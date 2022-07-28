Aspirus Wausau Hospital expanded NICU open

www.onfocus.news
City of Marshfield EMS Fund Faces $615,000 Negative Balance
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In a joint meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, the City of Marshfield’s Common Council and the Police & Fire Commission will meet to discuss the EMS Enterprise Fund, which is facing a surprise $615,000 negative balance. For many years, the Emergency Medical Service...
Pet Supplies Plus Shares Tips on How to Keep Your Pet Hydrated
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – “Hot enough for you?” When temperatures reach the point where people are tempted to say things like this, the summer weather has now officially become a health hazard. Dogs and cats can’t cool down their body temperatures as easily as people can, so...
ProVision Partners Co-op Helps Customers Control Fertilizer Costs
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – ProVision Partners Cooperative is no stranger to helping local farmers and producers with their fertilizer needs. Though the current economic climate is challenging, the local co-op is helping control costs for their customers through a variety of methods. “We work with our customers to calculate...
Woodchucks Take Down Mallards in Slugfest
MADISON, Wis. – On a day dominated by offense, Chase Hug (Evansville) stole the show, homering three times in a 13-9 victory for the Wausau Woodchucks (28-25) over the Madison Mallards (23-31) Tuesday night. Hug has homered six times in just eleven games as a Woodchuck. The lefty extended...
Chinooks Edge Rafters
MEQUON, Wis. – In a season full of firsts for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, there was finally a first for 2022 that nobody was looking forward to. The Rafters were swept by the Lakeshore Chinooks tonight, the first time Wisconsin Rapids has been swept this season. The final score was another one run loss, 3-2. Brendan Bobo laced a single in the top of the first, but he was stranded to end the inning. Rafters starter, Michael Lindsey, retired the Chinooks in order, 1-2-3, to end the bottom of the first. In the second frame, both teams were retired three up and three down. This trend continued in the third, as Michael Lindsey was perfect through three innings for the Rafters, and Xander Rojahn of Lakeshore had only allowed one baserunner.
