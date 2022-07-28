ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

DC's heat emergency plan activated ahead of sweltering temps Thursday

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 4 days ago
wjla.com

WJLA

LIST | National Night Out events around the DMV

WASHINGTON (7News) — National Night Out takes place annually on the first Tuesday in August. This year's National Night Out is August 2. The National Night Out campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood connections in an effort to make communities safer. Events like cookouts, block parties, and ice cream socials will take place all over the DMV.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Bingo World in Baltimore officially receives sports wagering license

BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission issued a sports wagering license to Bingo World in Brooklyn Park. A sports wagering license allows for legal betting to take place after a business goes through a multi-step process. On July 21 and July 25 Bingo World...
WJLA

After EBT card benefits hacked, DC grandmother wonders how she'll feed her grandsons

WASHINGTON (7News) — Debra Scarborough-Drummond says she was hacked of the EBT card benefits she needs to rear her three grandsons, ages 4, 5, and 6. She said the card is refilled with funds on the first of every month. She said she checked hers at 12:04 this morning and it had $271 on it. She decided to check again minutes later and learned it had only $11. That’s because someone had withdrawn $260 at 12:32 am.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WJLA

The wait is over: Venus Williams, Andy Murray to headline Citi Open in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Citi Open, one of D.C.’s favorite summer traditions, is once again underway in Northwest, D.C. The World class tennis will run through Sunday, Aug. 7. This year’s tournament will feature some of the best players in the world, with four former World #1 players, seven Grand Slam Champions and four Olympic Gold medalists.
WJLA

3 Md. restaurants fail alcohol compliance checks by serving 18-year-old: Deputies

ST. MARY'S CO. (7News) — Four of seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County passed a series of alcohol compliance checks by the sheriff's office, according to a release. Deputies sent an 18-year-old cadet to seven restaurants and directed him to order an alcoholic drink. The cadet was accompanied by other deputies and all were dressed in normal clothing.
