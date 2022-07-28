National Weather Service says microburst caused Martin County storm damage

www.witn.com
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Halifax by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 13:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-31 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Edgecombe County in central North Carolina Central Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 128 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Halifax, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Enfield, Whitakers and Tillery. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: 90s lock back in this week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a stormy Sunday, our forecast will trend hotter and drier as we start the work week. Morning lows will hold in the mid 70s, keeping the humidity intact, while afternoon highs return to the low to mid 90s. The combination of the heat and humidity will create a feels like temperature between 99° to 104°, not only Monday but the whole week. Heat generated storms will be isolated Monday afternoon and evening, primarily from highway 264 northward.
Roadways closed in Craven & Carteret Counties for pipe replacement
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Carteret and Craven Counties might have to change their travel plans this week while crews replace equipment. Monday through Wednesday Merrimon Road South of it’s intersection with Laurel Road will be closed while crews replace pipes. Drivers can use Highway 101 and Laurel...
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Wet weather sticks around today
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The wind shift of today followed by increasing clouds and rain chances will keep our temperatures trending lower this afternoon. The mid 80s later today will be a welcome change for many. Humidity will stay elevated so there will be little relief in that regard. Wind speeds will range between 5 to 10 mph (nothing out of the ordinary), however gusts around developing thunderstorms will be much stronger (30-40 mph gusts expected).
Evening outage left thousands without power
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission. GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night. WITN is awaiting...
Martin General Hospital ICU closed starting Monday due to staffing shortages
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One hospital here in the East is closing its ICU unit starting Monday due to staffing shortages. The Williamston hospital’s staff said staffing difficulties have forced them to close their ICU. The medical-surgical and emergency departments will still be open and functional. According to...
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No injuries have been reported after a plane made an emergency landing on Highway 64 in Washington County Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tells WITN that the single-engine plane was forced to land on the highway at Mile Marker 548, west of Creswell, after something went wrong with its landing gear.
Pitt County to get $24 million in wastewater & sewer project funds
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County communities are going to get $24 million in funds for wastewater and sewer projects from the state. State Rep. Brian Farkas provided a summary of the funds, which can be seen below:. Pitt County Government: $400,000 – 2022 Sewer Asset Inventory Assessment.
Experts warn of fish kill following two reported cases near Pamlico River
Beaufort County, N.C. (WITN) - Most of us enjoy a day out on the water, but near the Pamlico River, some visitors are being met with something a bit unpleasant: fish kill. Fish kill is a mass fish death event where a lot of fish die at one time, increasing the risk of toxins and other harmful bacteria.
All lanes of I-95 North near Exit 160 at Rocky Mount reopen after crash
All lanes of Interstate 95 near Exit 160 are closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Pitt County stuff the bus campaign to be held this weekend
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students across Eastern Carolina are preparing to head back to school and a school supply drive planned this week is aimed to help them. Optimum and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County today announce the 3rd Annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. It...
Wayne County standoff over; details to come
DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is told the standoff between law enforcement and a person who shot three deputies is over. According to Joel Gillie, the Wayne County public information officer, “three deputies sustained gunshot wounds” as they served involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in the 2500 block of Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley around 10:30 a.m.
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
U.S. 264 is officially I-587, with new exit numbers to come
Greenville, N.C. — North Carolina has a new interstate, and those who drive east from Raleigh toward Interstate 95 may have to develop some new habits. U.S. Highway 264 from I-95 in Wilson to Greenville officially became Interstate 587. It came after years of work to upgrade the highway...
Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Imani Thompson left her home in Pantego on Saturday, July 30 at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since then.
61 counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID map of NC. Did yours?
North Carolina has more than 15 times as many counties facing the highest level of COVID-19 in their communities now than it did a month ago.
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
More than $4,000 donated to injured sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County was presented with $4,240 in donations from the Sheriff’s Office. The money came from a raffle of two handguns and private donations. Deputy Shoyka Tillmon was on patrol back in April when she was hit head-on by...
At least one Wayne Co. deputy shot in Dudley after serving involuntary commitment papers
Dudley, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from other agencies after a deputy was shot on Monday morning. A WCSO spokesperson has confirmed at least one deputy has been shot in Dudley. There is no word on the condition of any victims. Authorities said the...
