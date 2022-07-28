Man arrested after repeat visits to juvenile’s place of work

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Tuesday after the violation of a protective order at the Elkins Sheetz location.

According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were dispatched at approximately 6:59pm on 7/25/22 to the Elkins Sheetz in response to a call from the store manager.

The manager advised that an employee has a protective order against Rocky Wyatt, who had just left the store location at the time of the call.

Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department met with the employee in question, along with the manager of the store, who presented Deputy Pingley with a protective order from Family Court stating that the respondent, Rocky Wyatt, “shall refrain from abusing, harassing, stalking, threatening, intimidating or engaging in conduct that places the juvenile in reasonable fear of bodily harm.

The juvenile stated that her employment with Sheetz began approximately three months ago, and that Wyatt was likely unaware of her having taken a job there prior to a seemingly random encounter at the location a few weeks into her employment.

The juvenile stated that Mr. Wyatt then began making multiple appearances at the store location each day and making blatant eye contact with her, which she said is “intimidating.”

Notably, the protective order also states that the respondent, Mr. Wyatt, “shall refrain from entering any school, business, or place of employment of petitioner or other protected person named herein for the purpose of violating this order.”

When Wyatt came to the store and made eye contact once again on Monday, the employee contacted her manager to call 911.

The employee was encouraged to call 911 again if Mr. Wyatt entered the location again as the situation was being resolved.

The criminal complaint states that, although the initial instance of Mr. Wyatt entering the store and recognizing the juvenile as an employee was likely coincidental, “in future instances, he should have chosen another gas station to conduct his needs.”

A warrant for a protective order violation was issued from Randolph County Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 7/26/22, and Mr. Wyatt was arrested without incident that evening before being transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.