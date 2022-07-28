LOCAL GOLF: Numerous ties dot ASMGA results

Mushrooming morning temperatures didn’t stop dozens of area veteran linksters in Adams Senior Men’s Golf Association action from manicuring the links.

The hearty heard competed in a two-man scramble. Several ties dotted the final results.

Winning the top spot in the A Flight was the twosome of Wendell Price and Bob Wilson (64). They had to dig deep to hold up the runner-up due of Jim Jenkins and Gregg Harder (85). Jim Sasaki and Frank Jordan owned third place (67).

Rounding out the A Flight leaderboard were Ed John and Derek Griffin in fourth (70), Bennie Whitworth and Bon Bennett next (71) and David Flick and Ron Williams settling into sixth (72).

Following are the results from the other flights.

B FLIGHT: 1-Marty Lowe and Jon Hargis (70), 2-Bart Riling and Ruben Anguiano (71), 2-Dennis Cubbage and Stan Baughn (71), 4-Gary Reheis and Ken Taylor (73), 5-Rick Martinez and Kevin Bates (74), 6-Jim Brown and Jon Bradley (79).

C FLIGHT: 1-Ben Lewis and Mike Glades (70), 2-JD Paige and Dennis Reck (72), 3-John Simon and Mark Riner (74), 3-Bret Prideaux and Rich Langston (74), 3-Ray Stas and Farrell Oldham (74), 6-Dink Holloway and blind draw (78).

D FLIGHT: 1-John Vause and Tom Brewington (67), 2-Eric Hsieh and Gary Loosen (73), 3-Jim Meyer and Brian Richards (74), 3-Don Noak and Stan Bennett (74), 3-Dennis Befort and Gary Jenneman (74), 6-Blake Davis and Kim Shepherd (78).

E FLIGHT: 1-Danny White and Steve Domann (75), 1-Marty Hess and Ken Fitch (75), 1-Steve Bell and Tony Patak (75), 4-Bill Estes and Tom Polk (78), 5-Alan Brown and Vic Scullawl (80), 5-Boyd Geary and Bob Oborny (80).

F FLIGHT: 1-Jimmy Hart and Darrell Potts (75), 2-Don Antle and Jeff Gillispie (76), 3-Tom DeSalme and Kevin Sparks (78), 4-Del Piper and Doug Lynch (80), 5-Gerald Barnes and Lee Stephens (84), 6-Hal Johnson and Butch Youn (86), 7-Randy Everett and Jim Liehr (92).

Closest to the pin: Langston (No. 3), Price (No. 6), Lowe (No. 12), Stas (No. 16).