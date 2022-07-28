ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Soulja Boy Calls Charleston White A 'Rat' For Allegedly Filing Police Report Over Pepper Spray Incident

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hiphopdx.com

Comments / 4

Related
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Challenges 'Broke' Charleston White To Show Him $100K

Soulja Boy has had it with Charleston White mentioning his name, to the point that he’s now calling the controversial YouTuber out for being “broke” and has asked him to prove otherwise. The pair were involved in a physical altercation in Miami earlier this month during which...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Soulja Boy
E! News

Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting

Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Pepper#Police#Pepper Spray#H
People

Comedian Lil Duval Airlifted to Hospital After Being Hit by a Car at 'Full Speed' While Riding ATV

Lil Duval is keeping fans updated after he was involved in a scary accident while riding an ATV in the Bahamas. The 45-year-old comedian, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday showing him being wheeled out of an ambulance on a stretcher with his head, parts of his arms, and torso bandaged up before being airlifted to a hospital located in the country's capital.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
BOGALUSA, LA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk's Injury Following Onstage Explosion At Lollapalooza Was Apparently Worse Than It Looked

Chicago, IL – Lil Durk required a trip to the hospital following an onstage explosion during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 30). As a result, the platinum-selling rapper has announced he’s going off the grid for awhile. On Sunday (July 31), Durk updated his 14 million Instagram followers with a photo of himself sitting on a hospital bed and his eye patched up.
CHICAGO, IL
musictimes.com

Lil Tjay KILLED Someone? Rapper Accused of Horrifying Crime Amid Recovery

Lil Tjay has been accused of killing someone while he takes his time to recover after the shooting incident. The public has not heard about Lil Tjay's current status for weeks after a news site said that the rapper was awake and alert. His absence at the Wireless Festival in Birmingham for its July 9 event also caused fans to assume that he is yet to be discharged from the hospital and might still be recovering.
EDGEWATER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy