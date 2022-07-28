Hilarious ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ theory predicts the multiversal team-up we all want to see

The streaming wars continue to rage on, but it is hard to deny the fact that HBO Max may have the most impressive catalog of movies available anywhere. That said, the sheer amount of movies available on the service can be a bit daunting. We all know the feeling of scrolling for an eternity in search of the perfect movie, only to look up and find you’ve spent nearly an hour on the decision. So, how best to whittle down your choices? Well, focusing on a specific genre is always helpful, and what better genre to spice up movie night than the good old-fashioned thriller.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 HOURS AGO