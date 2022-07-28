Big bucks in Belle Glade with $177K winning Fantasy 5 ticket

cw34.com
2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Tampa Bay area
The winner of the third largest Mega Millions jackpot may have bought their ticket in Illinois, but two tickets sold in the Tampa Bay area still made two people millionaires on Friday.
5 Florida Lotto players become millionaires following last week’s billion-dollar drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Florida had five winning tickets worth $1 million to $2 million from the Friday, July 29 Mega Millions drawing. In addition to the $1.3 billion MEGA MILLIONS jackpot hit in Illinois, Friday’s drawing produced a total of 26 second-tier winners, five of them from the Sunshine State.
cw34.com
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Jensen Beach
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Someone bought a ticket on the Treasure Coast that came close to winning the $1 billion Mega Millions Jackpot. The Florida Lottery says two tickets in the Sunshine State won second-tier prizes of $1 million. One of those tickets was purchased at the Cumberland...
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
Ring video shows Florida woman’s close encounter with bear outside her home
A Ring video doorbell caught one Florida woman's close encounter with a black bear outside her home in Naples.
click orlando
Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation. [TRENDING: Become a...
Arlington Hills Lotto player wins $1,000 a week, for life
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a busy week for Florida Lottery players in Jacksonville. One lucky Jacksonville local will be collecting $1,000 a week, for life. On Thursday, July 28, someone walked into the BP gas station on Merrill Road in Arlington Hills. A Cash4Life ticket was purchased,...
cw34.com
Florida's average gas price back below $4/gallon, but only in 3 of 5 counties around here
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of gas, which has been getting lower and lower, has reached a milestone in Florida. AAA reported the average price of a regular gallon in the state is now less than $4. In fact, the average was 7 cents less than $4 on Sunday, at $3.929.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: New Garbage Cart Deliveries Begin, Waste Collection Schedule Announced
Port St. Lucie - Friday July 29, 2022: The delivery of new garbage carts to the residents of Port St. Lucie begins today, Monday August 1. The new carts are necessary in order to work with the automated waste collection service to be provided by FCC Environmental Services Florida. FCC...
cw34.com
Hot start to the week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We will warm quickly, and temperatures will hit the low to mid 90s this afternoon. It will feel well into the triple digits with the humidity. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, but a few thunderstorms could move inland later today.
Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Giving back to the community: Boca Raton Airport Authority hosts school supply drive
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Ten boxes full of school supplies were donated to the Boca Raton Airport Authority's (BRAA) annual 'Back to School Supply Drive' on Saturday. The BRAA used the supplies to fill backpacks at the 'Back to School Bash' that the Spirt of Giving hosts each year for Palm Beach County.
cw34.com
Local Red Cross volunteers help families in Kentucky
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Red Cross says they have more than 200 volunteer workers in Kentucky, two of them from the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast chapter. The volunteers are witnessing firsthand the scale of this tragedy as they help families put their lives back together after the flood water took away everything they had.
treasurecoast.com
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-At approximately 6:05 pm shots were fired at the Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. According to an eye witness there was fight going on that originated at the bar close...
cw34.com
Should the Boynton Beach Police Department merge with PBSO?
Boynton Beach, FL (CBS12) — The next step has been taken in the question of whether Boynton Beach will merge its police department with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. PBSO has now submitted its proposal for a possible merger. A city commissioner and a former city commissioner think...
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
cw34.com
Palm Beach County school leaders to discuss changes as summer break ends
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the first time in two years, COVID was not the major topic at the annual back to school press conference. School safety, staffing shortages and complying with new state laws were the focus. Basically, it’s a panic alert button." “Basically, it’s...
cw34.com
Man wanted for stealing iPhones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Man steals credit card left in payment machine at Broward Publix
TAMARAC, Fla. – Shopping wasn’t a pleasure for one Publix customer last week whose credit card was stolen after they accidentally left it in the payment machine. Surveillance video from the Publix in Tamarac captured the theft just after 5 p.m. June 24. The video shows that after...
Elite Daily
These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked
Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
