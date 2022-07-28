Chappelle Adds 5th Show at the Luther Burbank Center

After 10 years of training students for life in restaurant kitchens, San Francisco Cooking School will close its doors at the end of August. Citing lower enrollment in the wake of COVID-19, along with the high cost of living in San Francisco, school co-founder Jodi Liano says it’s time to call it. “Demand for culinary school has definitely fallen everywhere, but I think the interest in training here specifically in San Francisco was bad for us,” Liano says. “It’s an expensive place to be — a lot of the city’s problems everybody knows about, we don’t need to rehash them here — but I think it’s made it a less desirable place to train and relocate and work, particularly since COVID.” The challenges were even more pronounced for students who relocated from out of state, Liano says, especially at a time when people are less financially secure.

