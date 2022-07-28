Why your energy bill may be higher this month in Southern Nevada

www.fox5vegas.com
Fox5 KVVU
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
news3lv.com
Locals continue to clean-up the mess left behind Southern Nevada's recent storms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The sounds of chainsaws and wood chippers are being heard in neighborhoods near Karen Avenue and Atlantic Street. Tree removal companies are taking out well over a dozen massive pines after severe storms Friday night, bringing them crashing down on apartment buildings and cars. “It...
CBS Austin
How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
Elko Daily Free Press
'Historic' wet surge coming north through Nevada
ELKO -- A “historic” surge of monsoon moisture is spreading across the Silver State today, according to the National Weather Service. “To put this moisture into context this is at 200 to 300 percent of normal, placing it comfortably at historic levels,” forecasters said. The greatest threat from flash flooding is across central Nevada and Nye County, where over one inch of rain is expected in places through Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew
Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials say copper wire theft suspect Brian Welch made more than 300 scrap metal transactions. And say copper wire theft suspect John Werns made more than 70 transactions. Arrest documents show Werns primarily sold metal to two local recycling businesses.
$64 million settlement over Badlands golf course redevelopment up for consideration
A $64 million settlement to end litigation over the former Badlands Golf Course is up for consideration when the Las Vegas City Council meets on Wednesday.
Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument topic of public meeting Thursday
A public meeting to provide input for Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument is planned for Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Clark County Shooting Complex.
963kklz.com
Old Navy Announces ‘Price’ Freeze On Back To School Clothes
Old Navy is implementing a “price” freeze on back to school clothes for kids that Moms and Dads should be excited about. This “price” freeze will run through the end of September and with school starting in just a couple of weeks, you might want to take advantage of it now!
Nevada U.S. Senate, governor debates scheduled with candidate participation unclear
KLAS 8 News Now in Las Vegas and UNLV announced Monday they would jointly host debates for Nevada’s hotly-contested governor and U.S. Senate races — though it was not immediately clear if any of the four major campaigns have committed to attending those debates. The post Nevada U.S. Senate, governor debates scheduled with candidate participation unclear appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
news3lv.com
Heavy road damage reported at Mojave National Preserve following Sundays storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Parts across Nevada and California report major damage as storms continue hitting the area on Sunday. The Mojave National Preserve, about 70 miles south of Las Vegas, reported significant damage to some roads across the National park. The park shared a photo on Sunday of...
Fox5 KVVU
Some CCSD families prepare for earlier start time due to bus driver shortage, experts share a warning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get your alarm clocks ready: several Clark County schools are preparing for big changes to their bell schedules this upcoming school year, and with one week until classes start, experts encourage parents to get their students acclimated now to their new sleep schedule. Clark County...
Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas
Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.
Monsoon thunderstorms still targeting southern Nevada
Blue skies and oh, so muggy to start our Monday. We’ll be on the lookout for thunderstorms again on this first day of August and some of those storms could bring very heavy rain this afternoon and evening. There are flood watches posted for areas of southern Nevada until late tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW […]
biztoc.com
No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left
'No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left. The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, has less than two months of drinking water after a massive wildfire contaminated a river the town pulls from, according to local news KOAT 7. Not to be...
Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock
As a lawsuit over a Red Rock housing project makes its way through federal court, the case filings read as a who’s who of Las Vegas politics. They shed light on the transactional nature of the Clark County Commission and how one of the state’s most powerful local governments decides land-use questions. The post Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Do you need flood insurance? FOX5 gets answers this monsoon season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plenty of homeowners and business owners are asking about the need for flood insurance after monsoons struck the Las Vegas Valley over the past few days. FOX5 checked in with Patrick Casale of The Multicare Group, which has seen inquiries regarding flood insurance in light...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada casinos end year with another $1B win; Stateline way down in June
STATELINE, Nev. — Nevada casinos finished fiscal 2022 with their 16th consecutive monthly win totaling more than $1 billion, but Stateline casinos were way down in June. Resorts reported $1.28 billion win in June driven by a 22.7% increase on the Las Vegas Strip that accounted for $734.7 million of that total.
UPDATE: Floods slam Death Valley, Mojave National Preserve — PHOTOS
Death Valley National Park is working through damage caused by flash floods, and sections of Highway 190 were closed through the park for most of the day.
point2homes.com
648 Clowder Spring Way, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89124
Listed by Jeffrey S Metz with Las Vegas Sotheby's Int'l. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 648 Clowder Spring Way Español?. Looking for a new build? Look no further than this gorgeous three-story two bedroom two and a half bath home in Summerlin West. If you are interested in new construction this one has your name on it. This beautifully constructed Woodside home is in Obsidian development. First floor porch second and third floor balconies with gorgeous mountain view‘s. 50K in upgrades. Easy access to hiking, biking and walking trails. Amazing location right off the 215 and close to Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock National Park and more! Virtually staged.
Monsoon by itself has little impact on drought
For July, Las Vegas is already above average in total precipitation. In a drought, this sounds great, but it’s not quite so simple when talking about replenishing our critically draining water basin.
