Soulja Boy Calls Charleston White A 'Rat' For Allegedly Filing Police Report Over Pepper Spray Incident

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO