Man arrested for string of thefts from vehicles in Elmira, Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to lock their cars after an Addison man was arrested for allegedly stealing items from several vehicles in Elmira and Southport.

Frank Adams, 30, was arrested after the Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple thefts from vehicles throughout the City of Elmira and the Town of Southport. Early in the morning on July 28, deputies responded to Cedar Street in Southport for a report of suspicious men in the area.

Adams was located walking in the area and allegedly had “a large number” of stolen items, the arrest report said. He also reportedly admitted to taking the items from unlocked cars in the area.

Adams was charged with 4th-degree Grand Larceny (a class-E felony). He was released on a ticket to appear in the Town of Southport Court at a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to keep their cars and houses locked, saying all the vehicles in this case were unlocked. Earlier this month, West Elmira Police also responded to multiple thefts from vehicles, prompting the department to again remind drivers to keep their vehicles locked. Thieves will hardly ever force their way into a locked car, West Elmira Police said.

