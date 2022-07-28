Homicide Detectives Charging Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Coworker

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting on Friday as well as more information about the killing. 36-year-old David Pelaez Chavez of Lower Lake was shot and killed by a deputy after officers said they repeatedly asked him to drop a claw hammer and a tiller and threatened to throw a rock. According to the sheriff's office, its communication center first received a phone call at 7:30 a.m. on Friday about a suspicious vehicle in the 10000 block of Highway 128 in Geyserville. The vehicle had initially arrived there at 5:30...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO