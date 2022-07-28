Diablo Immortal rakes in $100 million in eight weeks

Nintendo has done the unthinkable, the gaming giant has finally added friend requests to its Nintendo Switch Online app, and it only took the company five years to see this basic feature come to fruition. Thanks to the latest update, users can now send friend requests directly from the Nintendo Switch Online app, but to accept any requests, you'll have to do so from the console. After all, did you seriously think Nintendo, of all companies, would actually implement a basic online feature without hobbling it somehow? To accept any request, you're forced to jump over to your console for invites sent from the very app that can't accept them. It's a head-scratcher for sure but lines up with Nintendo's long history of pitiful online support.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO