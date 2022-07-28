ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metropolitan Police officers shared ‘racist, misogynist and Islamophobic’ messages in WhatsApp group with Wayne Couzens

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
 4 days ago

Three Metropolitan Police officers posted racist, misogynist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and ableist messages in a WhatsApp group with Wayne Couzens, a court has heard.

Jonathon Cobban, 35, William Neville, 34, and Joel Borders, 45, have denied charges of sending grossly offensive messages.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that chats, from 2019, included posts discussing rape, domestic abuse and violence against women.

They were discovered in a WhatsApp group called “Bottle and Stoppers/Atkin’s Puppets” after Couzens was arrested for kidnapping, raping and murdering Sarah Everard in March 2021.

Prosecuting, Edward Brown QC said the group contained “a close-knit group of” seven police officers who had transferred from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) to the Metropolitan Police.

“There is no evidence that any of the defendants, or the other members of the group, ‘called out’ or challenged any of their co-defendants on receipt of what are said by the prosecution to be the offensive messages,” he added.

“Each defendant actively participated and chose to remain in the group.”

Defence barrister Nicholas Yeo argued that the messages did not meet the legal definition of “grossly offensive”, because they were sent in a private chat group where “no one was offended and they were not targeted at anyone”.

He told the court: “The fact that none of those individuals [in the WhatsApp group] took those messages seriously or made a complaint about them is a highly relevant factor, and we say determinative.”

PC Cobban and PC Neville talked about “struggle snuggles” after PC Neville described pinning a 15-year-old girl to the floor during an incident.

Mr Brown said the post implied that PC Neville “enjoyed the need, while on duty, physically to go to restrain a very vulnerable and disturbed 15-year-old girl because he got pleasure from, or at least drew upon his experience of a ‘struggle snuggle’”.

He argued that the exchange suggested that lawful restraint could be used “as an excuse or cover for non-consensual physical or sexual contact with a detained person”.

But Mr Yeo contested the meaning of “struggle snuggle” and told the court, saying it was not sexual in context and was instead a “term used in officer training in relation to a bear hug [restraint] technique”.

In a different exchange Mr Borders, who has since left the police, wrote of a named female police officer: “She will use me as an example. Lead me on then get me locked up when I rape and beat her! Sneaky b****.”

Mr Brown called the message “threatening and aggressive” and suggested that rape victims encouraged sexual contact and deserve the violence inflicted upon them.

The prosecutor said it was derogatory to victims of rape and sexual violence, to female police officers and women generally.

Other posts saw chat participants joking about police performing sex acts on domestic violence victims, with PC Cobban writing: “That’s alright, DV victims love it… that’s why they are repeat victims more often than not.”

Mr Brown said police officers “should represent a safe haven for victims of domestic abuse”, rather than making “dismissive and derogatory comments” that can undermine their willingness to report crimes.

At another point, PC Cobban and PC Neville appeared to joke about the prospect of leaving Muslims to die in a terrorist bombing, while PC Cobban described a racially diverse area of London as a “s***hole” and PC Neville said he “felt like a spot on a domino”.

In August 2019, PC Cobban described an incident where he had to look after a person who needed hospital treatment after self-harming as an “attention seeking, self-harming f*g”.

On a different occasion, Mr Borders wrote that he could not wait to “shoot some c***s in the face” with a police firearm, while PC Cobban expressed a desire to torture cats and dogs with a Taser, while Mr Borders suggested electroshocking people with Down’s Syndrome.

All three men were formerly officers in the CNC and transferred to the Metropolitan Police on the same date – 11 February 2019. Couzens had made the same transfer in September 2018.

The court heard that the defendants had undergone training involving segments on responding to sexual violence, domestic abuse and hate crime, unconscious bias and addressing equality and diversity inside policing.

While in the CNC, PC Cobban had worked in its firearms training unit and volunteered to become its “race and diversity custodian” for the unit and was registered with a network that provided support to police with protected characteristics.

The defendants had been warned that they must not post anything online that could be perceived as “discriminatory, abusive, oppressive, harassing, bullying, victimising, offensive or otherwise incompatible with policing principles”.

Mr Brown said the messages must be “seen in the context of the need to uphold public confidence in the police”.

He told the court: “Right thinking members of the public would be grossly offended not just by the comments themselves but to know that it was serving police officers who discussed, among other serving police officers, their colleagues and the citizens they are supposed to serve in the terms used in these messages, often in an enthusiastic and encouraging manner with no dissent.”

