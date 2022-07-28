Diablo Immortal rakes in $100 million in eight weeks

www.androidpolice.com
Nintendo Switch Online finally adds friend requests... after five years
Nintendo has done the unthinkable, the gaming giant has finally added friend requests to its Nintendo Switch Online app, and it only took the company five years to see this basic feature come to fruition. Thanks to the latest update, users can now send friend requests directly from the Nintendo Switch Online app, but to accept any requests, you'll have to do so from the console. After all, did you seriously think Nintendo, of all companies, would actually implement a basic online feature without hobbling it somehow? To accept any request, you're forced to jump over to your console for invites sent from the very app that can't accept them. It's a head-scratcher for sure but lines up with Nintendo's long history of pitiful online support.
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is the laziest gacha game from Square Enix yet
Square Enix certainly has a penchant for taking its premium RPGs and turning them into gacha games for mobile, and Octopath Traveler is the latest to receive this treatment with the launch of Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. As expected, it's a gacha game, a greedy one at that, and it's incredibly unpolished to boot despite the fact it's now globally released. Sure, it may look the part with similar graphics to the console/PC game, but in the end, it's a cynical cash grab filled with greedy in-app purchases, designed from the ground up to empty wallets instead of providing fun. So let's dig in and explore why Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is a trash-tier release.
The best adventure games on Android in 2022
Adventure games are some of the most prevalent titles in the Play Store. This genre lends itself quite well to touchscreen play, so it pairs well with our action game roundup. There are, of course, a boatload of point-and-click adventure games available on the platform, which leans into niche genres, like escape room games. The genre only expands from here, encompassing a wide assortment of titles. So no matter your adventure-based tastes, there are tons of interesting titles to play through, ranging from indie darlings to AAA behemoths. So strap in, as it's time to get our adventure on with today's adventure game roundup.
Play Store lays out new rules to curb intrusive full screen ads
Google Play regularly revises its policies in response to both new and old problems that can be found among apps in the marketplace. Many of the changes may only impact developers, with some will also having indirect effects that show up for users; but there are a few that many people will benefit from right away.
Google Duo's Meet-ification is starting for everyone
There's a big transition in the works right now, as Google takes its latest stab at “simplifying” its communication apps by merging Duo and Meet. The company went official with its plan back at the start of June, and about a month later we started seeing an early sign of this change, as an update to Duo started introducing some new functionality and expressly acknowledged the pending Meet re-branding. At the time, only a few people were seeing any of this, but with August now upon us, it appears that Duo users everywhere are being brought in on the change.
Google's August 2022 Pixel update is on its way
Right now, Android fans everywhere are atwitter with expectation for the imminent release of Android 13. But before that gets here, Google's latest monthly updates for Pixel phones looks like they should be landing right on schedule, bringing security patches to the current Pixel lineup. Last month may have seen...
5 Google Pixel 6a settings you'll want to change today
Almost nothing is set up perfectly out of the box. Even buying a Kindle, which arrives already signed in on your account, requires dialing in your preferred margins, font sizes, etc. The first few hours with a new gadget can actually be crucial because if you don't see something as "wrong" immediately and change it, you might just live with the way it is rather than discover a better way to do things. As an outright expert in setting up phones, here are the settings I'd adjust on day one for my own Google Pixel 6a.
Google Camera 8.6 update throws fuel on the Pixel Fold fire
It's Pixel 6a release day, but Google isn't solely focused on its newest phone. The company's rolling out a fresh version of its camera app for Pixels, and it's one of the most substantial we've seen in ages. While it might seem like user-facing changes are few and far between, a handful of hints towards future Google hardware make this one of the most intriguing software updates in a long time.
Nothing Phone 1 receives its third update in three weeks
The Nothing Phone 1 is one of the most impressive mid-tier budget phones available for purchase now. Since its unveiling and subsequent launch last month, the phone has already received two updates. Its first over-the-air update introduced revamped sound effects, improvements in battery life, and optimized camera effects. The second update that arrived soon after had improved clarity in photos taken with the ultra-wide camera as well as photos shot in low-light conditions and added an experimental NFT gallery widget plus a Tesla control feature. Now, Nothing is at it again with yet another update bringing the Phone 1 up to OS version 1.1.2.
Spotify takes personalized playlists a step further with Friends Mix
Spotify has been in the news almost every other day recently, from acquiring Heardle — a Wordle-based game involving music — to giving up on Car Thing after spending upwards of $30 million on the project. The company also aims to increase collaborative interactions between Spotify users, as evidenced by last year's introduction of Blend. And the makers of Spotify have now announced the arrival of a new Friends Mix, harnessing those Blend collaborations to present a larger catalog of dynamic music recommendations based on what your friends are listening to.
Google reports slow growth in Q2 2022 earnings as the company braces for an economic downturn
It's been a rough year for tech stocks, and Google is no exception. Just a couple of days before the Pixel 6a is set to hit store shelves, Alphabet — Google's parent company — has announced its Q2 2022 earnings. Despite a massive slowdown in growth, Google reported revenue of nearly $70 billion, up 13% year-over-year and marking a small jump over last quarter's earnings.
The best anime series on Amazon Prime Video this August
It's summer. Time to kick back, relax, and perhaps indulge in a solid bit of escapism to get away from the tumultuous times we find ourselves in. What better way is there to get away from it all than in a good anime? After all, the animated medium allows artists to express things they would not normally be able to convey in more traditional media.
Google Pixel 6a bootloader unlocking issue fixed in the latest update
Most people buying a Pixel 6a will be fine with the software it ships with, but some of our audience prefers to experiment with things like third-party ROMs or root their devices. Those processes usually require unlocking a phone's bootloader to make modifications to it, and Google actually allows that practice — a lot of companies don't. When Pixel 6a preorders started arriving, though, customers trying to perform this maneuver ran into an issue where that option wasn't available to them. But Google tells Android Police that the new OTA update, rolling out now, will fix the issue.
Spotify announces Car Thing is not a thing anymore
Last spring, Spotify announced its Car Thing — an accessory that allows you to interact with your phone’s Spotify app while in a car... and nothing else. Without support for navigation, or any other bells and whistles, you might just be better off sticking with Android Auto (or Apple CarPlay) instead. After pouring approximately $32 million into Car Thing, the company seems to have realized that the product is quite the nothing burger, and has decided to end manufacturing.
Spurred by growing subscriber numbers, Spotify has its sights set on audiobooks
Spotify is the single biggest audio platform out there, and it has long expanded beyond music. Love it or hate it, the company's push into podcasts was and is financially viable, even if it means that your favorite podcasts are locked to Spotify and no longer available on your favorite podcast player. As part of its Q2 2022 earning call, it becomes clear that Spotify is still looking to grow further, and its push into audiobook content is taking shape.
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
YouTube Music's playlist redesign is slowly making its way to phones
YouTube Music is undergoing a bit of a design overhaul, with reports dating back to May about impending changes in how the app displays playlists. The company is also testing a dynamic queue feature for the app and adding compatibility for Android 13's media controls ahead of its big release later this fall. With last month's playlist UI redesign of the YouTube Music app for tablets, it was only a matter of time before the feature made its way to phones. According to one user on Reddit, that seems to be happening right now.
YouTube Music tests new 'dynamic queue' feature to personalize your playback experience
YouTube Music is definitely one of Google's more frequently improved apps, like we saw recently with it adopting media controls borrowed from Android 13, to help give things a more cohesive look. Not all the new stuff debuts on Android, though, and today we learn about the service testing a "dynamic queue” setting on iOS devices.
Weekend poll: Do you leave autoplay enabled in apps?
It shouldn't come as any surprise that autoplay has grown so popular over the last decade. As your phone fills up with apps begging for your attention — and, indirectly, ad dollars — the easiest way to keep people from closing is to shove new content in their faces constantly. It's why every social network insists on copying TikTok, and, more broadly, it's why videos won't stop blasting every time you finish watching something on YouTube.
Google Maps now has another country for you to explore in Street View
You can use Google Maps for more than just navigation and checking the traffic. Street View allows you to roam around some of the most popular areas and landmarks across the world right from the screen in front of you. The feature is a boon to have when planning a vacation to a new international destination, and you need to familiarize yourself with the locality in which your hotel is located. Street View launched in 2011 and is available in most major countries except India. In 2016, citing security risks, the country's government denied Google permission to roll out the feature. Six years later, the big G is finally relaunching Street View in India by partnering with two local companies.
