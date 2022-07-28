Intense wind, lightning, rain hits the northeast Las Vegas Valley

www.fox5vegas.com
Monsoon thunderstorms still targeting southern Nevada
Blue skies and oh, so muggy to start our Monday. We’ll be on the lookout for thunderstorms again on this first day of August and some of those storms could bring very heavy rain this afternoon and evening. There are flood watches posted for areas of southern Nevada until late tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW […]
Pahrump roads, Spring Mountain speedway impacted by flood
Sunday's monsoon showers saw Nye County residents hard at work cleaning up Monday, including at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club where they were forced to close 9 miles of racetrack.
Elko Daily Free Press
'Historic' wet surge coming north through Nevada
ELKO -- A “historic” surge of monsoon moisture is spreading across the Silver State today, according to the National Weather Service. “To put this moisture into context this is at 200 to 300 percent of normal, placing it comfortably at historic levels,” forecasters said. The greatest threat from flash flooding is across central Nevada and Nye County, where over one inch of rain is expected in places through Tuesday.
Turnto10.com
How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
8newsnow.com
Severe weather, flash flood warnings issued throughout Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The National Weather Service of Las Vegas has issued a flash flood warning for much of southern Nevada. Scattered thunderstorms have been recorded across the valley. Flash Flood warnings are in effect until 3:30 p.m. in:. Pahrump and Highway 160. Flash flood warnings until 3 p.m....
Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas
Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.
iheart.com
We Have To Talk About How Las Vegas Flooded!
If you were in Las Vegas this weekend…for a fun getaway…a bachelorette party…a wedding…we are so sorry. Who would ever think a STORM would flood casinos in late July?!. Late last week Las Vegas was hit with a HUGE rain storm which flooded casinos on the Strip and turned streets into rivers.
nypressnews.com
Las Vegas braces for 4th straight night of severe thunderstorms
Las Vegas braced for its fourth straight night of monsoonal wind and rain on Saturday after severe thunderstorms and heavy gusts pummeled the region Thursday and Friday, meteorologists said. Storms consumed casinos, airports and parking lots Thursday night and continued again on Friday night when at least 16,000 people suffered...
Fox5 KVVU
Do you need flood insurance? FOX5 gets answers this monsoon season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plenty of homeowners and business owners are asking about the need for flood insurance after monsoons struck the Las Vegas Valley over the past few days. FOX5 checked in with Patrick Casale of The Multicare Group, which has seen inquiries regarding flood insurance in light...
news3lv.com
Cleanup underway after wild Thursday night storm in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was another rainy night in Las Vegas as a monsoon storm slammed the valley on Thursday night. The weather was so bad that it knocked out power at the Fremont Street Experience for a while. The LINQ parking garage was also flooded, which it...
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-7-31-22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We’ve seen some active weather across much of southern Nevada Sunday with isolated showers, thunderstorms and flash flood warnings. Deep moisture aloft has produced widespread heavy rain in parts of Arizona and California. Heaviest rainfall total by 4PM Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley was...
8newsnow.com
Evacuation shelter opened for Las Vegas residents displaced by storms
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and Disaster Action Team. volunteers opened an emergency evacuation shelter late Friday night after storms knocked trees. into powerlines, damaged buildings, and left more than 30 residents of a Las Vegas apartment complex. without power. On Saturday, the shelter...
8newsnow.com
Where to report damage caused by rain in Clark County
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Recent rainstorms in the Las Vegas area have caused extensive damage in certain areas, from flooding to uprooted trees, and more. Clark county officials are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying areas that are in need of attention. Residents can visit the FixIt Clark...
Thunderstorms continue to move through the Las Vegas valley
Storms continue to move through the Las Vegas valley after three consecutive days of severe storms.
HuffPost
Rain Cascades From Vegas Casino Ceilings As Thunderstorms Flood Desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
natureworldnews.com
A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding
After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas floods drench casinos, downtown streets
LAS VEGAS — Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds and heavy rain to Nevada’s Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, flooding downtown streets, drenching casinos and knocking out power to thousands of customers. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and KSNV-TV, parts of the region, which was under a...
8newsnow.com
