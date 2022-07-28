Investigation Into Training Incident at Mass. State Police Academy: What We Know

www.necn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
NECN
Man Sells Connecticut House Without Actual Homeowner's Knowing: PD
A Willington man is accused of selling a home in Newtown without the actual owner’s knowledge or permission and has been arrested. Newtown police said they started investigating when the legitimate homeowner found that his residence had been sold. They said paperwork for the sale had been filed with the town without the actual owner authorizing it or even knowing about it.
NECN
Conn. State Police Sergeant Arrested After Evading Crash
A Connecticut State Police sergeant has been arrested after investigators said she crashed into a vehicle in Brookfield last weekend and left the scene. Troopers said Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was driving on Route 7 North in Brookfield on Sunday, July 24, around 9:30 p.m. when she rear-ended another vehicle. The...
NECN
8 Charged With Drug, Money Laundering Operation in Boston's Chinatown
Eight people from Massachusetts and New Hampshire have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in an elaborate money laundering operation in the city's Chinatown neighborhood. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Friday that following an investigation dubbed Operation Good Fortune, the group of people,...
NECN
Silver Alert Issued for Autistic Girl in Maine
Officials in Maine have issued a Silver Alert for an autistic girl last seen on Saturday evening. The girl, 16-year-old Asia Brown, was seen around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Road in Livermore Falls, Maine, which is about 30 miles north of Lewiston and 60 miles north of Portland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
2 Bodies Found in Burned Vehicle in Path of Raging California Wildfire
Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that is among several burning in the western U.S. amid hot, dry and gusty conditions that boost the danger that the fires will keep growing, officials said Monday. The McKinney...
NECN
Mass. Lawmakers Reach Agreement on Sports Betting Legislation
The Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts, according to a tweet early Monday from House Speaker Ron Mariano. The legislation would allow for wagering on both professional and collegiate sports in the Bay State, according to Speaker Mariano's tweet. The...
NECN
Baker's Latest ‘Dangerousness' Proposal Firmly Rejected in Mass. House
The Massachusetts House on Saturday rejected a Gov. Charlie Baker plan to overhaul how criminal defendants can be deemed dangerous and detained, spiking his last-minute effort to attach the controversial measure to another criminal justice reform push. The House voted 31-122 to shoot down a state budget amendment Baker sent...
NECN
How Long Will NH Stay ‘an Island in New England' Without Legal Marijuana?
It may be the "live free or die" state, but when it comes to getting marijuana, people in New Hampshire are certainly less free than elsewhere in New England. When cannabis was allowed for recreational use in Rhode Island this May, New Hampshire was left as the only state in the region that has yet to legalize the drug. That's despite the fact that about three quarters of state residents support legalization, according to a recent poll.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
McKinney Fire Explodes in Size Amid Hot, Windy Conditions Near California-Oregon Border
Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, went from charring just over...
NECN
Sharks Active Off Cape and Islands Saturday: Beaches Closed, 9 Sharks Detected at 1 Buoy
White sharks were busy off the Massachusetts coast on Saturday morning, closing beaches in Nantucket and gathering off Cape Cod. Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Ladies, Miacomet and Cisco beaches on Nantucket for two hours after a shark was spotted, the island's harbormaster said. The Sharktivity app,...
NECN
Massachusetts Sports Betting Agreement Reached to Allow Wagering on Pro, College Sports
Mass. lawmakers reach landmark agreement to legalize sports betting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. This article originally appeared on NBCBoston.com. The Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts, according to a tweet early Monday from House Speaker Ron Mariano. The...
NECN
Climate Policy Sent Back To Baker With Sweeteners
The message from the top House climate negotiator was clear Sunday: the ball's in your court, governor. Democrats in the Legislature are hoping that this session does not end the same way the last one did, with Gov. Charlie Baker vetoing a piece of significant climate policy legislation. But Baker returned their compromise offshore wind and climate bill (H 5060) Friday with substantial amendments, including a desire to put $750 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward clean energy uses and a plan to scrap the offshore wind price cap that the Legislature stopped short of eliminating.
Comments / 0