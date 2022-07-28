Harrisburg tree removal will require power outage, day shelter established

www.abc27.com
Removal of 80-year-old tree expected to affect dozens of Harrisburg residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The removal of an 80-year-old Elm tree in Harrisburg is expected to take a week to complete and affect dozens of residents. The tree stands in the backyard area of a city block of townhouses. As it has grown to tower over the buildings, its branches have put increasing weight on electric poles, energy and cable lines, and the houses it sits next to. One branch has buckled a second-story porch.
abc27.com
Red Cross to help people impacted by tree removal
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is coming down Monday. The city said it is causing major safety concerns, but the removal is going to cause some headaches for neighbors in the area, including power outages. PPL said the company expects power outages to start...
abc27.com
Slick roadway blamed for portion of I-81 pileup in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A slick roadway caused by a sudden, torrential downpour is responsible for a portion of the 40 vehicle pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police say 14 vehicles were involved in one of many accidents within a short stretch on I-81 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Several people sustained minor injuries and one person in the 14 vehicle portion of the pileup was hospitalized.
WGAL
Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County reopens after crews remove fallen tree
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A portion of Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County has reopened after it was blocked by a fallen tree. The tree fell Monday morning in the 1800 block of the road in East Lampeter Township, near Lancaster EMS. PennDOT crews removed the tree.
Electronics repair company opens new store in Dauphin County
A new electronics repair shop has opened at the Paxton Square shopping center in Lower Paxton Township. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions opened last month in at 6013 Allentown Blvd., suite E122. The store offers repairs for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers...
WGAL
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams temporarily transfers power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams has temporarily transferred power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter. The transfer happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and will end at midnight Aug. 16. A spokesperson said Williams underwent an outpatient procedure and is recovering at home. "I want to reassure the residents of...
Dauphin County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
On Friday, Susquehanna Township woman Helen Lester celebrated her 103rd birthday during a party with family and friends.
Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?
Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
Tree removal will impact dozens of homes in Harrisburg: Which streets will be affected
A large tree in midtown Harrisburg will be taken down, which will lead to blocked off streets and power outages as it is removed. The tree in question is an 80-year-old elm, with roots and branches that have expanded to cover several properties around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton streets.
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
Coroner IDs Harrisburg man killed in central Pa. chicken house collapse
A 53-year-old man hired to tear down an Adams County chicken house suffocated to death when the building collapsed on him last week, authorities said. Jose Rojas-Flores, of Harrisburg, was one of eight people inside the chicken house on the 300 block of Spicer Road in Gettysburg when it collapsed around 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
abc27.com
Pipe replacement project to cause detour in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT and the Manheim Township Police Department are advising motorists in Lancaster County that a maintenance crew is scheduled to replace a pipe next week on Valley Road, also known as Route 1014 In Lancaster County. The pipe that is being replaced is located between...
Coatesville officials bank on new $50 million sports and event facility to put Chester County’s only city back on the map
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Constructing a large sports facility in the hustle and bustle of downtown must be all the rage these days.
abc27.com
New Cumberland River Rescue
New Cumberland River Rescue is gearing up for their annual carnival that kicks off on Wednesday! The fundraiser helps cover the costs for keeping local rivers clean and safe for all to enjoy. Learn more about the event and how you can lend a hand as a volunteer.
Independent cardiology practice opens in Cumberland County
An independent cardiology practice opened in Monday in East Pennsboro Township. Dr. Venketesh Nadar has opened Capital Area Cardiovascular Associates at 875 Poplar Church Road. The office is about five to 10 minutes from Harrisburg. The practice also has an additional office at 52 Red Hill Court in Howe Township, Perry County.
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg organization to provide shower facility for the city’s unhoused
With Harrisburg’s unhoused population in need of a place to shower, Marsha Curry-Nixon decided she had to take action to address the problem. Starting on Monday, her organization, Amiracle4sure, will offer its office building on State Street in Allison Hill as a place for people experiencing homelessness to take showers.
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County home was damaged by fire Sunday night. It happened in the 1500 block of Mastersonville Road in Rapho Township. One person who was there at the time got out safely. No other injuries were reported. It took 20 minutes to contain the...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police Commissioner named acting mayor after Williams undergoes procedure
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams has temporarily transferred power to Police Commissioner Thomas Carter due to an outpatient procedure. According to the City of Harrisburg’s Director of Communication Matt Maisel, Williams transferred power to Carter on July 31 at approximately 11:45 p.m. The transfer of power will end at 12 a.m. on August 16.
abc27.com
Remembering Lebanon County veterans with no family
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Five veterans who died without any known family were laid to rest on August 1 in Lebanon County. A 21-gun salute was preformed at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The group “Veterans Making a Difference” helped bring the bodies to their final resting place....
