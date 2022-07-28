Chappelle Adds 5th Show at the Luther Burbank Center

www.ksro.com
Win Tickets To The Sonoma County Fair On The Drive!
The Sonoma County Fair is back! Celebrate “Tropical Fairadise” from August 4th through the 14th— (closed Monday, August 8th) There’s a carnival, fair food, daily free entertainment & activities like the DAILY 5pm parade that EVERYONE can join, live music on the Park Stage, beer garden & vendors for shopping!
KTVU FOX 2
Guy Fieri to host fundraiser at Sonoma County home for injured chef
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Food Network star Guy Fieri announced he is hosting a fundraiser for a fellow chef who was severely injured in a boating accident on July 3. The $5,000-per-ticket event will be held in Fieri's Sonoma County home and benefit chef Justin Sutherland's long road to recovery, Fieri announced on social media Wednesday.
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
hoodline.com
Bay Area Summertime Happenings: 5 awesome things to do the last weekend of July
For Hoodline's Bay Area Summertime Happenings, the weekend starts on Thursday and ends on Monday this week. Hey, we deserve it, right? We've got a selection of recommendations to get you out of the house, from the cultural to the culinary. The Santa Clara County Fair back this weekend, but...
San Francisco's Zuni Cafe removed tips a year ago. Despite pushback, it won't bring them back.
Employees want to put more pressure on Zuni Café.
theplanetD
29 Awesome Things to do in San Francisco
There are countless things to do in San Fransico that are on many a bucket list. From walking across the Golden Gate Bridge to riding its iconic cable cars there is no doubt that a visit to San Francisco will be a vacation you’ll remember for years to come.
travelnowsmart.com
20 Best Restaurants in Santa Rosa, CA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Do you want to go on an exciting gastronomic adventure?. Check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries any food buff will definitely appreciate. Santa Rosa is also home to an assortment of exquisite dishes, from your typical American favorites to the...
How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?
(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark. Lovers Point Beach […]
Eater
San Francisco Cooking School Is Closing
After 10 years of training students for life in restaurant kitchens, San Francisco Cooking School will close its doors at the end of August. Citing lower enrollment in the wake of COVID-19, along with the high cost of living in San Francisco, school co-founder Jodi Liano says it’s time to call it. “Demand for culinary school has definitely fallen everywhere, but I think the interest in training here specifically in San Francisco was bad for us,” Liano says. “It’s an expensive place to be — a lot of the city’s problems everybody knows about, we don’t need to rehash them here — but I think it’s made it a less desirable place to train and relocate and work, particularly since COVID.” The challenges were even more pronounced for students who relocated from out of state, Liano says, especially at a time when people are less financially secure.
marinmagazine.com
New In Town This August: A Beer Garden Opens in San Rafael; a Craft Beer and Coffee Cafe Lands in Novato; and More
Plus, new furniture stores brings IRL vintage and design shopping to San Anselmo and San Francisco’s Marina District, among other happenings around the bay. Noting that Marinites prefer to eat and drink outside, a new beer garden from co-owners Jojo Lawrence and Waz Hewerdine opened at San Rafael’s Northgate Mall in mid-May. “Bring your bocce balls (or use ours) and enjoy a pint while sitting at one of our hand-built picnic tables,” says Waz, who designed and built the space with Hewerdine. Small-batch and local brews from the likes of San Rafael’s Pond Farm Brewing, Petaluma’s Goat Rock Cider and Santa Rosa’s Fogbelt are on hand. The Ozzie and Brit owners want Americans to get comfortable with savory pies – they’ve got a chile Verde pork version and another filled with steak and mushrooms napped in Guinness gravy. Or, try a warm pretzel with mustard or a caramelized onion-grilled cheese sandwich. All can be enjoyed with your pooch next to one of the firepits or at the picnic tables. 5800 Northgate Dr, San Rafael; 877.747.0383; ouncesoutdoors.com.
The California amusement parks we’ve lost forever
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that the Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will be closing in the next 11 years may bring back memories of other California theme parks that have shuttered over the years. These are a few of the most memorable parks that are gone for good.
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
Unsolved San Francisco homicide gets renewed attention as reward grows to $75K
San Francisco - Six years have passed since someone shot and killed 24-year-old Mitchell Warren while he was walking a friend home in San Francisco. Police and his parents were out in the Tenderloin District bringing renewed attention to this unsolved homicide in hopes of finding new clues. On Thursday,...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco's Historic Cliff House Gets Temporary Life as a Museum
When Nicole Meldahl and her group Western Neighborhoods Project raised money to buy up and save historic artifacts from the recently-closed Cliff House restaurant in March 2021, she had no idea at the time what venue she'd be able to display them in. It certainly never dawned on her that...
travelawaits.com
9 Stunning Hikes Near San Francisco
San Francisco is a lucky city; it has it all. World-renowned beauty, a bustling waterfront, some delightful bridges, a magnificent bay, historic architecture, dynamic art, vanguard music, and neighborhoods alive with global cultures. Did I mention the seafood?. One of the great treasures San Francisco can claim is the green...
New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area
(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows chaos after shooting at Oakland Tech High School, coach describes scene
"Parents were running and screaming for their kids." New video shows the melee after gunshots rang out at a youth football game that was taking place at Oakland Tech High School.
Photos: World Dog Surfing Championships coming to Pacifica next week
(KRON) — The World Dog Surfing Championships is actually a real thing and . . . it’s coming to Pacifica next week. The competition which sees “canines nationwide come to compete for top-dog awards in various categories,” according to a press release, will be at Linda Mar State Beach in Pacifica on Saturday, Aug. 6. […]
sonomacountygazette.com
Enjoy the Sonoma County Fair without going broke
The Sonoma County Fair is finally back! We’re excited about the prospects of funnel cakes and rides but we also recognize that pocket books are a little tighter than normal. Check out the tips and tricks to make the most out of this year’s Sonoma County Fair without completely damaging your bank account.
ksro.com
Reckless Driver with Machine Gun Arrested in Santa Rosa
A reckless driver armed with a machine gun has been arrested in Santa Rosa. Early Sunday morning, on officer stopped a car that was doing “donuts” on the 400 block of Sebastopol Road. After detaining the driver, Luis Angel Varela, the officer found a 9mm polymer “ghost gun” in his possession. The firearm was equipped with a loaded 30-round high capacity magazine, a “glock switch” making the firearm fully automatic and by definition a “machine gun,” and a threaded barrel. Varela is not a convicted felon, however, he is on misdemeanor probation out of Sonoma County for battery therefore is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. He was arrested and charged with nine felonies and his vehicle was impounded.
