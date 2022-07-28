RiverStone donates downtown building to Renew Moline

www.ourquadcities.com
Groundbreaking for new Habitat homes
Three new families are about to become home owners through some help from Habitat for Humanity. All three families joined sponsors and volunteers on East 6th Street in Davenport on Saturday for a groundbreaking. These are homes 128,129 and 130 in the Quad Cities. Combined, the families already have more...
Rail workers rally
Workers for Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail say they’re not happy with progress in their talks with management. Dozens of workers and their families gathered in Center Park in Galesburg on Saturday. The union wants to make sure the railroads continue using two-person crews. They also want better wages.
Dixon Park District to open new facility
The Dixon Park District will unveil its new facility at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at 1312 Washington Ave. The grand opening celebration will include a ceremony, tours of the facility, and some light refreshments, according to a city release Monday. The facility is home to two full-size basketball courts, two...
'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close
MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
Free ‘Wizard of Oz,’ activities coming to Davenport
The city of Davenport series “Movies in the Park” will show “The Wizard of Oz” for free outdoors this Friday night, Aug. 5, at Annie Wittenmyer Complex, 2828 Eastern Ave. There will be free games and activities for families before the free movie. Four food trucks...
QCAWC offers vaccines, adoption discounts
August is National Immunization Month and keeping pets up to date on vaccines is an important part of making sure they’re healthy. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) is offering low-cost vaccines at their drive-up curbside mobile vaccine clinic every Wednesday and the first Saturday of every month from 8-11 a.m. as part of […]
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in a home early Monday. Around 5:30 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 2700 block of Concord Street. The first arriving crew found smoke coming from the attic and front door, according to a media release.
There’s Lots Of Fun To Be Had In Illinois And Iowa In Our New FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Painting Parties, Cake At RIBCO, Spicy Comedy And More In This Week’s Fun10!Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
'We're just looking for a fair contract' | Railroad workers rally Saturday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — More than a hundred people rallied Saturday, July 30 in Galesburg to protest the working conditions for fright train workers across the country. The workers and unions have been negotiating with rail companies since late 2019. The freight train workers said they want higher wages, better hours and to be treated respectfully.
Bottle rocket likely cause of Burlington fire
Burlington, IA- Fire officials have determined that a bottle rocket was what sparked a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 7:56 PM Thursday, July 28th, 2022, the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 535 May Avenue in Burlington. Firefighters arrived at 7:59 PM to find smoke and flames showing on the exterior of a two story home.
Muscatine’s public library has a new director
The Musser Public Library in Muscatine now has a new director. The Board of Trustees named Robert A. Fiedler III as Library Director during its July 27 board meeting. Fiedler has served as the interim director since Pam Collins stepped down from that position on June 30, according to a Monday library release.
Rock Island Arsenal First Army
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Arsenal is our nation’s largest government-owned and operated arsenal. An Act of Congress established it in 1862 and has since been an important part of our community for 160 years. Rock Island Arsenal is an active U.S. Army facility located on a 946-acre...
2 injured in 2 shootings Monday morning in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man and one woman were injured in two shootings Monday morning in Rock Island according to police. Rock Island police responded around 1:04 a.m. to the 1500 block of 11th Sreet for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Officers found a...
Road closure in Galesburg starting July 29
The City of Galesburg has announced that South Street will be closed to through traffic between Academy and Holton beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29th until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5th for demolition work, weather permitting. Anyone who has questions can call the City of Galesburg Public Works Department at 309-345-3623.
MetroLINK to waive student fares for school use
The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK) has announced fares will be waived for students riding Metro’s fixed route or school peak service routes to and from school during the 2022-2023 school year. According to a release, the fare program will be available to all K-12 students...
Motorcycle crash injures Davenport man
On July 31, 2022, at approximately 9:28 p.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire, and Medic EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard involving a motorcycle and its operator, police said Monday. Initial investigation indicates the motorcycle was westbound on Kirkwood when the operator lost...
Iowans who support Kari Lake
Kari Lake received more than 120 campaign contributions totaling $15,000 from Iowans. Search these PDFs for ” IA ” to find Iowa donors who are helping the Scott County native win a Republican primary …
Great Galesburg Balloon Race
Beautiful weather brought out big crowds for the night glow of the Great Galesburg Balloon Race on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Lake Storey.
Police, state patrol, in downtown area Monday night
Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene of an incident in downtown Davenport about 7:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 2nd and Ripley streets, Davenport. Police searched a car, which was dented, and spoke with people at the scene. We do not know whether anyone has...
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
