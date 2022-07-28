ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Chappelle Adds 5th Show at the Luther Burbank Center

ksro.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksro.com

Win Tickets To The Sonoma County Fair On The Drive!

The Sonoma County Fair is back! Celebrate “Tropical Fairadise” from August 4th through the 14th— (closed Monday, August 8th) There’s a carnival, fair food, daily free entertainment & activities like the DAILY 5pm parade that EVERYONE can join, live music on the Park Stage, beer garden & vendors for shopping!
KTVU FOX 2

Guy Fieri to host fundraiser at Sonoma County home for injured chef

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Food Network star Guy Fieri announced he is hosting a fundraiser for a fellow chef who was severely injured in a boating accident on July 3. The $5,000-per-ticket event will be held in Fieri's Sonoma County home and benefit chef Justin Sutherland's long road to recovery, Fieri announced on social media Wednesday.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Burbank, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
theplanetD

29 Awesome Things to do in San Francisco

There are countless things to do in San Fransico that are on many a bucket list. From walking across the Golden Gate Bridge to riding its iconic cable cars there is no doubt that a visit to San Francisco will be a vacation you’ll remember for years to come.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelnowsmart.com

20 Best Restaurants in Santa Rosa, CA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Do you want to go on an exciting gastronomic adventure?. Check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries any food buff will definitely appreciate. Santa Rosa is also home to an assortment of exquisite dishes, from your typical American favorites to the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?

(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark.  Lovers Point Beach […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Burbank
Person
Dave Chappelle
Eater

San Francisco Cooking School Is Closing

After 10 years of training students for life in restaurant kitchens, San Francisco Cooking School will close its doors at the end of August. Citing lower enrollment in the wake of COVID-19, along with the high cost of living in San Francisco, school co-founder Jodi Liano says it’s time to call it. “Demand for culinary school has definitely fallen everywhere, but I think the interest in training here specifically in San Francisco was bad for us,” Liano says. “It’s an expensive place to be — a lot of the city’s problems everybody knows about, we don’t need to rehash them here — but I think it’s made it a less desirable place to train and relocate and work, particularly since COVID.” The challenges were even more pronounced for students who relocated from out of state, Liano says, especially at a time when people are less financially secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

New In Town This August: A Beer Garden Opens in San Rafael; a Craft Beer and Coffee Cafe Lands in Novato; and More

Plus, new furniture stores brings IRL vintage and design shopping to San Anselmo and San Francisco’s Marina District, among other happenings around the bay. Noting that Marinites prefer to eat and drink outside, a new beer garden from co-owners Jojo Lawrence and Waz Hewerdine opened at San Rafael’s Northgate Mall in mid-May. “Bring your bocce balls (or use ours) and enjoy a pint while sitting at one of our hand-built picnic tables,” says Waz, who designed and built the space with Hewerdine. Small-batch and local brews from the likes of San Rafael’s Pond Farm Brewing, Petaluma’s Goat Rock Cider and Santa Rosa’s Fogbelt are on hand. The Ozzie and Brit owners want Americans to get comfortable with savory pies – they’ve got a chile Verde pork version and another filled with steak and mushrooms napped in Guinness gravy. Or, try a warm pretzel with mustard or a caramelized onion-grilled cheese sandwich. All can be enjoyed with your pooch next to one of the firepits or at the picnic tables. 5800 Northgate Dr, San Rafael; 877.747.0383; ouncesoutdoors.com.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Luther Burbank Center
travelawaits.com

9 Stunning Hikes Near San Francisco

San Francisco is a lucky city; it has it all. World-renowned beauty, a bustling waterfront, some delightful bridges, a magnificent bay, historic architecture, dynamic art, vanguard music, and neighborhoods alive with global cultures. Did I mention the seafood?. One of the great treasures San Francisco can claim is the green...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area

(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
sonomacountygazette.com

Enjoy the Sonoma County Fair without going broke

The Sonoma County Fair is finally back! We’re excited about the prospects of funnel cakes and rides but we also recognize that pocket books are a little tighter than normal. Check out the tips and tricks to make the most out of this year’s Sonoma County Fair without completely damaging your bank account.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Reckless Driver with Machine Gun Arrested in Santa Rosa

A reckless driver armed with a machine gun has been arrested in Santa Rosa. Early Sunday morning, on officer stopped a car that was doing “donuts” on the 400 block of Sebastopol Road. After detaining the driver, Luis Angel Varela, the officer found a 9mm polymer “ghost gun” in his possession. The firearm was equipped with a loaded 30-round high capacity magazine, a “glock switch” making the firearm fully automatic and by definition a “machine gun,” and a threaded barrel. Varela is not a convicted felon, however, he is on misdemeanor probation out of Sonoma County for battery therefore is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. He was arrested and charged with nine felonies and his vehicle was impounded.
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy