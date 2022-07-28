DC's heat emergency plan activated ahead of sweltering temps Thursday

wjla.com
Related
WJLA
DC Weather: Hot temperatures kick off the start of August ahead of expected heat wave
WASHINGTON (7News) — The month of August will kick off Monday with hot weather for the D.C. area ahead of our second heat wave expected later this week. Watch for patchy fog on your Monday morning commute. Make sure you leave extra time as roadways will likely be wet and visibility could drop quickly on your travels.
WJLA
This mobile clinic in DC will provide free back-to-school, COVID-19 vaccines every Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — It's about that time of year to get your student ready for the upcoming school year. Among the many things to check off your back-to-school list, have you thought about vaccinations?. D.C. Health is urging all District families to make sure their kids are up to...
WJLA
LIST | National Night Out events around the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — National Night Out takes place annually on the first Tuesday in August. This year's National Night Out is August 2. The National Night Out campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood connections in an effort to make communities safer. Events like cookouts, block parties, and ice cream socials will take place all over the DMV.
WJLA
DC Health expands free access to Paxlovid, COVID-19 treatment; what you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Health is rolling out a new program in the fight against COVID-19. It involves a partnership with a company called 'Color Health' and is intended to expand access to free COVID-19 treatment through telehealth services. The partnership aims to make the antiviral medication, Paxlovid, more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
'Best job in the world': DC Fire and EMS taking job applications for first time in 3 years
WASHINGTON (7News) — For the first time in three years, D.C. Fire and EMS and the D.C. Department of Human Resources are taking applications for firefighter/EMT positions. The application period opened Monday. The Department is seeking new applicants from all backgrounds with hopes of attracting women and candidates of...
JOBS・
WJLA
DC AG launches investigation into Casa Ruby founder, says she fled country with donations
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Monday that the District is taking action against Casa Ruby founder, Ruby Corado after they allege Corado fled the country with funds from the nonprofit organization. "Today, my office is taking action to address Casa Ruby’s failures in their critical...
WJLA
WATCH: MetroAccess drivers employed by TransDev stage strike to 'win a fair contract'
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — MetroAccess drivers employed by TransDev in Landover, Md., staged a strike as early as the 2 a.m. shift on Monday. Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union 689, who normally pick up their vans at Hubbard Road MetroAccess Garage in Landover, reported to work in uniform and then formed a picket line.
WJLA
Virtual summer job fair to highlight over 1,000 open positions in DC government
WASHINGTON (7News) — The DC Department of Human Resources will host a virtual DC Government summer hiring fair from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12. There are more than 1,000 job positions open across D.C. Government, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. If someone is a D.C. resident, officials say they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore: NPS
BERLIN, Md. (7News) — The North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore is partially closed after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, according to the National Park Service. Most of...
WJLA
Bingo World in Baltimore officially receives sports wagering license
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission issued a sports wagering license to Bingo World in Brooklyn Park. A sports wagering license allows for legal betting to take place after a business goes through a multi-step process. On July 21 and July 25 Bingo World...
WJLA
64-year-old man receives first robotic heart surgery administered in the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — The idea of heart surgery is very intimidating. You think of traditional complicated open heart surgeries and a long recovery time. But now, one local hospital is changing the game when it comes to cardiac procedures. For doctors and patients, the future is now. This happy...
WJLA
After EBT card benefits hacked, DC grandmother wonders how she'll feed her grandsons
WASHINGTON (7News) — Debra Scarborough-Drummond says she was hacked of the EBT card benefits she needs to rear her three grandsons, ages 4, 5, and 6. She said the card is refilled with funds on the first of every month. She said she checked hers at 12:04 this morning and it had $271 on it. She decided to check again minutes later and learned it had only $11. That’s because someone had withdrawn $260 at 12:32 am.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
The wait is over: Venus Williams, Andy Murray to headline Citi Open in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Citi Open, one of D.C.’s favorite summer traditions, is once again underway in Northwest, D.C. The World class tennis will run through Sunday, Aug. 7. This year’s tournament will feature some of the best players in the world, with four former World #1 players, seven Grand Slam Champions and four Olympic Gold medalists.
WJLA
3 Md. restaurants fail alcohol compliance checks by serving 18-year-old: Deputies
ST. MARY'S CO. (7News) — Four of seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County passed a series of alcohol compliance checks by the sheriff's office, according to a release. Deputies sent an 18-year-old cadet to seven restaurants and directed him to order an alcoholic drink. The cadet was accompanied by other deputies and all were dressed in normal clothing.
Comments / 0