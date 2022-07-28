Franchy Cordero's Brutal Fielding Highlights Red Sox' Dire Situation at First Base

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers acquired hard-throwing reliever and former No. 1 overall draft pick Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers on Monday night for infielder Mark Mathias and a top pitching prospect. Bush is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA and one save in 40 games this season, including five starting in an opener role. He hasn’t allowed an earned run over his last 12 appearances. He was acquired to help fortify the Brewers’ bullpen on the same day they traded All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego for reliever Taylor Rogers and three other players. The 36-year-old Bush has spent all five of his big league seasons with the Rangers (2016-18, 2021-22). He was the first pick in the 2004 draft as a shortstop by San Diego. In his 180 big league games as a pitcher, he is 12-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings

