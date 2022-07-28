Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin says he tested positive for COVID

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said he tested positive Thursday for COVID-19 and was in quarantine with what he described as minor symptoms.

The No. 2 Senate Democrat, who said in a statement he was vaccinated and had received two coronavirus booster shots, planned to continue to work remotely.

The 77-year-old Durbin's announcement comes after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week he tested positive following travel to the White House, Maine and Florida . Earlier this week, Pritzker said on that he'd tested negative for the virus.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation, days after he had also tested positive.