Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg tree removal will require power outage, day shelter established

By Sanika Bhargaw, James Wesser, George Stockburger
abc27.com
 4 days ago
www.abc27.com

FOX 43

Removal of 80-year-old tree expected to affect dozens of Harrisburg residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The removal of an 80-year-old Elm tree in Harrisburg is expected to take a week to complete and affect dozens of residents. The tree stands in the backyard area of a city block of townhouses. As it has grown to tower over the buildings, its branches have put increasing weight on electric poles, energy and cable lines, and the houses it sits next to. One branch has buckled a second-story porch.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Red Cross to help people impacted by tree removal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is coming down Monday. The city said it is causing major safety concerns, but the removal is going to cause some headaches for neighbors in the area, including power outages. PPL said the company expects power outages to start...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

PennLive.com

abc27 News

abc27.com

abc27.com

theburgnews.com

WGAL

abc27.com

abc27.com

