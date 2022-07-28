VICE TV taking a deep dive into 'The Simpsons' in second season of 'Icons Unearthed'

www.mycentraloregon.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TV tonight: a reality TV star confronts her turbulent relationship with alcohol
A sobering documentary in which Vicky Pattison talks about the addiction she shares with her father. Plus: the beat goes on in Night Coppers, when PC Robbie tackles an unruly pub-goer. Here’s what to watch this evening
Markus Birdman: ‘If anything bad happens to a comic, we think: this will make a good routine!’
By mistake really. My girlfriend’s friend thought I was funny and entered me into the Daily Telegraph’s new act competition. Having an essentially heroic disposition, I had a go, and ended up in the final. What’s an important lesson you’ve learned from being a standup?. Never...
John Fogerty review, Los Angeles: Proof Creedence Clearwater Revival have as many hits as The Beatles
It’s hard to overstate the esteem in which California’s own Southern rock giants Creedence Clearwater Revival are held by a new generation of musicians. “I read something on Twitter not long ago about how The Beatles didn’t really even compare to Creedence Clearwater Revival and, you know, in a way they really don’t,” 32-year-old Kentucky songwriter Ian Noe recently told The Independent. “The Beatles didn’t have an ‘Up Around The Bend’. They didn’t have a ‘Bad Moon Rising’. It’s a whole different kind of thing, and they did that, most of the time, in less than three minutes.”It’s a big...
Big Brother announces return during Love Island advert break
The original reality television show, Big Brother, is set to return to UK screens next year.News of the reboot was revealed in an advert break during the final episode of Love Island tonight (1 August) on ITV2.Big Brother – which was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 – will now be airing on ITV2 and ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX . The last season of the iconic show was broadcast in 2018. The show sees a host of strangers living together under one roof and undertaking tasks. Contestants are voted out...
Comments / 0