicing dribbling drills in the park’s soccer fields. Across the street, at a busy commercial vehicle inspection site with 18-wheelers rolling through after crossing...
Senate Approves Ike Dike Plan
The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved the Galveston Bay coastal barrier plan known as the “Coastal Spine” or the “Ike Dike.” The project – which is designed to protect the Houston region from hurricane storm surges – will cost an estimated $31 billion. Sen....
Texas Troopers Are Causing Car Chase Fatalities And Racially Profiling Drivers Under Abbott’s Border Crackdown, Complaint Claims
At least 30 people have been killed in state police car chases connected to Texas’ expansive border security operation since it began last March, according to a new complaint by civil rights groups. The death tally, which includes five people not involved in the chases, was compiled from news...
Harris County Again Chosen For ‘Random’ Election Audit
Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott announced on twitter that Harris County would again undergo an audit following the 2022 election. “Four Texas counties have been chosen for the 2020-2022 Election Audit cycle — to begin immediately after the November 2022 election,” said the secretary of state’s office in the tweet. Eastland, Cameron, and Guadalupe Counties were also selected.
“Go Home And Wait For The Fetus To Die Inside You”
“Go home and wait for the fetus to die inside you,” was the advice Elizabeth Weller received from her doctors, who feared violating Texas’ six-week abortion ban. NPR reports the story of Weller, a Texas Woman, who had to bring her own foul discharge into the hospital to prove that an infection was killing her so that a panel of doctors would agree to terminate her lethal pregnancy.
Pot Of Gold
This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their weekly newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter. On June 10, 2019, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law to legalize state hemp production and sales as soon as the Texas Department...
Civil Rights Group Gets A Win In Redistricting Case
The fight over the state’s controversial congressional redistricting maps continues – and still has a long way to go. Broad efforts are underway to correct what criticis say is voter intimidation and discrimination in Texas as we head into the 2022 midterm elections. The latest update comes in...
Temperatures Inside Texas Prisons Reach 110 Degrees
Some Texas prison units “have been shown to regularly reach 110 degrees and in at least one unit have topped 149 degrees” according to a new report. Texas A&M’s Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center, scrutinized heat mitigation policies stated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in their new report.
Homeless Texans Left With Few Places To Cool Off During Record Heat
DALLAS — By 5:51 a.m. on a recent Thursday morning in downtown Dallas, it was 76 degrees and getting warmer outside, and Michelle Smith, the outreach and engagement program manager for a homeless recovery center, had already prepared a cooler full of ice-cold water bottles. “The main issue is...
Video By Mothers Against Greg Abbott Goes Viral
A video made by Mothers Against Greg Abbott (a whole other MAGA) has gone viral and has generated three million views on the group’s Twitter page alone. The political action committee posted the video entitled “Nothing Changes” on their website last week. “They say nothing changes in Texas politics, until it does,” says a woman pushing a child on a swing in the opening scene.
CPS Costing Kids With Bad Record Keeping
In the latest failure of the Texas Child Protective Services agency, a federal judge castigated officials for failing to keep accurate records and potentially depriving thousands of kids with necessary care and accommodations. U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack tore into the agency earlier this week at a remote hearing...
‘They Want To Destroy The Public School System’: CNN Documents Powerful Billionaires’ Influence On Texas Politics
As reported earlier in RA News, a CNN special report, “Deep in the Pockets of Texas,” aired on Sunday evening and showed the enormous influence wielded by two very powerful billionaires over the Texas Republican Party – and how their control is moving Texas from a business-friendly state to a more extreme, Christain nationalist state.
Controversial Texan Behind Decades Of Attacks On Wall Between Church And State
Opposition to the principle of separation of church and state appears to be a “retread” of a decades-old argument promoted by the controversial Texas activist, David Barton, according to the Religion News Service. In 1988, Barton founded WallBuilders, a group committed to “presenting America’s forgotten history and heroes,...
New Texas Law Increasing Penalties For Abortion Providers Goes Into Effect Aug. 25
The U.S. Supreme Court has issued its official judgment in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, clearing the way for Texas’ “trigger law” banning almost all abortions to go into effect Aug. 25. The law will increase the criminal and civil penalties associated with abortion, but...
Uvalde School Board Pushes Greg Abbott For Special Legislative Session To Increase Legal Age For Purchasing Assault Rifles
The Uvalde school board is formally urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call state lawmakers back to Austin so they can raise the legal age to buy assault rifles from 18 to 21, more than two months after a gunman used such a weapon to kill 19 elementary school students and two teachers days after he turned 18.
Avoid These 8 Venomous Species In Texas
Texas is home to an array of animal species, including those who use venom to defend themselves or to catch their prey. Some can cause a little itch in the leg, while others can cause death. This is a list of 8 species of animals and plants present in the...
Why Vouchers Are Bad for Business
When Governor Abbott came out in favor of private school vouchers in early May, he revived a subject that has been a topic of discussion for years in the Texas Legislature. The legislature first started dealing with the subject in the mid-1990s and it has been raised in some form every session since then. While the Senate has passed voucher bills, they have failed in the House each session.
Gavin Newsom Trolls Gov. Abbott On Guns And Abortion
California Gov. Gavin Newsome placed full-page ads in several Texas newspapers Friday drawing attention to a new California gun law which emulates Texas’ vigilante abortion law. The legislation will enable private citizens to sue people who make or sell banned weapons and is billed as “California’s answer to Texas’ perverse bill.”
The Gun Industry Runs More of Your Life Than You Think
The gun industry cost Texas an extra half billion dollars this year, and it’s just a part of the effect they have on everyone’s lives. In the previous legislative sessions, the Republican-controlled government banned banks from doing business with Texas cities and towns unless the banks asserted they don’t discriminate against guns. Reminder: guns are not people and cannot be discriminated against. That bit of political theater has already dearly cost everything from airport construction to school district funding. One study found that in the eight months since the bill’s passage, cities and towns have lost up to $500 million in funding thanks to interest rates.
Offshore Wind Farm Proposed For Gulf Of Mexico Near Galveston Could Power 2.3 Million Homes
HOUSTON — The Gulf of Mexico’s first offshore wind farms will be developed off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana, the Biden administration announced Wednesday, and together they’re projected to produce enough energy to power around 3 million homes. The wind farms likely will not be up...
