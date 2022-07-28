Why your energy bill may be higher this month in Southern Nevada

Listed by Jeffrey S Metz with Las Vegas Sotheby's Int'l. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 648 Clowder Spring Way Español?. Looking for a new build? Look no further than this gorgeous three-story two bedroom two and a half bath home in Summerlin West. If you are interested in new construction this one has your name on it. This beautifully constructed Woodside home is in Obsidian development. First floor porch second and third floor balconies with gorgeous mountain view‘s. 50K in upgrades. Easy access to hiking, biking and walking trails. Amazing location right off the 215 and close to Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock National Park and more! Virtually staged.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO