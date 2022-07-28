Homicide Detectives Charging Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Coworker

www.nashville.gov
California drunk driver, 23, cries as she listens to heartbreaking victim impact statements of three young girls whose parents she killed when she ran red light and hit their car as they admired Christmas decorations: Judge jails her for 21 years
A drunk driver wept in court as she listened to victim impact statements from three little girls who were orphaned after she plowed her Range Rover into their parents. Grace Coleman, 23, could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes at Newport Beach court house Friday as she was jailed for 21 years to life after admitting the second-degree murders of Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28, in December 2020.
SoCo Sheriff's Office releases name, narrative about man killed by deputies
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting on Friday as well as more information about the killing. 36-year-old David Pelaez Chavez of Lower Lake was shot and killed by a deputy after officers said they repeatedly asked him to drop a claw hammer and a tiller and threatened to throw a rock. According to the sheriff's office, its communication center first received a phone call at 7:30 a.m. on Friday about a suspicious vehicle in the 10000 block of Highway 128 in Geyserville. The vehicle had initially arrived there at 5:30...
