Person Airlifted To Hospital With Bleeding Head After Falling From Ladder In Elkton: Report

Maryland State Police helicopter. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police - Aviation Command

A person is being airlifted by a Maryland State Police helicopter to an area hospital after falling from a latter and suffering a major injury in Cecil County, according to an unconfirmed report.

First responders were dispatched to a Duck Hollow Drive home in Elkton, when a person working on a ladder reportedly fell approximately six feet at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.

The person was not alert, according to the report, and was bleeding from the head.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

