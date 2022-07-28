Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower Says He's 'Grateful' to Be 7 ½ Years Sober

people.com
Related
People
Full House's Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski: 'He's the Best Teammate I Could Ask For'
On Saturday evening, the actress wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu with her two daughters and Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share. "I know I...
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
People
Cosby Show's Geoffrey Owens Is 'Beyond Proud' of Son Jordyn's Acting Debut in Netflix's Uncoupled
The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens supported his son Jordyn Owens' acting debut as they walked the red carpet at Tuesday's New York City premiere of Netflix's Uncoupled, in which the 23-year-old plays Trey. "I'm beyond words proud," Geoffrey, 61, told Page Six. "I'm speechless." Geoffrey, who starred in The...
Jessica Alba Refuses to Speak About Her Kidnapping as a 15-Year-Old From the Set of NBC TV Show ‘Flipper’
Some fans also wondered if Jessica Alba's kidnapping at 14 years old stopped her from acting at the height of her career.
RELATED PEOPLE
Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts Childhood Pics in Birthday Tribute to Dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'
Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating her father Arnold's 75th birthday!. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the mom of two, 32, celebrated The Terminator star's big day with a series of childhood photos. In the first, the duo is riding horses as Arnold jokes around with a peace sign behind her...
People
Victoria and David Beckham Pose Together in Matching Coral Outfits: 'Matchy Matchy'
Victoria and David Beckham are twinning once again!. On Sunday, the former Spice Girls member, 48, shared an adorable picture of her and husband David, 47, in matching coral ensembles. Featuring a scenic view of the ocean and mountain in the background, the retired soccer star, 47, flashed a smile...
People
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Raves Over Wife Hilarie Burton as They Match in Formal Black: 'Love This Woman'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton have mastered the art of couple's style. The Walking Dead star, 56, gushed over Burton, 40, on Twitter Thursday as he shared a throwback photo of the happy couple from last month at her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush's wedding to Grant Hughes in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Bridal Shower with Real Housewives Stars Ahead of Luis Ruelas Wedding
Teresa Giudice is celebrating her upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas with the best of them. On Saturday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a fun-filled bridal shower that was attended by some of her closest Real Housewives pals. A number of Housewives, and Giudice's other friends, shared a glimpse into the gathering on social media. But some RHONJ faces, like Melissa Gorga and Dina Manzo, were notably absent from the occasion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional Reuniting with Daughter Mila at Summer Camp Pickup: Watch
Jenna Bush Hager is thrilled to be welcoming her daughter home from summer camp. On Monday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Bush Hager opened up to co-host Hoda Kotb about picking up her oldest child, daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura, from her summer at Camp Longhorn in Texas. The camp is the same one Bush Hager attended as a kid.
People
Princess Charlotte Unexpectedly Twins with Mom Kate Middleton in Adorable Video Appearance
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton are popping in polka dots!. Prince William joined his 7-year-old daughter in a social media video shared on Sunday to wish England women's soccer team luck in the Euro 2020 final match against Germany. Not only did Charlotte's wish come true — the Lionesses won! — but she also had a twinning moment with her mom Kate.
People
Tori Roloff Celebrates 3 Months Since Her Baby Boy's Birth: 'Josiah Is Finally Sleeping'
The Little People, Big World star documented the latest milestones of her baby boy Josiah Luke in an Instagram post on Saturday, as she celebrated her little one turning three months old. "3 months!" Roloff, 31, wrote in the caption of her post, alongside adorable pictures of Josiah wearing a...
People
Hoda Kotb Enjoys Extended Family Meal with Daughters Hope and Haley: 'Gangs All Here!'
Hoda Kotb is enjoying some downtime with the key women in her life. Kotb, 57, posted a photo to Instagram Monday of her eating out with daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, her mother Sameha, and her sister, Hala. "Gangs all here! Xo," Kotb wrote in the caption of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
Markus Birdman: ‘If anything bad happens to a comic, we think: this will make a good routine!’
By mistake really. My girlfriend’s friend thought I was funny and entered me into the Daily Telegraph’s new act competition. Having an essentially heroic disposition, I had a go, and ended up in the final. What’s an important lesson you’ve learned from being a standup?. Never...
Mark Hamill Works Jack in the Box Drive-Thru After Getting Fired as a Teen: 'I Had So Much Fun'
Mark Hamill just fulfilled a life-long career goal of working the drive-thru at Jack in the Box. Not only is the fast food chain re-launching their classic spicy chicken strips and French toast sticks, but they're also "bringing back Mark Hamill for a limited time!" the actor tells PEOPLE, referring to his new comeback campaign with the brand.
People
Dolph Lundgren Responds After Sylvester Stallone Slams Him Over Rocky Spinoff: We're 'in Touch'
Dolph Lundgren is clearing the air between himself and longtime friend Sylvester Stallone over a potential Rocky spin-off project. Sylvester Stallone, who has portrayed Rocky Balboa throughout the movie franchise, has recently been outspoken about regaining the rights to the character and story he created with the 1976 original. When...
Twitter Goes Wild After a Fan of The Jetsons Says George Jetson Will Supposedly Be Born on July 31
If an online fan is correct, George Jetson from the iconic 1960s television series The Jetsons will be born on Sunday. In a tweet on Thursday, fan Brendan Kergin shared a chart from the character's online fan page, which includes George's basic information, such as his dad's name Montague, his wife's name Jane and his catchphrase: "Jane! Stop this crazy thing!"
Kylie Jenner Gives a Glimpse at Baby Boy's Impressive Sneaker Collection: 'Too Cute'
On Sunday, the makeup mogul, 24, shared a picture on her Instagram Story that featured her 6-month-old son's impressive sneaker collection. Jenner shares her son, whose name has not been announced, with rapper Travis Scott. Jenner showed her followers eight pairs of her son's tiny sneakers, of which he has...
Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Stage for the First Time Since Her Wedding to Ben Affleck
The "On the Floor" singer, 53, was seen rehearsing on the Italian island of Capri Friday, ahead of performing at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on Saturday. Wearing an animal print two-piece with sparkles and feathers, the JLo Beauty founder worked her way through a full dress rehearsal for the show, reported La Repubblica.
Peta Murgatroyd Gets Emotional as She Talks About IVF Struggles: 'It's the Hardest at the End'
Peta Murgatroyd is opening up about some of the challenges women face while undergoing in-vitro fertilization. The professional dancer, 35, has been sharing her IVF journey publicly as she and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy try for their second baby. In an Instagram video shared Sunday, Murgatroyd spoke candidly about her rough morning.
Comments / 0