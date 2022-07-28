Researchers Link Climate Change to Civil Unrest in Mayan Civilization

all this does is indicates that climate change has been happening for thousands of years. God is the one that controls climate change and he punishes civilizations that remove him or do not worship Him. the Mayans were not the only civilization down there that has been eliminated. matter of fact there have been many many civilizations across the world that have been eliminated because of this very thing. climate change activists are just wasting their breath trying to convince everyone that science is the solution.
so it must have been their over use of cars and busses and don't forget all those factories spew all that polution...and their gods must have been electric planes to get around.
The "Greenhouse Effect" is a simple experiment any 5th grader can do. 100 years ago there was not 10 billion electrical and mechanical devices realeasing a total of 10 trillion watts of heat into the atmosphere that is full of carbon dioxide. Global Warming is very real but whatever. I think hydropower is great and democrats need to leave the dams alone. Nuclear power could save us quickly too.
