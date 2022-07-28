Soulja Boy Calls Charleston White A 'Rat' For Allegedly Filing Police Report Over Pepper Spray Incident

hiphopdx.com
Soulja Boy Got Maced By Charleston White In Miami & DJ Akademiks Is Following All The Beef
Soulja Boy was in Miami this past weekend for the Rolling Loud music festival and a lot of drama unfolded with Charleston White, a YouTuber, who he has a short but nasty history with. It all began this month when White was asked in an interview with SAY CHEESE! about...
HipHopDX.com
Soulja Boy Challenges 'Broke' Charleston White To Show Him $100K
Soulja Boy has had it with Charleston White mentioning his name, to the point that he’s now calling the controversial YouTuber out for being “broke” and has asked him to prove otherwise. The pair were involved in a physical altercation in Miami earlier this month during which...
Soulja Boy Goes Off on Charleston White for Using Mace During Their Altercation
Soulja Boy went off on YouTuber Charleston White during his Instagram Live session after being maced by Charleston White during their altercation in Miami. On Friday (July 22), Soulja Boy jumped on his IG Live and clowned Charleston White for pulling out mace (not pepper spray) when he approached him in Miami earlier that day.
Rapper dares haters on Instagram to confront him and is shot dead 5 mins later
US rapper Rollie Bands was gunned down outside his Tampa apartment complex on Friday - just minutes after he dared his naysayers to confront him at his home in an Instagram post. "A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr," the Florida rapper wrote on his Instagram...
Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting
Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Reacts To Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Claiming She's His Wife
Dallas, TX – Chris Brown is trying to figure out why he has so many stalkers these days. C Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 26) to address the creepy individuals messing with his personal life. “I don’t know what’s in my fucking music, but I...
Nipsey Hussle’s accused killer shows up to court with battered face (photo)
Eric Holder, the reputed gang member who allegedly shot and killed rap legend Nipsey Hussle, showed up in court with a swollen face after reportedly being ambushed inside the Los Angeles County jail. Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon said that Holder, who was in the process of being transported to...
HipHopDX.com
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Case Update: FBI Forensic Examiner Testifies She Never Tested The Gun For Fingerprints
Los Angeles, CA – NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden) is currently on trial for federal weapons charges in California. As prosecutors attempted to make their case on Wednesday (July 13), defense pointed to the lack of fingerprints on the weapon the platinum-selling rapper is accused of possessing. According...
Comedian Lil Duval Airlifted to Hospital After Being Hit by a Car at 'Full Speed' While Riding ATV
Lil Duval is keeping fans updated after he was involved in a scary accident while riding an ATV in the Bahamas. The 45-year-old comedian, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday showing him being wheeled out of an ambulance on a stretcher with his head, parts of his arms, and torso bandaged up before being airlifted to a hospital located in the country's capital.
Detroit police looking for tips after video captures murder on the sidewalk in broad daylight
Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a murder suspect who was caught in the act by surveillance cameras Monday afternoon.
thecomeback.com
Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with three felonies after allegedly attacking girlfriend
NBA star forward Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets was supposed to make a lot of money this offseason but has thrown all of that way for a huge mistake that could cost him his entire career. Bridges is being charged with three felony counts of domestic violence and child...
VIDEO: Man knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn lobby
The NYPD is investigating after a man was beaten and knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack that occurred earlier this month inside a Brooklyn housing development, authorities said.
thesource.com
Jam Master Jay Murder Suspect Also Named In 1995 Killing Of Tupac Associate
The most commonly mentioned suspect in the the 2002 murder of Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell is now also said to be a suspect in the killing of Tupac’s longtime friend/collaborator Randy “Stretch” Walker in Queens in 1995. Prosecutors claim that they have at least...
HipHopDX.com
JayDaYoungan's Girlfriend Mourns Rapper's Death Weeks After Losing Newborn Baby
Bogalusa, LA – JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in his home state of Louisiana on Wednesday (July 27). As the tributes continue to pour in from the Hip Hop community, Jay’s girlfriend took to Instagram following his death to remember the 24-year-old rapper. In her heartbreaking post, CaRena...
TMZ.com
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
musictimes.com
Lil Tjay Alive: Rapper Survived 7 Gunshots, Alleged Girlfriend Speaks Up
Rubi Rose referred to Lil Tjay as "the fucking goat" on her Instagram Story on Sunday for surviving a recent shooting despite being struck by a total seven gunshots. He can be called any name right now for sure, given how he miraculously ended up still being alive after that.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk's Injury Following Onstage Explosion At Lollapalooza Was Apparently Worse Than It Looked
Chicago, IL – Lil Durk required a trip to the hospital following an onstage explosion during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 30). As a result, the platinum-selling rapper has announced he’s going off the grid for awhile. On Sunday (July 31), Durk updated his 14 million Instagram followers with a photo of himself sitting on a hospital bed and his eye patched up.
musictimes.com
Lil Tjay KILLED Someone? Rapper Accused of Horrifying Crime Amid Recovery
Lil Tjay has been accused of killing someone while he takes his time to recover after the shooting incident. The public has not heard about Lil Tjay's current status for weeks after a news site said that the rapper was awake and alert. His absence at the Wireless Festival in Birmingham for its July 9 event also caused fans to assume that he is yet to be discharged from the hospital and might still be recovering.
