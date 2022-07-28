BECMA Hosts Massachusetts Attorney General Candidates Forum

www.nbcboston.com
Related
nbcboston.com
Mass. Lawmakers Reach Agreement on Sports Betting Legislation
The Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts, according to a tweet early Monday from House Speaker Ron Mariano. The legislation would allow for wagering on both professional and collegiate sports in the Bay State, according to Speaker Mariano's tweet. The...
This Massachusetts Funeral Law May Have You Scratching Your Head
As you have probably read in past articles, Massachusetts is home to some strange laws. Sure, we are a progressive state but we still have some laws on the books that are beyond outdated and others that make you say huh?. A few of the laws we mentioned in the...
Gunstock Staff To Return If Strang Goes, Delegation Claims Votes to Oust Him
GILFORD – The Gunstock Area Commission voted Sunday to return all staff who resigned July 20 at least for the upcoming Soul Fest and members of the Belknap County Delegation said they have the votes to terminate Dr. David Strang as a proviso for their return as early as Monday.
nbcboston.com
More Work to Do on Major Mass. Climate Bill as Baker Makes ‘Major Rewrite'
The legislative to-do list for the final days of formal sessions grew longer and wonkier Friday afternoon when Gov. Charlie Baker sent a wide-ranging clean energy and climate bill back to Massachusetts lawmakers with a string of proposed changes. Baker and his deputies said they support goals in the bill...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
How Long Will NH Stay ‘an Island in New England' Without Legal Marijuana?
It may be the "live free or die" state, but when it comes to getting marijuana, people in New Hampshire are certainly less free than elsewhere in New England. When cannabis was allowed for recreational use in Rhode Island this May, New Hampshire was left as the only state in the region that has yet to legalize the drug. That's despite the fact that about three quarters of state residents support legalization, according to a recent poll.
I-Team: Former head of Massachusetts Veterans' Services back on state payroll
BOSTON - Francisco Urena, the former head of Massachusetts Veterans' Services, who was in charge when dozens of veterans died in the Holyoke Soldiers' Home during the COVID 19 pandemic is back on the state payroll. Urena previously resigned in the wake of the soldiers' deaths.Governor Charlie Baker heaped praise on Urena when he introduced him at an event in 2019. That was before he resigned as Secretary of Veterans' Services in the wake of the devastating COVID outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home that left more than 77 veterans dead.Laurie Mandeville Beaudette's father was one of them. "The pain...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Massachusetts ranked No. 1 public school system in the US
Massachusetts has the best public school system in the country, according to WalletHub’s “2022 States With the Best & Words School Systems” report. Homebuyers carefully choose communities based on several factors, and for those raising a family or planning to, finding an area with great schools is a high priority. For many families public education is the only option, but school systems can vary widely due to resources and funding, according to the report.
GLFHC Residency Physicians Join Practices in Haverhill, Methuen and Across the Country
Nine graduates of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program are off to work as family physicians in Haverhill, Methuen, Lynn and locations throughout the country. They spent half their residency working through an unprecedented pandemic that at times saw them losing multiple patients a day...
RELATED PEOPLE
laconiadailysun.com
Highest paying jobs in Portsmouth that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Portsmouth, NH-ME using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
Free school meals extended for 400,000 Massachusetts students
BOSTON - Four hundred thousand students in Massachusetts will continue to get free school lunches this year.As part of the new state budget, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a one-year extension of the program that's been providing children with meals at no cost for the last two years.Massachusetts is the fifth state to guarantee these meals for the upcoming school year.Project Bread celebrated the move, saying lunch participation in March 2022 was 42.3% higher than it was pre-pandemic in March 2019."This is a moment in time when all our eyes have been opened to the vast disparities faced by the children of Massachusetts when accessing the resources needed to be healthy and learn," Project Bread CEO Erin McAleer said in a statement. "While the road to equity is long and complex, this extension of School Meals for All is a straightforward and significant step in ensuring students are ready to learn next year."
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Gardner Public Schools Pushing Back Start of Year as Supply Chain Slows Construction
The Gardner Public Schools district in Massachusetts will push back the first day of the year due to supply chain problems that have slowed the construction of the new elementary school. Superintendent Mark Pellegrino announced in a letter Monday that the team was delayed from completing the elevator because pieces...
WMUR.com
Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring
WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man indicted in murder-for-hire plot
SAN FRANCISCO – Allen Gessen was arrested in Boston after a San Francisco federal grand jury indicted him for murder for hire, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan. The indictment, filed July 26, 2022, against Gessen, 47,...
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Massachusetts 2022
Thinking of pursuing your online degree out-of-state? Consider attending an online school based in Massachusetts. The Codfish State is not only a hub for top-ranked educational programs but an exciting destination for careers in finance, engineering, information technology and other lucrative fields. Online colleges in Massachusetts can prepare you to enter the forefront of these fields and many more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
franklincountynow.com
Baker Announces Tax Rebate Check May Go Out Soon
(Boston, MA) Governor Baker announced that more than $2.5 billion in tax rebate checks may be going out to Massachusetts residents soon. State tax revenues are up 20%, around a $3.5 billion surplus. These checks are meant to help residents with the press of inflation and would be in addition to the $250 stimulus checks that were approved by the Massachusetts senate. Governor Baker’s office is looking into the most efficient way to get this possible money to residents.
newbedfordguide.com
Gov. Baker announces $50 Million for housing in 16 communities, including New Bedford
Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced nearly $50 million in direct funding and $89 million in state and federal housing tax credits to support the preservation and development of 1,474 total units across 26 projects. Awarded projects will provide 1,326 affordable units for individuals and families, including 384 units reserved for very low-income residents in 16 communities.
Boston Magazine
Massachusetts Has a Public Beach Access Problem
One way to alleviate the problem: intertidal zone access. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Massachusetts summers arrive with gifts—Red Sox games, maybe some free furniture from Jordan’s, and, of course, days to tan and splash along the shore—but also a particular frustration. Full beaches, full parking lots. Not enough shoreline.
manchesterinklink.com
Saint Anselm finance official charged with theft
GOFFSTOWN, NH – Renee Crawford, the now former assistant vice president of finance at Saint Anselm College, allegedly created a fake company and used it to charge the school for more than $40,000 in services that were never rendered. Now Crawford is set to plead guilty on Monday to...
Comments / 1