All three defendants refused to answer questions verbally when interviewed and provided pre-prepared written statements.

PC Cobban said he had made “a joke in very bad taste” about domestic abuse victims and would no longer joke about victims of crime, and claimed his comments on ethnically-diverse areas were “in relation to the vibrancy of the area”. He denied being homophobic.

PC Neville said his remarks on Muslims were a “poorly judged joke”, adding: “I do not believe that every Muslim is a terrorist … I do not mean these comments literally.”

Mr Borders said his post about raping a female police officer was “very dark humour which I appreciate may offend some people”, but insisted he was “always professional on the job and when dealing with victims”.

PC Cobban and Mr Borders are charged with five counts of sending grossly offensive messages, while PC Neville is accused of two counts of the same offence.

PC Cobban and PC Neville remain in the Metropolitan Police, while Mr Borders has since left the police. The trial continues.

Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officers accused of sharing ‘grossly offensive messages’ with Sarah Everard’s killer arrive in court

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and a former PC have appeared in court charged with sending “grossly offensive messages” in a WhatsApp group chat that included Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens.This video shows PC Jonathan Cobban, 35, PC William Neville, 34, and ex-officer Joel Borders, 45, arriving at Westminster Magistrates court on Thursday, 28 July.Prosecutor Edward Brown QC said that the group, called “Bottle and Stoppers/Atkin’s Puppets,” included “grossly racist, sexist, misogynistic” messages.All three men have denied all charges and their trial continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Met Police scandals get highlighted in a new video from Led By DonkeysMet Police scandals get highlighted in a new video from Led By DonkeysNadine Dorries claims that Boris Johnson was removed by a 'coup'
PUBLIC SAFETY
William Neville
The Independent

Police officer accused of ‘acting out rape fantasy’ in messages to Wayne Couzens

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been accused of “acting out a rape fantasy” following comments he made about restraining a teenage girl in a group Whatsapp with Sarah Everard’s killer.William Neville, 34, described the time he “pinned a 15-year-old girl going mental on the floor” as deploying a “struggle snuggle”, in a message to a group chat with six other officers, including Wayne Couzens.Neville, from Weybridge, Surrey, is charged alongside another serving Met constable, Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former Pc Joel Borders, 45, with sending “grossly offensive” messages in the chat, called “Bottle and Stoppers”.Prosecutor Edward Brown QC told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Black Cop Caught Him In 4KKK Bragging About Racist Brutality

Very few heroes seem to wear badges, but Robert Lee Hooker might be the exception. According to the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, he’s a Black cop who truly did change the system from the inside by getting Lexington, Mississippi’s racist police chief Sam Dobbins fired. Hooker secretly recorded the chief allegedly boasting about the Black people he abused and even murdered.
LEXINGTON, MS
#Misogynist#Stoppers Atkin#Cnc#The Metropolitan Police
Cheryl E Preston

Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts say Bishop Whitehead robbery may have been staged

The Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts are suggesting that Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s livestreamed robbery might have been staged. Whitehead who is referred to as the "Bling bling" pastor was delivering a sermon at his Brooklyn church when three armed masked men robbed him of one million dollars in gold jewelry including his wedding ring and Bishop's ring. They also stole his wife's wedding ring. No members of the congregation were robbed and the pastor believes he and his wife were specifically targeted.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Killer grandmother, 85, who arranged for her daughter-in-law, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in honour killing is set to be freed from jail despite Dominic Raab bid to keep her caged

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab's attempt to stop a murderous pensioner who organised the honour killing of her daughter-in-law from being freed has been refused by The Parole Board. Bachan Kaur Athwal, 85, arranged for her son's wife Surjit, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in 1998. Athwal was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures

A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Adoptive father of seven-year-old boy found dead in washing machine says door to home was unlocked

The foster father of a seven-year-old boy found dead in the family's washing machine last week has said he came home to find their house unlocked just before the body was discovered.Jermaine Thomas, who reported his adopted son Troy Khoeler missing in the small hours on Thursday morning, told local news reporters that the door to the house was unlocked when he returned there just before midnight on Wednesday evening.Police in Spring, Texas said they received the missing persons call around 5.20am, and found Troy’s body inside the top-loading washing machine at the family's rented home around 6am.County sheriffs...
SPRING, TX
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
