ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Suspects facing Murder, Feticide after pregnant woman stabbed in Lagrange

By Elizabeth White
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWZb8_0gw9X3ue00


Lagrange, GA. (WRBL) – A Lagrange woman and man are facing Murder and Feticide charges after a pregnant woman is discovered stabbed in Lagrange.

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022,  Lagrange Police were patrolling the area of Fort Drive, when a deceased female was discovered. The Criminal Investigation Section was notified and began their inquiries.

During the investigation, the female was identified as Breanna Burgess. Burgess was stabbed and succumbed to her injuries.

ALSO ON WJBF: Alaska State Troopers: Teen kills 3 siblings, himself

The ongoing criminal investigation into the murder of Burgess revealed two suspects, Curteze Avery, and Shallandra Freeman. Detectives were able to determine Avery, Freeman, and Burgess had been acquaintances for several years and the victim was targeted.

Police say the incident was not a random act of violence involving strangers. Avery and Freeman were located at their home on Alton Drive along with evidence of the crime. Both suspects were arrested and charged with Murder and Feticide as it was discovered Burgess was approximately 20 weeks pregnant.

The suspects are being held without bond. This investigation is active and anyone with information is urged to contact members of the LaGrange Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges. According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama. Anyone with information is asked call the […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for critically missing person

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus man and asks for public help to locate him. Christopher Dixon-Cater, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on 4th Ave. on July 29 around 10 p.m. According to law enforcement, Dixon-Carter was last seen wearing leopard print glasses and black and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Lagrange, GA
Lagrange, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Alabama man charged with attempted murder in Phenix City shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On July 30 at around 2 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the Jack Houghston Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, authorities found the victim, Jacorey Battle, 32, from Phenix City, Alabama, suffering from several gunshot wounds. […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Man, woman charged in pregnant woman’s deadly stabbing, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police have arrested and charged two people with the murder of a pregnant woman. The woman, identified as 26-year-old Breanna Burgess, was found stabbed to death early Wednesday morning. Burgess was a single mother of three and expecting her fourth child. While police have two suspects...
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Criminal Investigation#Violent Crime#Ga#Lagrange Police#Avery Freeman#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

University instructor charged in shooting death of student in Ga.

CARROLTON, Ga. (AP) — A college instructor in Georgia has been charged with murder in the Saturday shooting death of an 18-year-old student. The Carrollton Police Department said in a news release that Richard Sigman is charged with murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Police said […]
CARROLLTON, GA
AL.com

Missing Valley women found alive this morning

Sheree Nicole Finley, 35, was reported missing to the Valley Police Department on July 29. However, officers were able to find her alive the following morning. After being found, Finley was transported to EAMC-Lanier for evaluation and treatment for dehydration. According to the Valley Police Department, detectives were able to...
VALLEY, AL
CBS 46

Spalding County deputy killed after tree falls on car

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy who served in Spalding County has died after a tree fell onto his car. A spokesperson for the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of its own, Deputy Sheriff Jamie Reynolds was killed in the incident. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Deputy...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WJCL

2 suspects charged after pregnant Georgia woman found stabbed to death

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A pregnant Georgia woman and her unborn child are dead after she was found stabbed to death Wednesday morning. Police found 26-year-old Breanna Burgess’ body while on patrol at 2:30 a.m. in LaGrange. Burgess’ family said she was a mother...
WRBL News 3

Wanted: LaGrange Police looking for man in robbery, assault investigation

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a man in connection to an aggravated assault investigation. According to police, Markevis DaeShawn Brown, age 20, is wanted on charges of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault. Brown is approximately 5’05” tall and weighs 130 pounds. Anyone with information about Brown should contact Sgt. […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WAAY-TV

DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified

Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
LAGRANGE, GA
WJBF

WJBF

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy