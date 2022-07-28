ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why your energy bill may be higher this month in Southern Nevada

Fox5 KVVU
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

'Historic' wet surge coming north through Nevada

ELKO -- A “historic” surge of monsoon moisture is spreading across the Silver State today, according to the National Weather Service. “To put this moisture into context this is at 200 to 300 percent of normal, placing it comfortably at historic levels,” forecasters said. The greatest threat from flash flooding is across central Nevada and Nye County, where over one inch of rain is expected in places through Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Nevada#The Strip#School Supplies#Sos Drive
Fox5 KVVU

Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew

Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials say copper wire theft suspect Brian Welch made more than 300 scrap metal transactions. And say copper wire theft suspect John Werns made more than 70 transactions. Arrest documents show Werns primarily sold metal to two local recycling businesses.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Old Navy Announces ‘Price’ Freeze On Back To School Clothes

Old Navy is implementing a “price” freeze on back to school clothes for kids that Moms and Dads should be excited about. This “price” freeze will run through the end of September and with school starting in just a couple of weeks, you might want to take advantage of it now!
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Nevada U.S. Senate, governor debates scheduled with candidate participation unclear

KLAS 8 News Now in Las Vegas and UNLV announced Monday they would jointly host debates for Nevada’s hotly-contested governor and U.S. Senate races — though it was not immediately clear if any of the four major campaigns have committed to attending those debates.  The post Nevada U.S. Senate, governor debates scheduled with candidate participation unclear appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Monsoon thunderstorms still targeting southern Nevada

Blue skies and oh, so muggy to start our Monday. We’ll be on the lookout for thunderstorms again on this first day of August and some of those storms could bring very heavy rain this afternoon and evening. There are flood watches posted for areas of southern Nevada until late tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW […]
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock

As a lawsuit over a Red Rock housing project makes its way through federal court, the case filings read as a who’s who of Las Vegas politics. They shed light on the transactional nature of the Clark County Commission and how one of the state’s most powerful local governments decides land-use questions. The post Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Do you need flood insurance? FOX5 gets answers this monsoon season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plenty of homeowners and business owners are asking about the need for flood insurance after monsoons struck the Las Vegas Valley over the past few days. FOX5 checked in with Patrick Casale of The Multicare Group, which has seen inquiries regarding flood insurance in light...
ECONOMY
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada casinos end year with another $1B win; Stateline way down in June

STATELINE, Nev. — Nevada casinos finished fiscal 2022 with their 16th consecutive monthly win totaling more than $1 billion, but Stateline casinos were way down in June. Resorts reported $1.28 billion win in June driven by a 22.7% increase on the Las Vegas Strip that accounted for $734.7 million of that total.
NEVADA STATE
point2homes.com

648 Clowder Spring Way, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89124

Listed by Jeffrey S Metz with Las Vegas Sotheby's Int'l. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 648 Clowder Spring Way Español?. Looking for a new build? Look no further than this gorgeous three-story two bedroom two and a half bath home in Summerlin West. If you are interested in new construction this one has your name on it. This beautifully constructed Woodside home is in Obsidian development. First floor porch second and third floor balconies with gorgeous mountain view‘s. 50K in upgrades. Easy access to hiking, biking and walking trails. Amazing location right off the 215 and close to Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock National Park and more! Virtually staged.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy