ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana’s favorite soda to undergo a redesign

By Paula Jones
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315Ilo_0gw9juO400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9t4a_0gw9juO400

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is internationally recognized for its flavorful Creole-Cajun specialties, and locals recognize one brand of soda as the perfect drink to accompany a spicy dish.

According to one source, Sprite is the most consumed soda in Louisiana.

But the green cans and bottles the fizzy, clear beverages are packaged in will be undergoing an environmentally-friendly makeover.

Coca-Cola announced Wednesday (July 27) that Sprite’s green packaging will be changed to clear plastic as soon as Monday, August 1.

The reason for the new colorless casing?

Coca-Cola says the adjustment is based on the company’s vow to become more environmentally responsible.

Apparently, the green plastic contains a chemical called green polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is an additive that can’t be recycled into new bottles. So, the company is ditching the PET-laced product in hopes of promoting recycling so as to reduce plastic waste.

Most would likely agree that as long as Sprite’s taste remains the same, fans of the beverage will enjoy it no matter how its packaging changes.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: The Fat Doctor

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Dr. Daven Spires, or The Fat Doctor, joined Ashley Doughty and discussed what The Fat Doctor is, information about fats, health and weight loss. To learn more watch the video posted above.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: 2022 Battle of the Badges

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Former Monroe Fire Department Chief J.R. Moore and Santana Mitchell of the Rocky Branch Volunteer Fire Department joined Ashley Doughty to discuss the 2022 Battle of the Badges. For more information, watch the video posted above.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Baton Rouge, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Insurance Commissioner gives update on canceled policies

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last few months, thousands of Louisianans have lost their insurance policies as companies go under. The state Insurance Commissioner gave an update on what is being done to prevent companies from leaving. Thousands are searching for new insurance carriers after six companies have pulled out of Louisiana recently. […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Plastic Packaging#Plastic Waste#Recycled Plastic#Food Drink#Beverages#Foodsafety#General Health#Coca Cola#Pet
MyArkLaMiss

Changes to marijuana laws among legislation taking effect

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Beginning Monday, police in Louisiana won’t be able to use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes. A prohibition making such searches illegal without warrants is one of numerous laws that take effect Aug. 1 as a result of the 2022 regular legislative session. Other […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 25 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that the numbers of victims would likely rise significantly as a result of record flash flooding over the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MyArkLaMiss

New Louisiana marijuana laws go into effect on August 1st

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1st, Louisiana police will not be allowed to use the odor of marijuana as probable cause to search a person’s home without a warrant. In addition, smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle will be illegal. These two laws, among many others that were passed in this […]
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy