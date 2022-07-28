7-year-old Gabriel Garate died after being hit by a truck in Long Beach; James Barnes arrested (Long Beach, CA)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 7-year-old Gabriel Garate as the boy who lost his life after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday in Long Beach while 57-year-old James Barnes was arrested in connection with the accident. The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at around 5:25 p.m. on Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street [...]
