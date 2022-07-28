National Weather Service says microburst caused Martin County storm damage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The wind shift of today followed by increasing clouds and rain chances will keep our temperatures trending lower this afternoon. The mid 80s later today will be a welcome change for many. Humidity will stay elevated so there will be little relief in that regard. Wind speeds will range between 5 to 10 mph (nothing out of the ordinary), however gusts around developing thunderstorms will be much stronger (30-40 mph gusts expected).

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO