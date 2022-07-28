Gophers still sitting well for 2024 Nebraska QB Daniel Kaelin

247sports.com
York News-Times
NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
Whipple sees 'step forward' from Husker QBs as critical August arrives
You don't have to play your ring entrance song just yet, but better soon know what it is. It's game month, with a 100-degree heat blast in Nebraska to welcome it in. You can assume without asking Nebraska football coaches that it's preferred that there are still three weeks until players are adjusting their body clocks in Dublin. Still on "Good Life" time, Mark Whipple believes the key cogs of the Husker offense – and, of critical matter, those QBs – have been successfully pedaling down the block during the first week of fall camp.
UW Offers Louisiana Edge Rusher After He Decommits from Nebraska
Ashley Williams Jr. backs out on Huskers nearly three weeks after pledging.
Kearney Hub
Red Report: Who is Nebraska's No. 2 TE? Sean Beckton has a few ideas
The competition for Nebraska’s second tight end spot has been “fierce” in fall camp, according to tight ends coach Sean Beckton. After Monday’s practice, Beckton named Nate Boerkircher, Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington as contenders for that spot. He also mentioned that Creighton Prep grad AJ Rollins, who did not practice Monday, is “in the mix” for that spot. And Norris grad James Carnie had “one of his better days” on Day 5 of camp.
Ashley Williams decommits from Huskers
Ashley Williams has de-committed from Nebraska, making the announcement on Sunday after a weekend visit to Auburn. "I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joseph for your time and effort during the recruitment process," he wrote in a social media post. "In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it's best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts."
York News-Times
Amie Just: 'Unexpected and untimely' departure of Huskers' Kayla Caffey frustrating for all involved
Those are two of the words Nebraska volleyball All-American Kayla Caffey used on Instagram on Friday to describe her departure from the program. With roughly one week to go before practice begins? Unexpected and untimely indeed. And just all-around frustrating for everyone involved. Frustrating for fans who loved Caffey and...
nebpreps.com
Dotzler Realizes Dream, Commits to Creighton
Josiah Dotzler has been around Creighton basketball virtually his entire life. His brother, Josh, was a star at Creighton from 2005 through 2009, so when Josiah announced his commitment to Creighton on Monday, it seemed appropriate. “Right after Peach Jam ended, coach Mac (Greg McDermott) said he wanted to sit...
WOWT
Former Husker baseball player hits a homerun for his business
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the crack of a baseball bat to the knocking of the nutrient-rich baobab fruit, Jeff Tezak finds his competitive nature drives everything he does. He’s a former Husker baseball player and volunteer assistant coach for Nebraska now turned businessman. Jeff and his wife Katy...
Fall focus: Omar Brown and a required 'big boy mentality'
Omar Brown joining the mix at safety is one of the sidebars to keep watch on this Husker camp. Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher decided to move him from corner to safety this summer, seeing what he can do alongside a crew that includes Myles Farmer, Marques Buford Jr. and DeShon Singleton. It feels like one of the more fascinating positions on the whole roster – what, with replacing veterans Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke, but also having enough options to keep everyone on their toes.
KETV.com
Millard South claims Class A American Legion Championship
OMAHA, Neb. — The American Legion Class A Championship came down to a battle between Millard South's 52 's Patriots and Creighton Prep's Five Points Bank Varsity. Millard South's Braden Cannon brought in two runs off a double to the left field corner to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead in the third inning.
KETV.com
Maha Festival recognized for drawing young people, professionals to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha recognized Maha Festival earlier this week for its effort to draw people to the city, especially young professionals. People from the region and across the country attended the festival, back in full force for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Friends from Amherst College in Massachusetts spend their weekend and money in the metro, enjoying Omaha's intimate attitude.
KETV.com
Nebraska Game and Parks explains investigative process for mountain lion reports
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cellphone video captured an animal, creeping through a field across from a Wahoo home. The couple who spotted the creature suspected it was a mountain lion, and the video made its way to Game and Parks for an investigation. Sam Wilson is a carnivore biologist who's...
klkntv.com
WarHorse Gaming breaks ground on Omaha casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Construction on Omaha’s WarHorse Casino is officially underway following Wednesday’s groundbreaking. “It’s very exciting to have reached this point,” said president and CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc. Lance Morgan. “But even more exciting knowing what the future holds for Omaha and the state. Nebraskans made their thoughts clear in the 2020 election. Today is a significant milestone in making that happen.”
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
KETV.com
Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7
OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
waynedailynews.com
Ameritas To Close Wayne Location – Employees To Become Remote
LINCOLN – Ameritas announced Friday afternoon that it will close its location in Wayne. According to Bill Lester, President and CEO, the company will also bring together all Lincoln operations at its O Street home office campus. The home office at 5900 O St. also will be remodeled to better support associates working in a modern hybrid setting while preparing for continued growth in an evolving business environment.
Nebraska coalition looks to immigration-related solutions to help labor shortage
OTOC is seeking to galvanize an assortment of people and groups to help change national immigration laws and influence state and local policies impacting foreign-born workers.
strictly-business.com
The Scarlet Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The Scarlet Hotel (scarlethotelnebraska.com), a new boutique hotel located on Nebraska Innovation Campus (NIC), recently marked its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony held in conjunction with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce in May. The ceremony drew a large crowd, and in attendance to hold and cut the ribbon were Chamber President Jason Ball, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, NIC Executive Director Dan Duncan, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, and Co-owner Zach Weigert.
This Black 17-Year-Old Is The Youngest Restaurant Owner In Nebraska
While most 14-year-olds were playing video games and hanging out with friends, a’Ron Burns was plotting out his destiny in his high school parking lot during lunch hour. The 17-year-old, Gen-Z entrepreneur is the owner of Roll-N-Sweetz, a rolled ice cream parlor located in north Omaha that opened in June 2022. Signature flavors like Strawberry Short Stuff, Mint For Me, and Cookie Monster are making the parlor a hit among the locals and, with Burns being the youngest restaurant owner in Nebraska, his story is quickly going viral online.
