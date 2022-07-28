Santa Rosa Police Recover 9 Handguns and 3 AR-15’s Over Past Weekend

www.ksro.com
Related
Felon Found with Narotics and Handgun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
A 24-year-old convicted felon has been arrested for possession of a handgun and narcotics for sale. On Saturday afternoon, Santa Rosa police made a traffic stop in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue. They contacted the driver and sole occupant, Fabian Liscano Ramos, who they knew from several prior contacts and arrests. Officers smelled freshly burnt cannabis coming from the car and saw a pipe with marijuana in it. They searched the vehicle and found a loaded .45 caliber handgun, suspected cocaine, and additional marijuana. The cocaine weighed approximately 8 grams and was packaged in several small bags. Ramos was arrested and charged with 7 felonies.
Reckless Driver with Machine Gun Arrested in Santa Rosa
A reckless driver armed with a machine gun has been arrested in Santa Rosa. Early Sunday morning, on officer stopped a car that was doing “donuts” on the 400 block of Sebastopol Road. After detaining the driver, Luis Angel Varela, the officer found a 9mm polymer “ghost gun” in his possession. The firearm was equipped with a loaded 30-round high capacity magazine, a “glock switch” making the firearm fully automatic and by definition a “machine gun,” and a threaded barrel. Varela is not a convicted felon, however, he is on misdemeanor probation out of Sonoma County for battery therefore is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. He was arrested and charged with nine felonies and his vehicle was impounded.
Man Arrested for Vandalizing Petaluma Business
A man is behind bars, after police allegedly caught him red-handed vandalizing a business in Petaluma. Police say Micah Allen Gale was vandalizing computer equipment and property inside the business on Sunday, and when officers arrived, he loudly announced he was a “sovereign citizen.” Gale then ran away and into a busy intersection after officers tried to take him into custody. Police say Gale was acting erratically, shouting words officers couldn’t understand, and sweating profusely. It’s believed he was under the influence of narcotics or drugs. He was medically cleared at Petaluma Valley Hospital before being booked into the Sonoma County Jail.
Deputies Under Investigation After Officer Involved Shooting in Geyserville
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting in Geyserville. On Friday morning, deputies responded to calls about a man who threw a rock at a glass window. The man reportedly stole a truck, driving through several cattle gates, and asked a local resident to shoot him before fleeing the area. He then stole an ATV. Deputies spent over an hour searching for the man before he was located, and when they found the man, he appeared to be holding a weapon. After a standoff with multiple commands to drop the weapon, one deputy deployed his taser, but it appeared ineffective. A second deputy then shot the man. Medical aid was administered but the man died a short while later. An investigation into the shooting will be handled by Santa Rosa Police Department. More information, including names of the parties involved, are expected to come out this week.
Sebastopol Residents Complain of Private Shooting Range
Residents of a rural part of Sebastopol are fed up with the noise coming from a private shooting range. A resident has been operating a private shooting range on his property since late May. Several longtime residents tired of the sound of gunfire are asking the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to do something to mitigate or stop it. They’ve also contacted the Permit and Resource Management Department, and the county Sheriff’s Office. People who live near the private range say the shooting starts at unpredictable times in the afternoons and evenings, and can last anywhere from ten minutes to an hour.
Pregnant Woman Dies in Ukiah Apartment Fire
A Ukiah apartment fire killed a pregnant woman and injured three others. On Friday morning, a fire was reported at Redwood Manor Apartments in the 800 block of Waugh Lane. Crews arrived to find a 40-year-old man, along with his 13-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter outside. They were taken to a hospital due to their injuries which included burns. Firefighters, however, found a 41-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant dead in the upper floor of the two-story unit. The fire was contained and investigators believe it started accidentally. Some neighbors were displaced due to water damage.
