Long Beach, CA

7-year-old Gabriel Garate died after being hit by a truck in Long Beach; James Barnes arrested (Long Beach, CA)

 4 days ago

Authorities identified 7-year-old Gabriel Garate as the boy who lost his life after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday in Long Beach while 57-year-old James Barnes was arrested in connection with the accident. The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at around 5:25 p.m. on Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street [...]

