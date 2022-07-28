ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Oppenheimer' teaser trailer introduces new Christopher Nolan film

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORqkH_0gw9i1Ov00

July 28 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of Christopher Nolan's new film Oppenheimer.

The studio shared a trailer for the biopic Thursday featuring Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer is based on the biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film explores how Oppenheimer's work on the Manhattan Project led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

The trailer introduces Murphy as Oppenheimer. In addition, Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine, played by Emily Blunt, can be heard at the start of the teaser.

"The world is changing, reforming. This is your moment," she says.

Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh also star.

Oppenheimer is written, directed and produced by Nolan. The film will be his first since Tenet, released in September 2020.

Oppenheimer opens in theaters July 21, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic, ‘Blonde’

Netflix has shared the official trailer for Blonde, an upcoming biopic chronicling the life of Marilyn Monroe. Watch above. Shared yesterday (July 28), the two-minute clip offers a glimpse into the film’s depiction of old Hollywood glamour, complete with paparazzi-flooded red carpet appearances and black-and-white cutaways, with Ana de Armas portraying Monroe.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’

Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
J. Robert Oppenheimer
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Matt Damon
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Early Best Picture Predictions

Click here to read the full article. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper & Huma Abedin Seen Kissing & Nuzzling On Bagel Date In The Hamptons: Report

UPDATE (July 29, 2022 2:15pm ET): Less than 24 hours after Page Six reported that Bradley and Huma had a bagel date in the Hamptons, the news outlet revealed that reps for both the actor and top aide to Hillary Clinton insisted they were not there. “Huma was in upstate [New York] all weekend and abroad immediately before that, so that can’t be true,” a rep for Abedin told Page Six, while a rep for Bradley told them, “They are good friends — this isn’t true. Bradley was in New York.” Still, the outlet says their source was certain they saw them. But they also noted that Bradley has had an impersonator in the past — in 2016, a Bradley Cooper lookalike was crashing parties at the Sundance Film Festival — so they said the person seen could have been the actor’s doppelganger.
AMAGANSETT, NY
UPI News

'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89

July 31 (UPI) -- Star Trek icon Nichelle Nichols, a trailblazing actress who was one of the first Black women to play a major role on a TV show, has died in Silver City, N.M. She was 89. Gilbert Bell, Nichols' talent manager and business partner of 15 years, confirmed...
SILVER CITY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Universal Pictures#The Manhattan Project
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31)

Here comes our last weekend of July, so let’s get on the shows new to Netflix this weekend and let’s end this month with a bang! The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the […] The post New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Bradley Cooper hosts small gathering at his NYC home on Huma Abedin’s birthday

Bradley Cooper hosted a small gathering of friends and family at his New York City home Thursday — which also happened to be new suitor Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday. Photos show the “Silver Linings Playbook” star’s mother, Gloria Campano, arriving at his house for the intimate soiree, as well as two other mystery guests. Abedin was not spotted at the bash. It was a bustling week at the 47-year-old “Hangover” star’s house, as chef Kristin O’Connor was spotted dropping off flowers there on Wednesday. Cooper’s good friend, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was also seen at his pad one day before the gathering....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users locked inside the mind of a tormented psychological thriller

He might be public enemy number one among certain subsections of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, but just because Martin Scorsese has been open in his disdain for the comic book blockbuster, it doesn’t mean he’s averse to the odd spot of genre work himself. Take Shutter Island, for example, which marked the legendary filmmaker’s first detour into the realms of psychological thrills and chills Cape Fear almost 20 years previously, and became another critical and commercial success.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Salon

Watch the first scenes from Netflix’s "The Sandman," cry, rinse and repeat

Tom Sturridge as Dream in "The Sandman" (Netflix) This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. Next week, Netflix will debut "The Sandman," its adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved graphic novel. The show follows Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) as he goes about his cosmic duties as the Lord of Dreams, with occasional guest appearances from siblings Death, Desire, Despair, and others. It's a heady, ambitious show with a lot on its mind. It could also be very difficult to translate to the small screen. Has Netflix succeeded?
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An under-the-radar Netflix spy caper brings intrigue and espionage to the charts

As you’d expect from the platform’s most expensive original movie ever with a budget north of $200 million, one hailing from the directors of Avengers: Endgame, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, which already has a sequel and a spinoff in the works, everyone is talking about The Gray Man this week. However, Rogue Agent has lived up to its title by infiltrating the viewership charts without anyone noticing.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest panned romance weeps its way to #1 in 32 countries

Netflix might be churning out mega budget blockbusters packed to the rafters with A-list talent on a regular basis, but a very strong argument could me made that the platform’s constant churn of tear-jerking romantic movies remains the most consistently popular genre the company has at its disposal, with Purple Hearts providing the latest example.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

10 books to read this summer, according to bestselling author Harlan Coben

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Sons of Anarchy's Kim Coates On His New Thriller, Neon Lights

Kim Coates, best known to fans for his role on the beloved AMC drama Sons of Anarchy, plays a charming, manipulative, and dangerous man in the new film Neon Lights. Appearing opposite Dana Abraham, who plays an embattled tech tycoon, Coates delivers a performance that is far more nuanced and less aggressive than you might expect from him...but no less menacing, as it becomes clear that his ability to show his charming side, helps him hide his true darkness. Coates got to do the film in the early days of COVID, when there weren't that many productions up and running -- and to appear opposite his daughter, Brenna, who plays a psychiatrist trying to help Clay (Abraham).
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A relentless sci-fi thriller unleashes a temporal time bomb on streaming

Having instantly marked himself out as a filmmaker to keep an eye on after blowing everyone away with his debut feature Moon, Duncan Jones was under pressure to deliver with his sophomore effort from behind the camera. Sticking to what he knew best, Source Code took him back into the realm of high concept sci-fi, and we’d be selling things short to say it worked a treat.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Samaritan': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

What do Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Dr. Strange, and almost all our favorite superheroes have in common? They’re young enough to still fight battles from city to city. But, in Samaritan, 76-year-old Sylvester Stallone proves that age is just a number for superheroes as he stars as the titular character in the superhero film Samaritan. Of course, starring in action films is no new venture for the Academy Award-nominated actor. We all watched Stallone put on his boxing gloves when he played Rocky Balboa in the Rocky film franchise and the Creed film franchise. We also saw him dodge bullets in the Rambo franchise and The Expendables franchise. Now, Stallone is starring as a retired superhero in the new film, Samaritan.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
411K+
Followers
61K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy