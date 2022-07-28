Michigan now has 27 cases of monkeypox after 2 more reported in Metro Detroit

www.clickondetroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football documents Pure Michigan summer trip
ANN ARBOR – The Wolverines returned to Ann Arbor on Saturday after a jam-packed 10-day Summer Tour. Each year, the Michigan football program takes a trip to enjoy some downtime as a group. Destinations in years past have included France, Italy and South Africa. But this year the team stayed in Michigan, exploring all the state has to offer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas
The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search for remains of Zion Foster in Macomb County landfill continues: Where things stand
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Searchers continue to look through debris for the remains of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster, whose body is believed to be in a landfill in Macomb County. On Friday (June 29) Detroit police said they will continue to evaluate the progress made and determine how long...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s new ‘SamurAI sorting robot’ is a plastics recycling game-changer
Michigan is now one of the nation’s three best states for recycling plastics, according to a recent Wise Voter study. And in Ann Arbor, recycling plastics is about to get easier thanks to the pending arrival of a state-of-the-art SamurAI sorting robot that will enable the city’s recycling agency to process and sell more plastic than ever before.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Temporary restraining order blocks prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban in Michigan
DETROIT – A judge in Oakland County has just granted a temporary restraining order in response to a ruling Monday morning that cleared the way for county prosecutors to enforce Michigan’s 1931 Abortion Ban. The battle over abortion in Michigan is playing out right before us, hour by...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County Prosecutor: ‘We will not be prosecuting’ abortions after new court ruling
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit responded on Monday to a new ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals that will allow Michigan’s 83 county prosecutors to start enforcing the state’s 1931 abortion ban. In a statement on his Twitter account, Savit said: “In the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Homeowner fed up with constant littering by City of Detroit employees
DETROIT – A single mom of two on the west side of Detroit is having a trash problem. She lives across from the Davison Yard, which is where some city employees work. She claims to have seen them littering and says it often ends with her cleaning it up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan primary election 2022: What to know before voting on Aug. 2
The Michigan Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with key races to be decided in every state county. At stake, the Michigan GOP nomination for governor, several Congressional seats statewide, and primary races for Michigan Senate and House seats, as well as important local millages and bond proposals.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bond set for mental health technician accused of raping teenage patient at Oakland County hospital
PONTIAC, Mich. – The bond has been set for a mental health technician accused of raping an 18-year-old patient at his former hospital in Oakland County. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, was a mental health technician working the night shift on the psychiatric floor of Pontiac General Hospital, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
The Winners of Vote 4 The Best are Here!
Finally after hundreds of thousands of votes, all the winners of Vote 4 The Best 2022 can be viewed below!. FOR BUSINESSES: Winners and Top 5, we have graphics for you to use on your website and social media HERE. Window clings are also available to be mailed out to Winners and those who placed in the Top 5. If you want to order a Winner’s Plaque, CLICK HERE.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Bomb threat called into Michigan State University was not credible
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University police responded to bomb threat that was called in with specific information, but police said it was found to not be credible. MSU police said in a statement that a bomb threat was reported at Fee Hall on the East Lansing campus...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 8 people shot early Sunday morning in Detroit
DETROIT – Michigan State Police reported that eight people were shot early Sunday morning. According to the tweet, one person has died. Officials say that three out of the eight victims were transported to the hospital and were in surgery Sunday morning. The shooting took place in the Plymouth...
ClickOnDetroit.com
EAT Detroit experience back after 2-year hiatus to benefit SAY Detroit
DETROIT – Eat Detroit’s city-wide foodie experience is back after a two-year hiatus. The experience will take place Wednesday (Aug. 3) to benefit SAY Detroit and its initiatives. It’s presented by the Somerset Collecon, Michigan Center for Ferlity and Women’s Health, Archoke Garlic Foundaon, and Moran & Company,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New name, same store: Beloved Ann Arbor bookstore reveals new identity
ANN ARBOR – Nicola’s Books on Ann Arbor’s westside is now Schuler Books. The beloved independent bookstore was taken over by Michigan-based book company Schuler Books in 2014 but retained the name given to it by its previous owner, Nicola Rooney. “During the transition, it was decided...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County beach reopens after testing shows drop in bacteria levels
WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – The Independence Lake beach has reopened for swimming after closing on Thursday, July 28, due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. Testing now shows that bacteria levels are “below actionable levels,” according to Washtenaw County Health Department officials. E.coli is a bacteria...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Severe storms, showers possible Monday afternoon in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Welcome to August! We hope you enjoyed a beautiful weekend here in Metro Detroit as all eyes were on the big golf event at the Detroit Golf Club. Things get trickier later today as we are off to a calm and mild start without any weather trouble as you head out. Skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees as you head to work by foot, bike, bus, or car.
Comments / 0