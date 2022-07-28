Gophers still sitting well for 2024 Nebraska QB Daniel Kaelin

You don't have to play your ring entrance song just yet, but better soon know what it is. It's game month, with a 100-degree heat blast in Nebraska to welcome it in. You can assume without asking Nebraska football coaches that it's preferred that there are still three weeks until players are adjusting their body clocks in Dublin. Still on "Good Life" time, Mark Whipple believes the key cogs of the Husker offense – and, of critical matter, those QBs – have been successfully pedaling down the block during the first week of fall camp.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO