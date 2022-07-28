www.mycentraloregon.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mycentraloregon.com
Police Search For Trailhead Parking Lot Thieves
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their assistance in identifying two subjects involved in numerous thefts from vehicles while they were parked at trailheads and day use areas throughout Deschutes County. After the thefts the subjects have gone to Wal Mart in Bend and purchased...
mycentraloregon.com
BLM Closes Trailhead Parking For Maintenance
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Prineville District plans to close the Flatiron Rock Trailhead parking area August 1-5 for maintenance. The trail will remain open. The Flatiron Rock Trail leads into the Oregon Badlands Wilderness and the parking area is located roughly 17 miles southeast of Bend, OR, off Highway 20. Maintenance will include laying, hardening, and compacting of gravel in the parking area to improve public land access and visitor experience.
Comments / 0